2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Front Office Manager
- Company: Hokkaido Alpine Resorts Management (Chatrium Niseko Japan)
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Hokkaido Alpine Resorts Management is looking for a front office manager for their Chatrium Niseko Japan hotel in Hokkaido.
As a front office manager, your duties include:
-Planning and implementing training plans for all Front Office employees.
-Conducting regular Team Member training and monitoring its success.
-Maintaining full knowledge of the Property Management and Call Centre computer systems.
[Remote Work] Japanese / English Video Game Community Lead (Osaka)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
5CA is looking for a Japanese/English video game community lead for Osaka.
As the community lead you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online community for an assigned account.
- You will be monitoring the community on various different social platforms.
- The job incumbent will be accountable for managing, improving and maintaining the community strategy, ensuring optimal engagement with target audiences.
- You will work in cooperation with the player support team, international community manager and operations to drive social content.
[Remote Work] Japanese / English Video Game Community Lead (Tokyo)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
5CA is looking for a Japanese/English video game community lead for Tokyo.
As the community lead you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online community for an assigned account.
- You will be monitoring the community on various different social platforms.
- The job incumbent will be accountable for managing, improving and maintaining the community strategy, ensuring optimal engagement with target audiences.
- You will work in cooperation with the player support team, international community manager, and operations to drive social content.
[Remote Work] Japanese / English Video Game Community Lead (Saitama)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
5CA is looking for a Japanese/English video game community lead for Saitama.
As the community lead you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online community for an assigned account.
Other duties include:
- Monitoring the community on various different social platforms.
- Managing, improving and maintaining the community strategy, ensuring optimal engagement with target audiences.
- Working in cooperation with the player support team, international community manager and operations to drive social content.
[Remote Work] Japanese / English Video Game Community Lead (Chiba)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
5CA is looking for a Japanese/English video game community lead for Chiba.
As the community lead you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online community for an assigned account.
Other duties include:
- Monitoring the community on various different social platforms.
- Managing, improving and maintaining the community strategy, ensuring optimal engagement with target audiences.
- Working in cooperation with the player support team, international community manager and operations to drive social content.
[Remote Work] Japanese / English Video Game Community Lead (Kanagawa)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
5CA is looking for a Japanese/English video game community lead for Kanagawa.
As the community lead you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online community for an assigned account.
Other duties include:
- Monitoring the community on various different social platforms.
-Managing, improving and maintaining the community strategy, ensuring optimal engagement with target audiences.
- Working in cooperation with the player support team, international community
manager and operations to drive social content.
[Remote Work] Japanese / English Video Game Community Lead (Aichi)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
5CA is looking for a Japanese/English video game community lead for Aichi.
As the community lead you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online community for an assigned account.
Other duties include:
- Monitoring the community on various different social platforms.
- Managing, improving and maintaining the community strategy, ensuring optimal engagement with target audiences.
- Working in cooperation with the player support team, international community
manager, and operations to drive social content.
[Remote Work] Japanese / English Video Game Community Lead (Hokkaido)
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
5CA is looking for a Japanese/English video game community lead for Hokkaido.
As the community lead you will be responsible for creating and maintaining a positive and engaging online community for an assigned account.
Other duties include:
- Monitoring the community on various different social platforms.
- Managing, improving and maintaining the community strategy, ensuring optimal engagement with target audiences.
- Working in cooperation with the player support team, international community
manager, and operations to drive social content.
VIP Specialist for travel agency
- Company: Destination Asia Japan
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Destination Asia Japan is expanding, and they are currently seeking dynamic, ambitious, driven persons to be part of their growth.
This position is based in their Ginza, Tokyo head office, where you will be part of a young, energetic and international team.
At this position, you will deliver high-quality travel experiences and reservation services with a focus on VIP clients, High-Net-Worth Individuals and partner visits.
Have day-to-day accountability for timely delivery of quality services across quotations and reservations.
Responsible for driving continued improvement through training and development.
The VIP specialist is expected to work closely with the operations team to ensure that all services are confirmed and organized according to each itinerary.
Team Leader of Leisure for travel agency
- Company: Destination Asia Japan
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Destination Asia Japan is expanding, and they are currently seeking dynamic, ambitious, driven persons to be part of their growth.
This position is based in their Ginza, Tokyo Head Office, where you will be part of a young, energetic and international team.
