2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

On Jul 18, 2023

Web Designer (Photoshop, HTML+CSS) Company: Sokoku Inc.

Company: Sokoku Inc.
Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan
English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The main responsibilities include:

- Web design, coding (html, css, javascript) and photoshop.

- Making and maintaining websites, making advertising banners and photo retouching.



Work from home on a flex time schedule.



Benefits include paid transportation (up to ¥50,000 a month), salary raise (once a year) and bonus (twice a year). Apply Here

IB PYP Coordinator Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥400,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan
English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award-winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education. They are run by the Singapore headquartered non-profit foundation, the Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world-class education across eight countries.



The IB-PYP Coordinator will be responsible for providing leadership and coordination of the PYP within the school.



The candidate must have expert knowledge of the PYP curriculum framework.



The coordinator will be expected to work with the entire PYP subject teaching team, and the parent community, while demonstrating outstanding communication skills. Apply Here

Graphic Designer (Print Media) Company: Global Kigyo Co., Ltd.

Company: Global Kigyo Co., Ltd.
Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan
English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications Ok Global Kigyo is an international content creation and marketing agency based in Tokyo. With a vision to bridge communication and cultural gaps, they adapt and work with the latest trends, creating bespoke services tailored to the specific needs of their clients.



As a Graphic Designer, you will play a crucial role in designing and constructing visually compelling layouts for publications, including magazines and newspapers.



Attention to detail is key, as you will be responsible for meticulously organizing customer spaces, articles, text settings, graphics settings and images to ensure a cohesive aesthetic throughout each publication.



The main responsibilities include:

-Collaborating with cross-functional teams

-Creating sample layouts for potential clients

-Overseeing the publishing process and attention to detail

-Creating company assets Apply Here

[Translation] Real-estate Support services Company: E-heya.net

Company: E-heya.net
Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
There is a salary increase. Payment method: Once a month
Commuting allowance: Up to ¥40,000/month

¥1,500 / Hour There is a salary increase. Payment method: Once a month Commuting allowance: Up to ¥40,000/month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan
English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan E-heya.net supports foreigners searching for apartments around Japan.



They are available in 6 languages (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Portuguese).



People with no experience are welcome as well, as their experienced staff will help you learn the job.



As Interpretation / Translation staff, your job will be handling translation requests in English from e-heya.net stores around Japan. Apply Here

Full-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc.

Company: Street Kart Inc.
Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.

¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan
English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Street Kart prides in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo.



Dress up in costumes and take eager tourists onto their street go-kart and have a safe and exciting time.



Street Kart Inc is currently looking for employees to work at their Shinkiba branch in Koto ward in Tokyo.



The main responsibilities are:

-Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume.

-Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience.

-Safe keeping of customers.

-Maintaning of the karts and the shop. Apply Here

Manga Translator or Proofreader for Internet Industry (Japanese to English) Company: DMM.com

Company: DMM.com
Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan
English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently live in Japan The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas.



Join their multinational team as they strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world.



You will be responsible for Manga Translation (Japanese to English) or Manga Proofreading (Japanese to English). Apply Here

Manga Typesetter（Japanese to English） Company: DMM.com

Company: DMM.com
Salary: Project Based (preferred)

Project Based (preferred) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Location: Tokyo, Japan
English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas.



Join their multinational team as they strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world.



Your main responsibility will be Manga typesetting/lettering from Japanese to English. Apply Here

