2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

Tourism, translation, hospitality and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Jul 4, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

【Remote】Manga Translation Checker（JP→EN)） Company: WWWave Corporation

WWWave Corporation Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan WWWave is a company that produces original BL (Boys Love), TL (Teens love) and Adult (Mature) manga.

The Coolmic team operates a web distribution service for original manga targeted at English-speaking users.

Now they are seeking team members to handle the screening of translated manga.

Responsibilities include:

・Reviewing if the English translation is easy to read for native readers.

・Fixing the translations with the appropriate words based on the manga’s context and character's personality.

・Checking for grammatical errors and proper word usage and adjust the length of text if necessary. Apply Here

[Cosmetics Tester] Eyeshadow palette, eyebrow pencils Company: mybest

mybest Salary: ¥6,400 ~ ¥8,800 / Project Project Based

¥6,400 ~ ¥8,800 / Project Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mybest is a media platform bringing people and products together.

They produce online content featuring product recommendation rankings that are based on data from actual use.

They are now seeking product testers to assist with content production.

You will be asked to go to their office and fill out evaluation comments after a trial run of a ready-made product.

The position they are recruiting for will be responsible for the following tasks:

You will be asked to try around 10-20 kinds of US eyeshadow palette/stick and US eyebrow pencils. Apply Here

[Product Tester] US Drip coffee, Coffee grounds Company: mybest

mybest Salary: ¥11,200 ~ ¥11,200 / Project Project Based

¥11,200 ~ ¥11,200 / Project Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mybest is a media platform bringing people and products together.

They produce online content featuring product recommendation rankings that are based on data from actual use.

They are now seeking product testers to assist with content production.

You will be asked to go to their office and fill out evaluation comments after a trial run of a ready-made product.

The position they are recruiting for will be responsible for the following tasks.

You will be asked to try several kinds of US coffee and evaluate the taste. Apply Here

Tour Guide and Marketing position in tourist destinations Company: Machinovate Co. Ltd.,

Machinovate Co. Ltd., Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Machinovate is Nagano’s best reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in Central Japan.



They offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours in Nagano and nearby prefectures along with travel / ski packages, accommodation, transport and more.



The main duties will be:

- Guiding tours in each destination with group sizes ranging from single travelers to large groups of 20+.

- Handling email and phone correspondence in English, Chinese or Thai regarding tour and travel package bookings, quotations, general inquiries, and other matters including communication with travel agents and partner organizations.

- Identifying opportunities for new tours including creation of itineraries and conducting trial tours at potential areas in each destination, improving existing tours and working with partner organizations in promoting regional destinations and activities.



Applicants must have fluent English or Chinese or Thai, and a minimum of basic to conversational Japanese. Apply Here

Full-Time After-School Teacher 【Nishinagahori】 Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School

Blue Dolphins International Pre School Salary: ¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Teaching Liscence/Teaching Certificate Allowance

¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Teaching Liscence/Teaching Certificate Allowance Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blue Dolphins International Preschool is a full English immersion school with classrooms in the Kansai area.



They are hiring a FULL-TIME Teacher. The school is located about 5minutes away from Nishinagahori station.



The main duties are:

-Teach in an after school program for the age group between 6 to 12 yrs old

- Plan and implement fun/educational lessons

- Support the students with their homework and Eiken exam prep (no experience required) Apply Here

Kitchen and hall staff Company: Prince Hotel Tokyo Bay Shiomi

Prince Hotel Tokyo Bay Shiomi Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc. is a core company of the Seibu Group and the operating company of Prince Hotel and other accommodation facilities, ski resorts, golf courses in Japan and abroad.



They are recruiting staff for the hall and kitchen at their hotel.



Part-time positions available. Apply Here

English Teaching Position Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Studying abroad is not a just goal, but a tool to fulfill a dream.



Their company "Yume-kana Study Abroad" provides thorough consulting and planning services for study abroad and working holiday programs, that meet the needs of their clients based on their preferences under the motto "Tailor Made Study Abroad."



They provide a wide range of support from pre-study abroad preparation and following-up during the trip to post-study career consultation after returning home.



The main responsibilities include:

-Providing English conversation lessons for middle school students to adults who plan to study or work abroad in the future;

- Unlike ordinary English schools, their curriculums are designed according to the type of study abroad plan, e.g., job interview practice for working holidays or overseas internships, and presentation practice for preparation before enrolling at a college or university overseas. Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at Mexican Restaurant in DAIKANYAMA Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co., Ltd owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo.



Their restaurant "Hacienda del cielo Modern Mexicano" is located in Daikanyama (next to Shibuya) and attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



The restaurant has an open dining and terrace area with a bright atmosphere as the name suggests.



They are now looking for Service Staff / Kitchen Staff / Bartender. Apply Here

Restaurant KITCHEN staff at Modern Asian Restaurant in SHINJUKU Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co., Ltd owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo.



Their restaurant "Ginger Grass modern Thai-Vietnamese" is located in Shinjuku.

"Ginger Grass" attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



You can savor the feeling of the resort by its unique interior and atmosphere even in the center of Tokyo.



They are looking for Kitchen Staff. Apply Here

Mexican Restaurant Kitchen Staff in HARAJUKU Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo.



Their restaurant "Las Dos Caras Modern Mexicano Y Tacos" is located in Harajuku. It attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



They are looking for Kitchen Staff. Apply Here

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.