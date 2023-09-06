2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Automotive parts Internet Shop Sales Manager
- Company: Amayama Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥420,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Amayama Trading Co., Ltd. in Osaka requires the services of an experienced sales manager to fill a recently vacated full-time position within the sales department.
The position requires the successful applicant to display solid interpersonal skills with a large range of global clients, both commercial and private.
Your responsibilities include:
-To manage all aspects of client's accounts including account balances
-To accurately estimate package volumes for shipping and select shipping methods
-To approve orders from wholesale and private clients
-To manage client's accounts, including troubleshooting and dispute resolutions
-To report client feedback
IBPYP Coordinator
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Salary will vary based on the Qualification & skills and years of relevant experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award-winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education.
The IB-PYP Coordinator will be responsible for providing leadership and coordination of the PYP within the school.
The candidate must have expert knowledge of the PYP curriculum framework.
The coordinator will be expected to work with the entire PYP subject teaching team, and the parent community, while demonstrating outstanding communication skills – both spoken and written form.
Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant service)
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Ivy Hospitality Group is a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido, Japan.
They operate a luxury boutique hotel that offers high-quality hospitality, situated in the Niseko and Sapporo Jozankei areas, extending a warm welcome to travelers from all around the world.
They are currently recruiting for front
desk staff primarily capable of working night shifts at their hotel in Niseko. Additionally, at their hotel in Jozankei, they are seeking operations staff who will handle both front desk and restaurant services.
You will be responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel, such as:
- Hotel front, reservation, and night front duties
- Check settlements
- Change the date on the hotel system
- Handle guest accommodation inquiries
- Other hotel operation duties
Sales consultant
- Company: Jpc Trade Co.,Ltd.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Jpc Trade was established in 2003 and is one of Japan's fastest-growing automobile exporters.
They export cars, trucks and buses worldwide.
They are now looking for motivated people interested in joining their sales team or logistics team.
You will be responsible for:
-Selling used cars, motorcycles, heavy machinery, and parts while providing excellent customer service.
-Assist customers during the export process.
-Developing and implementing improvement plans for your market in charge.
Environmental Health & Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Pinkerton, an innovative and reliable industry leader since 1850, approaches corporate risk management in a uniquely holistic way.
The environmental health & safety (EHS) manager inspects and evaluates the client's corporate offices, equipment and processes to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry best practices. With internal stakeholder assistance, the Manager will analyze data and develop and implement programs to ensure the achievement of the client's EHS goals within Japan as well as global objectives.
The essential functions are:
-Represent Pinkerton's core values of integrity, vigilance and excellence.
-Analyze EHS data including local laws, regulations, benchmarking studies, and industry best practices.
-Develop and implement strategies, processes, and procedures to achieve the client's in-country (and global) environmental, health, and safety goals and program objectives.
Legal Consultant
- Company: Acroseed
- Salary: ¥224,000 ~ ¥456,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level (preferred)
- Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Acroseed provides "legal services" for foreign residents in Japan and foreign-affiliated companies.
The main job field is the overall residency procedures for foreign employees requested by corporate clients (permanent residence, highly skilled professionals, bringing in family members, hiring new graduates)
The main responsibilities include
- Explanation of the legal system, consultation, preparation of application documents, support for an application to the Immigration Bureau, follow-up services.
- Writing web articles, responding to new inquiries, promoting joint business with other companies
Casual dining staff (service and barista)
- Company: Transit General Office Inc
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour ¥1,120 per hour (inexperience or Japanese basic level )
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Transit General Corporation office has operated a number of cafe dining bars, such as "bills", "Pacific Drive-in" and "The Apollo."
They are now seeking service staff and baristas for their casual dining restaurant "bills."
Bill has injected inspirations or essence received around the world into the restaurant “bills".
The service staff is in charge of waiting on customers to take orders and to serve the dishes.
Docketing Administrator (Hybrid)
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Sonoda & Kobayashi, a highly-respected Japanese intellectual property boutique law firm, provides quality services for intellectual property (patents, trademarks, designs) in Japan.
They are looking for a Docketing Administrator experienced in patent prosecution docketing using Patricia IP Management software for an exciting new project.
As a member of the project implementation and execution team, your role will be crucial for this project.
