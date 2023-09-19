2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Blue Dolphins International Preschool is a full English immersion school with classrooms in the Kansai area.



It is a new type of school offering maximum six hours of English immersion to children of ages 6~10years old.



Blue Dolphins After School is now hiring a full-time float teacher for their schools located across Osaka.



They have 11 after schools across Osaka and many of them are located in the central part of Osaka.



The position is to start immediately with a training period but the start day and training schedule can be somewhat flexible, so please apply first if you are interested in the position.



The main duties are:

-Teach an age group between 6 to 12 yrs old at several locations with another native teacher

-Substitute classes when the regular teachers are away

-Planning and implementing fun/educational lessons

-Supporting the students with their homework

-Supporting Eiken study (no experience required)