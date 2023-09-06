2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

Hilton Tokyo opened on September 1, 1984 and is located in Tokyo’s vibrant Shinjuku city center. Overlooking Shinjuku Central Park and just minutes from the heart of the business and entertainment areas, the distinctive S-curved 8-story hotel is a well-known Tokyo icon.



The front operation team at Hilton Tokyo is looking for the additional positions, in order to strengthen their organization in response to increased business.



Depending on your experience, you could have a position at front desk, concierge, bell desk, executive lounge etc.



The main responsibilities depending on the role are as following:

・Front Desk:

-Check in and out at the Front Desk

-Assist guests with check-out payments or charges

・Concierge

-Respond to inquiries from guests regarding matters related to both inside and outside of the hotel

・Bell Desk

-Ensure all customer requests and queries are responded to promptly and effectively

-Store luggage for guests

・Executive Lounge

-Welcome executive guests on arrival and assist them during their stay by dealing efficiently with inquiries

-Manage the food and beverage area