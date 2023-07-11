2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Restaurant Staff
- Company: Hirafu 188
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Basic (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Hirafu 188 was established in Hirafu, Niseko in 2014.
In winter, many tourists visit for snow sports.
Currently, these are the open positions within the company:
-Apprentice sushi chef (full-time). You will be responsible for handling fish, cooking tamagoyaki and supporting sushi chefs.
-Japanese cuisine chef (full-time) (experienced only). You will be in charge of cooking meals apart from what the sushi chef is in charge of.
- Apprentice Japanese cuisine chef (full-time).
- Service staff (full-time) (entry level or experienced). You will be tasked to suggest wine and sake to customers, serve tea and food and clear empty plates.
Full Time - Upscale Restaurant & Bar Staff
- Company: Asma Ventures
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Asma Ventures is an Indian restaurant group that operates a fine-dining Indian restaurant (Spice Lab Tokyo) and an upscale cocktail bar (The Grey Room) in Ginza.
Asma Ventures aims to continue to deliver elevated, adaptive Indian cuisine to the people of Japan.
They are currently hiring waiters and bartenders for Spice Lab Tokyo and The Grey Room.
The server supports the restaurant team at Spice Lab Tokyo. That person is responsible for ensuring proper set-up, service and breakdown as directed by the supervisor on duty.
The Bartender supports the bar team at The Grey Room. That person is responsible for ensuring proper set-up, service and breakdown as directed by the supervisor on duty.
Localization job for the game industry
- Company: Visionary Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable 想定月給：272,000円～320,000円
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Visionary Inc. is a recruiting company located in Akihabara.
They specialize in recruiting for the game and entertainment industry.
They provide careful counseling and support for job searches, including visa sponsorship.
They are currently looking for someone who can handle localization from Japanese to English, German, French, Korean and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).
They have a number of projects that allow remote work.
Creative Teacher (Full-Time)
- Company: Satone
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Satone is seeking a passionate and creative teacher to join our team at playtime.
Your responsibilities will be:
・Develop and deliver engaging lessons and educational activities for students.
・Create a nurturing and inclusive learning environment that fosters creativity and intellectual growth.
・Utilize innovative teaching techniques to cater to diverse learning styles and abilities.
Uber Taxi Driver
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based Income Average between 360,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hinomaru Taxi is looking for Bilingual Taxi Drivers.
Taxis in Japan are known for their impeccable service. Even with the increased remote work and government restrictions, it has created new demands for taxi services and the industry is strong.
Taxis are commonly used by affluent people, such as business people, retirees shoppers and tourists.
It is one of the best-established taxi companies in Japan.
IB PYP Homeroom Teacher- Primary and Pre Primary
- Company: Owis One World International School
- Salary: ¥320,000 ~ ¥420,000 / Month Many factors like job history, relevant experience and qualifications will be looked at while fixing individual salaries. Senior teachers may be considered for select senior positions.
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a IB PYP Homeroom Teacher, you will have to have knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm for creative teaching and learning as a key to raising achievement, build a community of inquiry based learning practice across the school and involve parents and other members of the community extensively throughout the programme.
Through dialogue with the wider school community, you are expected to use an enquiry based approach which addresses a range of issues relevant to the broader developmental needs of the school and its learners and is linked to the school improvement plan.
