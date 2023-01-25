2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
PYP Homeroom Teacher
- Company: OWIS One World International School
- Salary: ¥320,000 ~ ¥420,000
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a PYP Homeroom Teacher, you will be expected to have knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm for creative teaching. You will be tasked to build a community of inquiry-based learning involving all departments as appropriate and to involve parents.
French/Italian Customer Support
- Company: Tenso
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tenso and Buyee provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide, are looking for French / Italian customer service staff.
Responsibilities include supporting overseas customers who want to purchase items from Japan.
As such, you would answer customers inquiries through e-mails (with templates),
handling service-related duties (translating etc.) and communicate with warehouse staffs in Japan using online tools (Japanese required).
French or Italian Native level is preferred
Real-estate Support Staff
- Company: Daitokentaku Leasing Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable There is a salary increase.
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Daitokentaku Leasing Co., Ltd. are looking for bilingual opening staff who can speak Japanese plus English, Korean or Vietnamese.
The main responsibilities are customer service including taking customers to view properties by car and contract procedures for renting apartments.
It is necessary to have a Japanese drivers license.
To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.