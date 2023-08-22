2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

Business development, customer support, social media marketing and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Aug 23, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Business Development Company: SystemsGo Corporation

SystemsGo Corporation Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥14.0M / Year Negotiable, Commission Based

¥4.0M ~ ¥14.0M / Year Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan SystemsGo is seeking B2B sales professionals to join their team in Japan. This position is open for both junior and senior candidates.



Duties and responsibilities include:

-Identify and explore new IT infrastructure & IT Support sales opportunities.

- Pursue, develop and close key sales opportunities.

- Communicate with local / regional / global IT decision makers to position systemsGo as their preferred partner in Japan and across Asia. Apply Here

Customer Service Agent in Malaysia Company: Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Sutherland Global Services Inc. Salary: ¥251,923 ~ ¥268,699 / Month

¥251,923 ~ ¥268,699 / Month Location: nullMalaysia

nullMalaysia Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company.

Their proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation.



You will be an associate to handle general inquiries of customers over phone calls and live chats.



You will be responsible for maintaining a high level of professionalism with clients and working to establish a positive rapport with every caller, as well as maintaining customer records by updating account information. Apply Here

Tour Leader & Planner Company: Untold Japan

Untold Japan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Untold Japan they pride themselves on curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke two-week tours that are tailored to their client's individual preferences and interests.



They are currently seeking experienced Tour Leaders and Planners to join their team at Untold Japan.



Working out of their Tokyo office, you will be creating, adjusting and ultimately leading tours throughout the whole country.



You will be responsible for:

- Tour preparation and execution.

- Maintaining and expanding hotel, restaurant and attraction databases.

- Providing excellent customer service to their guests. Apply Here

Data Analyst Company: Quadient Japan

Quadient Japan Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Quadient, they exist to help organizations simplify the connection between their customers and what matters most.



From mortgage approvals, medical results, and insurance claims, to accounts receivables, invoices and inbound packages.



You’ll be joining them during an exciting period of change, with new opportunities to be realized within new business sectors in the Japanese market, you’ll play an integral part in driving and supporting them with their future growth by proposing profit growth and operational efficiency improvements for the parcel locker business based on precise data analysis.



Your main responsibilities include:

-KPI data analysis (including data aggregation)

-Project Management Officer in PDCA activities for KPI improvement

-Execution of data organization, simplification, and visualization Apply Here

Social Media Coordinator (Online Marketing for US Market) Company: Clover Mfg Co., Ltd.

Clover Mfg Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Since its establishment in 1925, the company has developed and sold products related to handmade and handcrafted products, starting with sewing needles and continuing with knitting needles, knitting supplies and handicraft supplies, under various Clover brands.



You will be providing comprehensive support across marketing activities for their American on-site sales subsidiary (California).



The key responsibilities are:

-Supporting marketing operations for the American on-site subsidiary.

-Updating the company website.

-Sharing recipe creations. Apply Here

