2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

Hospitality, sales and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Sep 12, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Hostel staff Company: Ystechno

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Matoi Hostel is hiring staff for a hostel and bar located in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture.



It is a small hostel that can accommodate up to 22 guests. They aspire to be pioneers in promoting the charms of Takasaki City to the world.



They also have a bar, which functions as a living space for the guests, and it's also open to the public.



The regular tasks include:

-Front desk and general bar/restaurant duties

-Cleaning the building/guest rooms



You may also be asked to:

-Support for outdoor and exhibition events

-Proposals for sales promotions Apply Here

New Restaurant Staff (brewery restaurant) Company: Transit General Office Inc

Transit General Office operates a number of cafes, dining rooms, restaurants and bars that are popular among people of all nationalities, such as "bills" and "Little Darling Coffee Roasters."

Now they are looking for staff for a brewery restaurant with a leading craft beer brewery in Tokyo, which will open in October.



Now they are looking for staff for a brewery restaurant with a leading craft beer brewery in Tokyo, which will open in October.



They are looking for service staff, bartenders, kitchen staff and receptionists. Apply Here

Casual dining staff (service and barista) Company: Transit General Office Inc

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Transit General Corporation operates a handful of restaurants and cafes such as "bills" and "Pacific DRIVE-IN."



They are currently recruiting service staff and baristas for their casual dining restaurant "bills."



Their popular menu includes scrambled eggs, ricotta hotcakes and dishes with fresh ingredients, which are appreciated as the "best breakfast in the world."



The service staff is in charge of waiting on customers to take orders and to carry the dishes.



The restaurant is located in Ginza, and as such the visitors from the foreign countries will occupy approximately 50% or more. Apply Here

Kitchen Staff - Chef/Cook/Kitchen support Company: Wayfarer

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer has an exciting part-time or full-time kitchen staff opportunity in Kyoto.



Join their friendly team at a brand-new restaurant located near Shijo and Karasuma stations in Kyoto.



The main responsibilities are:

- Assist with food preparation, cooking, and plating, following our chef’s instructions

- Maintain cleanliness and organization in the kitchen area

- Adhere to health and safety standards at all times

- Collaborate with team members to ensure smooth kitchen operations Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets Co., Ltd

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Planets Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers.



They are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.



Your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations.



Currently, 70-80% of their visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, they ask you to provide assistance in English.



Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and respond to visitors who need assistance. Apply Here

Night Shift Hotel Front Staff Company: The Lively Osaka Honmachi

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Lively Osaka Honmachi is looking for night shift hotel front staff.



You will be responsible for:

-Reception

-Check-in/ Check-out

-Reservation management

-Responding to inquiries (phone, e-mails)

-Maintain/ organize rental/ sale items

-Building patrol Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at Mexican Restaurant in DAIKANYAMA Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd is a company that owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo.



Their restaurant "Hacienda del cielo Modern Mexicano" is located in Daikanyama and attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere as the name suggests.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.



The positions they are hiring for are service staff, kitchen staff and bartender. Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at Spanish/Italian Restaurant in SHIBUYA Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd is a company that owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo.



He Rigoletto is located in the middle of Tokyo and consists of two floors wide opened dining area and large dazzling bar counter.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.



They are seeking service staff (waiter, runner, bartender etc.) and kitchen staff. Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at Spanish Italian Restaurant in KYOTO, Gion Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd is a company that owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo.

Rigoletto Smoke Grill and Bar is located in Gion, Kyoto, where you can feel authentic Japanese culture.



They are looking for someone who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.



They are currently looking for kitchen staff, bartenders and service staff.

Apply Here

International Sales Development Position for the US Market Company: Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd

Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd is a privately held, family-owned Japanese company with more than 200 years of history.

They are looking for overseas business management staff, including local sales support, for the US market.



They are looking for overseas business management staff, including local sales support, for the US market.



The main responsibilities are:

-Support day-to-day sales and marketing activities in line with the company's strategy in the subject countries

-Administrative, financial and other support to collaboration with subject country offices

-Intermediate communication between employees in subject countries and Tokyo, etc Apply Here

International Sales Development Position (Spanish speaking countries) Company: Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd

They are looking for overseas business management staff, including local sales support, for the Spanish speaking countries.



They are looking for overseas business management staff, including local sales support, for the Spanish speaking countries.



The main responsibilities are:

-Support day-to-day sales and marketing activities in line with the company's strategy in the subject countries

-Administrative, financial and other support to collaboration with subject country offices

-Intermediate communication between employees in subject countries and Tokyo, etc Apply Here

