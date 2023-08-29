2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Teaching, engineering, and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Aug 29, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

BC Administrative Assistant/International Affairs Officer Company: Escolapios Kaisei Catholic Junior & Senior High School

Escolapios Kaisei Catholic Junior & Senior High School Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Mie, Japan

Mie, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kaisei is a private school with 75 years of tradition in the Tokai region. In April 2024, Kaisei Canadian Double Diploma School (KCDDS) opens at Kaisei Senior High School.



They are looking for a BC Administrative Assistant/International Affairs Officer. This is a fixed-term position, renewable every year.



Duties include:

•Interpretation and translation of texts (English/Japanese)

•Liaison with the Ministry of Education of the Province of British Columbia (BC), Canada

•Liaison between KCDDS and Kaisei Senior High School staff, such as the Japanese Principal and homeroom teachers Apply Here

Saturday Part-Time After School Teacher Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre-School

Blue Dolphins International Pre-School Salary: ¥15,000/ Day

¥15,000/ Day Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blue Dolphins Afterschool is now hiring a Saturday part-time teacher for their afterschool in Kishiwada. The school is located about a 3-minute walk from Nankai line Kishiwada station.



You will be responsible for handling a mixed-level class of students from mainly between Grade 1 to Grade 3. Apply Here

Full-Time Pre-School Teacher Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre-School

Blue Dolphins International Pre-School Salary: ¥255,000 / Month / Teaching license allowance available

¥255,000 / Month / Teaching license allowance available Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blue Dolphins International Pre School is now hiring a full-time teacher for their Blue Dolphins Preschool in Nishinomiya. The school is located just a few minutes away from Hankyu Nishinomiya Kitaguchi station.



This position is a maternity leave replacement until July 2024, with the opportunity for the full-time contract to continue beyond that date. However, your role may change after the main teacher's return.



Your main duties include:

-Teaching pre-kinder to kindergarten students. You will be the main teacher for the pre-kinder class and kinder afternoon/Saturday class.

- Creating lesson plans and implementing hands-on activities on a regular basis as per the plan.

- Planning and participating in school events such as Halloween party, Sports Festival, Christmas Party etc. Apply Here

Consular and Passports Manager/Officer at Australian Embassy Company: Australian Embassy

Australian Embassy Salary: ¥471,738 ~ ¥576,167 / Month

¥471,738 ~ ¥576,167 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok The corporate and consular section at the Australian Embassy in Tokyo is seeking highly motivated bilingual individuals to join their Consular and passports team as a consular and passport manager/officer

Successful candidates will deliver prompt, courteous and professional consular and passport services to Australian citizens visiting and residing in Japan. Apply Here

Software Engineer Company: TRaaS On Product

TRaaS On Product Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan TRaaS On Product is looking for a software engineer for their business.

Your main duties and responsibilities are to design and develop software applications for IoT solutions. Apply Here

Senior Front-End Engineer Company: Hennge

Hennge Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications Ok Hennge, one of the first IT ventures in Japan, is headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo.



While expanding their business, they have changed their main language to English, and now enjoy a workforce with over 15% of its members coming from overseas.



At this position, you will be responsible for:

-Designing, developing, and maintaining innovative features based on business needs

-Implementing high-fidelity UI using a modern frontend framework

-Ensuring high-quality deliverables through CI/CD pipelines, tests, and documentation

-Collaborating with the design, product management and customer success teams to continuously improve the product. Apply Here

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.