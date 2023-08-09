2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

Check out the open positions in hospitality, translation, customer service and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Aug 10, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Sales and Customer Communication Specialist at Untold Japan Company: Untold Japan

Untold Japan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Untold Japan, they curate all-inclusive, fully bespoke two-week tours that are tailored to their client's individual preferences and interests. Their expert team of travel professionals work tirelessly to ensure that their trip is not only unforgettable but also caters to any specific needs or requirements they may have.



As a Sales and Customer Communication Specialist, your responsibilities include:

-Handling Inquiries and customer support

-Organizing and leading meetings

-Collaborating with the Booking Manager Apply Here

Customer Service Executive Company: ExoTravel

ExoTravel Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥260,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Customer Care Specialist provides quality customer service and resolution to customers via incoming or outgoing phone calls/emails/social networking.



Other responsibilities include:

-Managing the emergency phone and supporting suppliers and customers on the ground.

-Overseeing quality control: Making sure that EXO Japan standards meet agents’ expectation in terms of customer service, suppliers selection by market needs: Luxury, standard etc.

-Handling complaints from customers/agents Apply Here

Service expert, apprentice for Japanese cuisine at Sushi Restaurant Company: Hirafu188

Hirafu188 Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Hirafu188 was established in 2014 in the Niseko Hirafu area which is well-known as ski resort with powder snow.



Their chef, Satoshi Sase, practiced how to cook traditional sushi under Mr. Tsutomu Shimamiya, who was awarded by the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare as a "contemporary master craftsman" or "outstanding technician", and inherited Mr. Shimamiya's spirit of "sushi road" and has been successful worldwide as a sushi chef.



They are now hiring for the following positions:

-Service staff (full-time) (entry-level or experienced)

-Apprentice sushi chef (full-time) (entry-level)

-Japanese cuisine chef (full-time) (experienced only)

-Apprentice Japanese cuisine chef (full-time) (entry-level) Apply Here

Web/Mobile Application Developer [Remote work available] Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok PlayNext Lab is a fast-growing IT startup based in Tokyo, with more than 70% team member being foreigners.



They provide development and operation services for comprehensive DX services that promote the digitalization of administrative procedures and window operations for local governments.



As a Web/Mobile Application Developer, you will be part of an international engineering team that builds and supports amazing customer-facing products using innovative solutions to challenging problems.



Your main responsibilities cover:

-Developing for the local governments like HR platforms

-System development for telecommunication companies

-Development of an online heavy equipment rental platform Apply Here

Physical Security at Data Center Company: Executive Protection inc.

Executive Protection inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Founded in 1964, Executive Protection Inc. is based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, and provides general security services centered on the security industry.



As a Physical Security Officer at a foreign data center, your responsibilities will be:

-Entry and Exit Reception

-Metal Detection Inspection

-Patrol of the facility Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at Mexican Restaurant in DAIKANYAMA Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.

Huge Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co., Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



Their restaurant "Hacienda del cielo MODERN MEXICANO" is located in Daikanyama (next to Shibuya), and attracts people with a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere as the name suggests.



They are looking for service staff / kitchen staff / bartender who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry. Apply Here

Mexican Restaurant Kitchen Staff in HARAJUKU Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.

Huge Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



Their restaurant "LAS DOS CARAS MODERN MEXICANO Y TACOS" is located in Harajuku, the center of Japan's most extreme teenage cultures and fashion styles.



They are looking for kitchen staff who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry. Apply Here

English Translation Proofreader/Website Operational Support Company: Papyless

Papyless Salary: From ¥239,000/ Month

From ¥239,000/ Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Papyless was the first company in Japan to start selling e-books, and is currently engaged in overseas development, including the English version of "Renta!"



You will be checking translated comics (English translations) to be published on their English version of "Renta!" one of the largest e-book sites in Japan, and support for the site.



Your main responsibilities are to:

-Proofread and edit translated comics (English translations)

-Oversee manuscript quality check

-Content creation for the site Apply Here

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.