2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Docketing Administrator (Hybrid)
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Sonoda & Kobayashi, a highly-respected Japanese intellectual property boutique law firm, provides quality services for intellectual property in Japan.
Now they are looking for a Docketing Administrator experienced with Foundation IP docketing software for an exciting new project.
Responsibilities include establishing procedures and serving as the Head docketing administrator for all project-related work. Your tasks will involve managing docketing records, monitoring critical due dates, and ensuring deadlines are met. You will collaborate with in-house attorneys, patent engineers, project managers patent paralegals and personnel on the client's side, acting as an internal resource.
US Patent Attorney/Patent Agent - Telecommunications Sector (hybrid)
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Sonoda & Kobayashi, a highly-respected Japanese intellectual property boutique law firm, provides quality services for intellectual property in Japan.
As a Patent Attorney/Patent Agent specializing in the telecommunications sector, you will play a crucial role in handling patent applications for their esteemed clientele.
Responsibilities include:
-Patent Application Management from filing to prosecuting patent applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in the field of telecommunications.
-Office Action Responses: Strategically crafting responses to Office Actions issued by the USDPTO as well as other patent offices to overcome rejections and obtain favorable outcomes for their clients' patent applications.
-Examiner Interviews:
Conducting examiner interviews (USPTO) to provide clarifications and address any concerns related to pending patent applications.
Japanese Kitchen Knives & Sake Brand Store Staff
- Company: Musashi Japan
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Basic (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Musashi is a kitchen knife brand from Japan that has a history of blacksmithing for 250 years.
Now they are looking for staff for their brand store in Asakusa, Tokyo.
This role is for people who are interested in traditional Japanese crafts and culture, and who can speak fluent English.
Your responsibilities include speaking with customers and introducing the culture of Japanese kitchen knives and Japanese sake.
Bistro Staff
- Company: Estacion LLC
- Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour, Salary increase possible
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
“le Lion” is a bistro located in a quiet back street in Ebisu, and the sister shop “Brasserie le Lion” is in the Seibu Department Store, directly connected to Ikebukuro station.
They are now looking for assistant service staff, for which you will be in charge of service customers and backend operations.
Office: General Affairs
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Legend Metal is part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.
As a new office member, you will join the team in Matsubushi-Saitama.
You will assist the team in accomplishing duties related to:
-Customers relations
-Data entry
-Filling in applications, communicating in Japanese with colleagues or public administration, organization of training, writing minutes of meetings, etc.
Part-time Japanese/English HR Generalist
- Company: Tokuhiro Inc
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,900 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Native level (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Many companies and suppliers coming to Japan often face language and cultural barriers. Seeing this need, Tokuhiro Inc. was founded in 2019.
They market products in Japan and localize software.
Our company is looking for experienced HR generalist who can work at client's head office in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.
UI/UX Designer (Game App Developer)
- Company: Tokuhiro Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Many companies and suppliers coming to Japan often face language and cultural barriers. Seeing this need, Tokuhiro Inc. was founded in 2019.
They market products in Japan and localize software. Alongside Market Representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.
TKI Staffing Solutions is recruiting for a world largest game and entertainment company.
They are looking for candidates with game app development experience and game character design and creation experiences.
Mechanical Engineer
- Company: Tokuhiro Inc.
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Many companies and suppliers coming to Japan often face language and cultural barriers. Seeing this need, Tokuhiro Inc. was founded in 2019.
Tokuhiro represents vendors in Japan and effectively markets their products. Alongside Market Representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.
At this job, you will be responsible for:
-Mechanical design of machine tools, jig design, transportation system design
-Development and design of machine tools and peripheral equipment
-Machine tool and jig design, and proposal work
-Mechanism design related to automatic transport equipment in systems used in machine tool manufacturing
Operations Officer
- Company: ExoTravel
- Salary: ¥237,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Asia has been capturing the imagination of visitors for centuries and, for the past 30 years and more, Exo Travel has been helping their clients discover exactly why.
In this position, you will be checking all files created by reservations staff, booking guides and transportation and ensuring that all aspects of every tour are handled correctly and on a rotation basis.
More specifically:
-Issue job orders for guides and drivers.
-Reconfirm and coordinate with sub-agents, check transfers and airlines if necessary.
-Be in charge of quality control and customer service for on-ground execution.
-Ensure timely reports.
Administrative - Sales executive
- Company: Rosper International Co., Ltd
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Rosper International Co., Ltd (Rosper Cars) is focused on exporting new and used high-end vehicles and machinery.
They are currently working on an expansion strategy and looking for a multi-tasking employee.
Your responsibilities will be:
-To conduct research in the assigned market including but not limited to the following information: market demand, importation rules and regulations, list of possible clients.
-To call prospective clients
-To prepare business presentations, proposals and quotations as requested by the clients.
Ski Villa Property Management & Guest Relations
- Company: Annupuri Properties
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Annupuri Properties is a developer of high-end ski villas in powder snow heaven Niseko, Hokkaido.
They are hiring full and part-time property management staff to join their hospitality and property management team.
Duties include:
-Providing exceptional customer service and promptly addressing all requests and issues
-Coordinating guest relations from check-in to check-out.
-Handling guest feedback and reviews, ensuring guest satisfaction and loyalty.
Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials
- Company: SmartEd
- Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Negotiable bonus possible, based on individual and company performance
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SmartEd is a distributor for educational materials to schools in Japan and Asia.
They are looking for a full-time sales representative who can promote textbooks, online resources, and other materials that they handle.
The role could be either a field representative making visits to customers, or as an inside sales rep handling inquiries and customer service.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service