2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

Web development, translation, hospitality and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Aug 2, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

IB PYP Teacher/ Coordinator - Mathematics Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award-winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education.



You will be responsible for:

-Demonstrating the necessary subject knowledge and methodological strategies to effectively educate students.

-Creating a well-organized, orderly and task-oriented learning environment.

-Maintaining an atmosphere of trust by dealing with students in a positive and open way.

-Reflecting regularly on the development of personal and professional capabilities and communicating to the coordinator and principal. Apply Here

Remote Web/Mobile Application Developer Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok PlayNext Lab is a fast-growing IT startup based in Tokyo, with more than 70% employees being foreigners.



They provide development and operation services for comprehensive DX services that promote the digitalization of administrative procedures and window operations for local governments.



As a Web/Mobile Application Developer, you will be part of an international engineering team that builds and supports amazing customer-facing products using innovative solutions to challenging problems.



Some of the project you may participate are:

-Development for local governments

-HR platform development

-System development for telecommunication company

-Development of an online heavy equipment rental platform Apply Here

E-Commerce Developer Company: DOITSUYA COMPANY LIMITED

DOITSUYA COMPANY LIMITED Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok HosonoDE is a start-up e-commerce marketing agency specializing in Shopify, Wordpress and WooCommerce.



They are looking for a motivated e-commerce developer who would like to conquer the German and European e-commerce market with them.



You should have a business background and have already successfully implemented your first projects regarding online shops.



The main tasks include:

- Project management

- E-commerce marketing strategy planning

- Shop system management (Shopify, Shopware, WooCommerce) Apply Here

【Guest Services/Front Desk】Boutique Hotels & Traditional Japanese Holiday Homes Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.

AJ InterBridge Inc. Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable

¥210,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan AJ InterBridge Inc. is a hospitality brand that offers travelers a chance to stay in Japanese-style boutique machiya (traditional Japanese townhouses) hotels and private holiday homes throughout Japan.



They are the largest operator of machiya in Japan, with approximately 85 accommodations in Kyoto city, Kanazawa city and Takayama city.





The key responsibilities are:

-Check-in/Check-out (both domestic and international)

-Concierge services (sightseeing suggestions, restaurant reservations, etc.)

- Guest support via email & telephone (both domestic and international)

- Coordinate with the housekeeping and maintenance team

-Liaison between departments Apply Here

Translation Project Manager Company: Arc Communications Inc. - 株式会社アークコミュニケーションズ

Arc Communications Inc. - 株式会社アークコミュニケーションズ Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Arc Communications offers its translation services in a wide array of fields (including business and IT, as well as other highly specialized areas), translating documents ranging from marketing texts to technical manuals and subtitles, to name but a few.

This translation project manager position is a great opportunity to enter the world of translation. It is ideal for people who want to establish long-lasting relations with their customers, would enjoy working in an open-minded and relaxed atmosphere where the opinion of employees is taken into account, and are eager to take on new challenges with a proactive attitude.

You will be tasked with various responsibilities related to the management of entire translation projects, from the assignment of linguists—based on their skills and the content that needs to be translated—to the final delivery of the projects, along with quality control, project scheduling and cost management. Apply Here

Kitchen Staff for Premium Club Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club has been fostering a sense of community among its members and their families since it was established in 1928. With more than 3,500 members from 50-plus nations, the club offers a diverse range of cultural, business and recreational activities and amenities in the heart of Tokyo.



They are now looking for Kitchen Staff to be responsible for the set-up, preparation and service of daily assigned section within the kitchen.



You will focus on consistency and quality while adhering to all relevant Japanese laws and food safety regulations.



You will be tasked to maintain personal involvement in day to day operations and report daily to the outlet supervising chef. Apply Here

Part Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Plus all tips will be pooled by the company and then re-distributed to all employees.

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Plus all tips will be pooled by the company and then re-distributed to all employees. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Street Kart Inc. prides in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo. Rediscover Tokyo while driving a kart, dressed in costumes from anime and movies.



They are currently looking for part-time workers to work a minimum six hours / day, minimum three days / week, maximum six day / week, medium term of about six months.



You will be responsible for:

-Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume

-Showing tourists around on karts and entertaining them for a wonderful experience

-Safekeeping of customers.

-Basic maintenance of the karts at the shop

-Maintaining shop (including but not exclusive to: cleaning, costume laundry, souvenir sales, camera rentals) Apply Here

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.