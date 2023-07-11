2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

Customer support, hospitality, teaching and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Jul 11, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Restaurant Staff Company: Hirafu 188

Hirafu 188 Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Hirafu 188 was established in Hirafu, Niseko in 2014.

In winter, many tourists visit for snow sports.

Currently, these are the open positions within the company:

-Apprentice sushi chef (full-time). You will be responsible for handling fish, cooking tamagoyaki and supporting sushi chefs.

-Japanese cuisine chef (full-time) (experienced only). You will be in charge of cooking meals apart from what the sushi chef is in charge of.

- Apprentice Japanese cuisine chef (full-time).

- Service staff (full-time) (entry level or experienced). You will be tasked to suggest wine and sake to customers, serve tea and food and clear empty plates. Apply Here

Full Time - Upscale Restaurant & Bar Staff Company: Asma Ventures

Asma Ventures Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asma Ventures is an Indian restaurant group that operates a fine-dining Indian restaurant (Spice Lab Tokyo) and an upscale cocktail bar (The Grey Room) in Ginza.



Asma Ventures aims to continue to deliver elevated, adaptive Indian cuisine to the people of Japan.



They are currently hiring waiters and bartenders for Spice Lab Tokyo and The Grey Room.



The server supports the restaurant team at Spice Lab Tokyo. That person is responsible for ensuring proper set-up, service and breakdown as directed by the supervisor on duty.



The Bartender supports the bar team at The Grey Room. That person is responsible for ensuring proper set-up, service and breakdown as directed by the supervisor on duty. Apply Here

Localization job for the game industry Company: Visionary Inc.

Visionary Inc. Salary: ¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable 想定月給：272,000円～320,000円

¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable 想定月給：272,000円～320,000円 Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Visionary Inc. is a recruiting company located in Akihabara.



They specialize in recruiting for the game and entertainment industry.



They provide careful counseling and support for job searches, including visa sponsorship.



They are currently looking for someone who can handle localization from Japanese to English, German, French, Korean and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional).



They have a number of projects that allow remote work. Apply Here

Game Related Customer Support Company: E-Guardian, Inc Osaka Gamelabo

E-Guardian, Inc Osaka Gamelabo Salary: ¥216,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥216,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan E-guardian primarily focuses on providing outsource services in the form of customer support, monitoring SNS and improvement of service quality.



They support domestic and international (primarily from North America or China) users from all over the world.



You will be responsible for providing customer support for the application of a world top-class famous game company.



The main duties include customer support duties and localization. Apply Here

Creative Teacher (Full-Time) Company: Satone

Satone Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Satone is seeking a passionate and creative teacher to join our team at playtime.



Your responsibilities will be:

・Develop and deliver engaging lessons and educational activities for students.

・Create a nurturing and inclusive learning environment that fosters creativity and intellectual growth.

・Utilize innovative teaching techniques to cater to diverse learning styles and abilities. Apply Here

Uber Taxi Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based Income Average between 360,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions

¥180,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based Income Average between 360,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hinomaru Taxi is looking for Bilingual Taxi Drivers.



Taxis in Japan are known for their impeccable service. Even with the increased remote work and government restrictions, it has created new demands for taxi services and the industry is strong.



Taxis are commonly used by affluent people, such as business people, retirees shoppers and tourists.

It is one of the best-established taxi companies in Japan. Apply Here

IB PYP Homeroom Teacher- Primary and Pre Primary Company: Owis One World International School

Owis One World International School Salary: ¥320,000 ~ ¥420,000 / Month Many factors like job history, relevant experience and qualifications will be looked at while fixing individual salaries. Senior teachers may be considered for select senior positions.

¥320,000 ~ ¥420,000 / Month Many factors like job history, relevant experience and qualifications will be looked at while fixing individual salaries. Senior teachers may be considered for select senior positions. Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a IB PYP Homeroom Teacher, you will have to have knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm for creative teaching and learning as a key to raising achievement, build a community of inquiry based learning practice across the school and involve parents and other members of the community extensively throughout the programme.



Through dialogue with the wider school community, you are expected to use an enquiry based approach which addresses a range of issues relevant to the broader developmental needs of the school and its learners and is linked to the school improvement plan. Apply Here

