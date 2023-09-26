2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

Customer support, engineering, managerial positions and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Sep 27, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Restaurant Service Staff at Spanish Restaurant in SHIBUYA Company: Huge Co., Ltd

Huge Co., Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



La Coquina cervecería is located in Shibuya Scramble Square, which is a shopping-and-office complex that positioned itself as a new Shibuya landmark.



La Coquina is a traditional Spanish restaurant focused on seafood with a great view of Shibuya Scramble Crossing.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.



They are currently looking for:

-service staff (waiter / runner / bartender etc.)

-restaurant setting staff (cleaning, table setting, bar preparation etc.) Apply Here

Arabic Customer Support Company: ZenGroup INC

ZenGroup INC Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenGroup is a global e-commerce company based in Osaka serving customers all around the world.



They are a diverse team representing 32 nationalities, 6 continents and providing their services to the world in 19 languages.



They connect Japan to the rest of the world by providing a marketplace for foreigners to enjoy Japanese products in 19 languages through their ZenMarket proxy buying platform.



Due to the elevated activity in the Arabic market, they also plan on seeing more customer traffic on their website and inquiries about their services.



As an Arabic language customer support, your duties will be:

-Responding to customer inquiries

-Coordinating with various teams to answer customer questions and solve customer problems

-Supervising part-time operators Apply Here

General Manager - Admissions Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subject to relevant experience and qualifications.

Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subject to relevant experience and qualifications. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award-winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education.



GIIS Tokyo made its humble beginning with less than 50 students in 2006, and has grown to a strength of 570 students in 2017.



As a general manager in admissions, your responsibilities will be:

-To lead the admissions function and provides direction to admissions team in the various campuses in Japan Region

-To collaborate with the finance function in developing relevant measurable performance metrics and proactively track metrics to ensure fiscal control, profitability and financial feasibility of the function

-To design and maintain the global standard operating procedures and cascade this to the respective admissions team

-To work closely with the respective country head on the annual target setting process for the various geographies Apply Here

Hall and Kitchen Staff at Gyukaku and Onyasai Company: World-Dining Co., Ltd.

World-Dining Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan World Dining Co., Ltd. is a restaurant management company that operates in Shibuya.



They are now recruiting for hall and kitchen work with Yakiniku『Gyukaku』 and shabu-shabu 『Onyasai』in Shibuya.



As hall staff, you will be taking orders, serving food, general customer service such as accounting, interpreting for inbound customers, etc.



As kitchen staff you will be doing cooking assistance, such as serving dishes and washing dishes. Apply Here

Full-time Tour Guide position by areas Company: Machinovate Co. Ltd.,

Machinovate Co. Ltd., Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Machinovate is Nagano’s best-reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in Central Japan.



They offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours in Nagano and nearby prefectures along with travel packages, accommodation, transport and more.



This role is ideally-suited to applicants wanting to establish a long-term career in Nagano with true potential for professional growth, a varied and dynamic work environment and key responsibilities in a leading destination management company.



The main duties include:

- Guiding tours in each destination with group sizes ranging from single travelers to large groups of 20+.

You will be also asked to handle private tours. With the itinerary customized and based on the guest’s preferences.

- Handling email and phone correspondence in English or Chinese or Thai regarding tour and travel package bookings, quotations, general inquiries, and other matters including communication with travel agents and partner organizations.

- Identifying opportunities for new tours including creation of itineraries and conducting trial tours at potential areas in the destinations. Apply Here

Engineer(Mechanical, Electrical, Software, R&D, IT) Company: Galileo Co., Ltd.,

Galileo Co., Ltd., Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Galileo is a technical staffing company that supplies engineers and IT professionals to manufacturers in the Tokyo and Nagoya areas.



They are looking for talented developers with experience in software, embedded systems or games using one or more of these programming languages: C/C++, C#, Python, Java, Embedded C, etc. Experience with Unity or Unreal engine.



They are also looking for CATIA and NX automotive parts (outer/inner) CAD designers with experience in product design; BIW stamping press and plastic molds designers; electrical and electronic engineers; harness design engineers; chemical engineers.



They have several work locations matching with these skills. Work with well-known leading automotive and software companies! Apply Here

