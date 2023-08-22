2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Business Development
- Company: SystemsGo Corporation
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥14.0M / Year Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SystemsGo is seeking B2B sales professionals to join their team in Japan. This position is open for both junior and senior candidates.
Duties and responsibilities include:
-Identify and explore new IT infrastructure & IT Support sales opportunities.
- Pursue, develop and close key sales opportunities.
- Communicate with local / regional / global IT decision makers to position systemsGo as their preferred partner in Japan and across Asia.
Customer Service Agent in Malaysia
- Company: Sutherland Global Services Inc.
- Salary: ¥251,923 ~ ¥268,699 / Month
- Location: nullMalaysia
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company.
Their proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation.
You will be an associate to handle general inquiries of customers over phone calls and live chats.
You will be responsible for maintaining a high level of professionalism with clients and working to establish a positive rapport with every caller, as well as maintaining customer records by updating account information.
Tour Leader & Planner
- Company: Untold Japan
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Untold Japan they pride themselves on curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke two-week tours that are tailored to their client's individual preferences and interests.
They are currently seeking experienced Tour Leaders and Planners to join their team at Untold Japan.
Working out of their Tokyo office, you will be creating, adjusting and ultimately leading tours throughout the whole country.
You will be responsible for:
- Tour preparation and execution.
- Maintaining and expanding hotel, restaurant and attraction databases.
- Providing excellent customer service to their guests.
Data Analyst
- Company: Quadient Japan
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Quadient, they exist to help organizations simplify the connection between their customers and what matters most.
From mortgage approvals, medical results, and insurance claims, to accounts receivables, invoices and inbound packages.
You’ll be joining them during an exciting period of change, with new opportunities to be realized within new business sectors in the Japanese market, you’ll play an integral part in driving and supporting them with their future growth by proposing profit growth and operational efficiency improvements for the parcel locker business based on precise data analysis.
Your main responsibilities include:
-KPI data analysis (including data aggregation)
-Project Management Officer in PDCA activities for KPI improvement
-Execution of data organization, simplification, and visualization
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service