Responsibilities include establishing procedures and serving as the Head docketing administrator for all project-related work. Your tasks will involve managing docketing records, monitoring critical due dates, and ensuring deadlines are met. You will collaborate with in-house attorneys, patent engineers, project managers patent paralegals and personnel on the client's side, acting as an internal resource. You will be working under a direct supervision by the COO as well as the project manager.
US Patent Attorney/Patent Agent - Telecommunications Sector (hybrid)
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Sonoda & Kobayashi, a highly-respected Japanese intellectual property boutique law firm, provides quality services for intellectual property (patents, trademarks, designs) in Japan.
As a Patent Attorney/Patent Agent specializing in the telecommunications sector, you will play a crucial role in handling patent applications for their esteemed clientele.
Your responsibilities include:
-Patent Application Management: Filing and prosecuting patent applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in the field of telecommunications.
-Office Action Responses: Strategically crafting responses to Office Actions issued by the USDPTO as well as other patent offices (mainly EPO and IPO) to overcome rejections and obtain favorable outcomes for our clients' patent applications.
-Examiner Interviews: Conducting examiner interviews (USPTO) to provide clarifications and address any concerns related to pending patent applications.
Media Researcher
- Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥8.2M / Year Negotiable TBD in Interview, but the Max. Salary shown is only possible for Senior Media Researchers
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a media researcher for the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, your job responsibilities include:
-Daily monitoring of visual, audio and printed media for political, economic and social topics and prepare the daily, weekly and periodic reports.
-Follow-up important statements, press conferences and releases issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the host country, by using social media and newspapers to submit reports about them.
-Use social media to cover various news and media events held by the Mission and prepare media briefings and executive summaries.
-Conduct studies and researches on public opinion trends towards the most important strategic issues of concern to the UAE
-Promote, for activities and events held in and humanitarian aid provided by the UAE.
Full-time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Street Kart they are proud of being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo.
Join their Team of Professional Go-Kart Guides!
They are currently looking for employees to work at their Shin-kiba Shop.
The main responsibilities are:
-Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume
-Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience
-Safe keeping of customers
-Maintenance of the karts at the shop
Full-Time and Part-Time Bartenders
- Company: Asma Ventures
- Salary: Amount not specified, based on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Asma Ventures is an Indian Based ownership group operating a fine dining Indian restaurant (Spice Lab Tokyo) and an upscale cocktail bar (The Grey Room) in Ginza, the upmarket shopping district in Tokyo, Japan.
Asma Ventures is seeking a strong, motivated, and positive-minded part-time bartender to serve as a support role for the existing bar team to ensure the highest quality standards are met for organization of the bar and lounge, along with delivering a world-class experience to their guests.
The bartender supports the bar team at The Grey Room and is responsible for ensuring proper set-up, service, and breakdown throughout, as directed by the supervisor on duty. The bartender's primary objective is to prepare cocktails and other beverages, serve guests seated at the bar, assist with bar preparations, and to ensure smooth operations at The Grey Room.
Korean Customer Support
- Company: tenso
- Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tenso is operating "Tenso" and "Buyee", which provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide.
They provide services to purchase and ship items from shopping websites in Japan to overseas customers that want to purchase items from Japan.
Due to sales expansion, they are now looking for Korean customer service staff.
The main responsibilities are:
-Answer customers inquiries through e-mails (with templates)
-Handling service-related duties (translating etc.)
-Communicate with warehouse staffs in Japan using online tools (Japanese required)
Front Operation Department Staff
- Company: Hilton Tokyo
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hilton Tokyo opened on September 1, 1984 and is located in Tokyo’s vibrant Shinjuku city center. Overlooking Shinjuku Central Park and just minutes from the heart of the business and entertainment areas, the distinctive S-curved 8-story hotel is a well-known Tokyo icon.
The front operation team at Hilton Tokyo is looking for the additional positions, in order to strengthen their organization in response to increased business.
Depending on your experience, you could have a position at front desk, concierge, bell desk, executive lounge etc.
The main responsibilities depending on the role are as following:
・Front Desk:
-Check in and out at the Front Desk
-Assist guests with check-out payments or charges
・Concierge
-Respond to inquiries from guests regarding matters related to both inside and outside of the hotel
・Bell Desk
-Ensure all customer requests and queries are responded to promptly and effectively
-Store luggage for guests
・Executive Lounge
-Welcome executive guests on arrival and assist them during their stay by dealing efficiently with inquiries
-Manage the food and beverage area
