2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

Customer support, hospitality, teaching and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Oct 5, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Kitchen and hall staff Company: Prince Hotel Tokyo Bay Shiomi

Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc. is a core company of the Seibu Group and the operating company of Prince Hotel and other accommodation facilities, ski resorts, golf courses, as well as other leisure facilities.



They are recruiting staff for the hall and kitchen at Prince Hotel Tokyo Bay Shiomi.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available. Apply Here

Reception/Lobby Service Company: Prince Hotel Tokyo Bay Shiomi

Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc. is a core company of the Seibu Group and the operating company of Prince Hotel and other accommodation facilities, ski resorts, golf courses, as well as other leisure facilities.



They are recruiting staff for the reception and lobby service at Prince Hotel Tokyo Bay Shiomi.

Both full-time and part-time positions available. Apply Here

Tour Leader and Planner Company: Untold Japan

Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level (preferred)

Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Untold Japan, they are proudly curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke 2-week tours that are tailored to their client's individual preferences and interests.



They are currently seeking experienced tour leaders and planners to join their team at Untold Japan.



Working out of their Tokyo office, you will be creating, adjusting and ultimately leading tours throughout the whole country. Apply Here

Warehouse/products specialist buyer Company: Legend Metal

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Saitama, Japan

English: Basic (preferred)

Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal is part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.



The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.



Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.



Depending on your willingness to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the market. Apply Here

Spanish/ Italian Customer Support Company: Tenso

Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level (preferred)

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tenso is operating "Tenso" and "Buyee", which provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide.



Due to sales expansion, they are now looking for Spanish/Italian customer support staff.



The main responsibilities include:

-Answer customer inquiries through e-mails (with templates)

-Handling service-related duties (translating etc.)

-Communicate with warehouse staff in Japan using online tools (Japanese required) Apply Here

International Stock Loan and Lending Specialist Company: Scandinavian Savings & Loans Trust

Salary: Commission Based commission range 100k -500k USD

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Scandinavian Savings and Loans Trust is a premier, regulated Swedish-based savings and loans trust providing confidential, no-frills solutions to their global clients.



They are seeking motivated, remote employees from around the region to be on the front lines of growing their agency, who thrive while working “non-standard” business hours, including both evenings and weekends.



As an International Stock Loan and Lending Specialist, you will learn the ins and outs of a variety of loan products while playing a key role in fulfilling SSLT’s vision of making loans against securities more achievable for all.

You will be the borrower’s first contact with SSLT as you help them weigh options and blaze the path to realizing their quick loan options.



Job duties will vary upon assignment but may include:

- Make initial contact and respond promptly to client inquiries to collect borrower financial information

- Analyze borrowers’ stock liquidity for pre-qualification or denial of loan applications

- Collect borrower's information and help process the KYC Apply Here

IBDP - History Teaching Position Company: Hiroshima Global Academy (HiGA)

Salary: ¥4,100 ~ ¥4,100 / Hour (Annual salary will be approximately ¥5M ~ 6.3M)

Location: Hiroshima, Japan

English: Native level (preferred)

Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Application: Overseas applications Ok Hiroshima Global Academy (HiGA) is a prefectural public school located on Osakikamijima, an island located off the coast of Hiroshima, nestled in the Seto Inland Sea.



HiGA is currently running the International Baccalaureate's Middle Years Program (MYP) for junior high school and has received authorization to offer the Diploma Program (DP) for senior high school.



The job starts from April 1st, 2024 and you will be teaching junior and senior high school students.



Your main responsibilities will include:

-Teaching and preparing for IBDP History

- Teaching MYP Social Studies

- Supporting project-based learning for Integrated Studies

- Liaising with other MYP classes to enhance English education in HiGA

- Supporting after-school activities Apply Here