At this position, you will manage and deliver high-quality travel experiences and reservation services across the assigned team.
Lead and be directly responsible for all aspects of the team’s performance and have day-to-day accountability for timely delivery of quality services across quotations and reservations.
Responsible for driving continued improvement through training and development.
The team leader is expected to work closely with the managers of the leisure, operations, finance and product departments to ensure that their team follows all processes and workflows.
Tesla High class Uber Driver
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission - Based Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.
This effort addresses global climate change by promoting zero-emission vehicles and caters to the increasing demand for luxurious high-end vehicles for tourists and business travelers.
A new role, the Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi) is welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.
The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients.
Drivers will operate the 'Tesla Model Y,' a hallmark of zero-emissions electric vehicles while embracing the concept of the “next generation taxi."
Responsibilities include providing transportation for individuals requesting rides from 'Uber Premium. (Reservations only).
Operations staff at Hotel and Restaurant in Nagano
- Company: Machinovate Co. Ltd.,
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable. If you need to relocate to Yamanouchi town, company supports up to ¥100,000 to cover the relocation costs.
- Location: Nagano, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Machinovate is Nagano’s best-reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in Central Japan.
They offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours, charters, restaurants in Nagano (Snow Monkey Resorts).
They are looking for operations staff members for their restaurants and the hotel newly opening in October this year.
This role is ideally-suited for applicants wanting to establish a long-term career in Japan with true potential for professional growth, a varied and dynamic work environment and key responsibilities in a leading destination management company.
This role necessitates a natural enthusiasm for life in Japan, an ability to communicate well with others (including groups and a range of nationalities), punctuality and professionalism in all aspects of your work, basic record-keeping and money handling and a willingness to adapt to the needs, expectations and personalities of guests, partner organizations and colleagues. Applicants must have fluent spoken and written English to communicate with guests.
Marketing Agent for eCommerce
- Company: MCJ Export
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
MCJ export is an export company that sells anime figures, plush and card games to all over the world.
If you are serious and wish to work in a comfortable international atmosphere, please feel free to apply and possibly join them.
The primary responsibilities are:
-Designing and implementing e-commerce marketing strategies to increase online traffic and sales
-Managing the optimization of product listings, including SEO, product descriptions, and photos
-Coordinating with the content team to develop engaging content for product pages, blog posts and social media campaigns
Full-Time After-School Teacher 【Float Teacher Position】
- Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre-school
- Salary: ¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Teaching Lisence/Teaching Certificate Allowance
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Blue Dolphins International Preschool is a full English immersion school with classrooms in the Kansai area.
It is a new type of school offering maximum six hours of English immersion to children of ages 6~10years old.
Blue Dolphins After School is now hiring a full-time float teacher for their schools located across Osaka.
They have 11 after schools across Osaka and many of them are located in the central part of Osaka.
The position is to start immediately with a training period but the start day and training schedule can be somewhat flexible, so please apply first if you are interested in the position.
The main duties are:
-Teach an age group between 6 to 12 yrs old at several locations with another native teacher
-Substitute classes when the regular teachers are away
-Planning and implementing fun/educational lessons
-Supporting the students with their homework
-Supporting Eiken study (no experience required)
STOCKIST - TOKYO
- Company: Polène Paris
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Native level (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Polène Paris is looking for its new runner stockist profile for their store in Tokyo.
Reporting to the store manager, you are an operational point of contact who contributes to meet the needs of their customers.
On a daily basis, your missions are as follows:
-Devising ways to optimize inventory control procedures
-Inspecting the levels of business supplies and raw material to identify shortages
-Ensuring product stock is adequate for all distribution channels and can cover direct demand from customers
-Reporting to upper management on stock levels, issues etc.
SALES CONSULTANT - TOKYO
- Company: Polène Paris
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Within their store located in Tokyo, you will have the following missions:
-Become an ambassador for the brand and the key values of the company at any time and for all visitors to the store
-Guarantee point of sale performance as well as customer satisfaction and loyalty with premium services and optimal customer advice through knowledge of their products
-Respect collection and inventory procedures according to company policy
-Guarantee delivery control and storage
Real estate sales staff
- Company: Aonisshin
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Aonisshin is looking for real estate staff for their business.
The main duties are:
-Sales service to each related business provider from the website
-Customer service at the store (Listen to requirements of customers that are looking for a room, suggest the best options)
-Back-office operations (Put property information on the website, etc.)
