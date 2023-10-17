2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

Customer support, software development, teaching and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Oct 18, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Full-time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Street Kart they are proud of being one of the top "must do activities" in Tokyo.

Dress up in costumes and take eager tourists with a street go-kart and have a safe and exciting time.



Your responsibilities will cover:

-Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume

-Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience

-Safe keeping of customers Apply Here

Staff in New Open Medicinal cuisine Izakaya Company: Erudo

Erudo Salary: ¥1,115 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,115 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan The newly-opened Japanese medicinal cuisine Izakaya Kanzou is looking for a variety of staff from all over the world.



Their bilingual manager will lead you into an interesting and fun working experience in their izakaya at Ebisu.



This new outlet's concept is to appreciate and enjoy Japanese domestic ingredients including meat, vegetables, sake, wines and herbal medicines with background of Japanese medicinal cooking.



They are currently hiring full and part time service and kitchen staff. Apply Here

Full-time Go-Kart Maintenance Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Street Kart they are proud of being one of the top "must-do activity" in Tokyo.

Now, they are hiring for their professional go-kart maintenance team.



Help build, fix, tune, customize their go-karts to safely entertain foreign travelers waiting to have fun with our go-karts.



You will be responsibilities will include:

-Building custom made go-karts

-Overhaul and cleaning go-karts

-Tuning go-karts

-Fixing custom made parts

-Test driving newly built or overhaul go-karts

-Rescue troubled go-karts during tours Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, they are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.



Your main responsibilities will focus on customer service and back-end operations. Some tasks will include communicating how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and helping visitors who need assistance.



Currently, 70-80% of their visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, they will ask you to provide assistance in English. Apply Here

Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher Company: SAPIX YOZEMI GROUP Sapix Yozemi Group

SAPIX YOZEMI GROUP Sapix Yozemi Group Salary: ¥285,000 / Month Negotiable

¥285,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications Ok Y-SAPIX Global Campus (YGC), offers after-school and weekend Academic English classes to students from elementary to high school.



Classes are conducted in an all-English environment at our campus in Yoyogi.



They seek full-time native English instructors who can interact with young students intellectually and enthusiastically and design high-quality learning materials. Apply Here

Customer Service Assistant in Fukuoka for Real Estate (English) Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.

Village House Management Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥3.9M / Year

¥3.4M ~ ¥3.9M / Year Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Village House offers high-quality rental apartments all over Japan with easy procedures and affordable costs.

Your primary responsibility will be to work as a part of their english customer service team to answer English inquiries from both new customers as well as existing tenants.



Although tenants will be English-speaking, you must be able to communicate with coworkers in Japanese efficiently.



Some of your responsibilities will cover:

-Answer emails, phone inquiries and social media inquiries from new customers related to moving into our apartments

-Assist new customers in scheduling apartment viewings and assist in the handling of new customers’ application process

-Answer tenant inquiries related to apartment lease contracts Apply Here

System Engineer (Large Scale Manufacturing Operation System) Company: Tokuhiro Inc.

Tokuhiro Inc. Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Many companies and suppliers coming to Japan often face language and cultural barriers. Seeing this need, their founders started Tokuhiro Inc. in 2019. They market products in Japan and localize software. Alongside market representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.





Their client company provides software to promote DX in the manufacturing industry.



- You will be responsible for developing functional enhancements to incorporate and operate VXL system products.

- You will be responsible for a wide range of tasks, from requirement definition, quality control and construction to implementation, release and operation and maintenance of the expanded portion of their services. Apply Here

Game Software Developer/Programmer Company: Tokuhiro Inc.

Tokuhiro Inc. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Many companies and suppliers coming to Japan often face language and cultural barriers. Seeing this need, their founders started Tokuhiro Inc. in 2019. They market products in Japan and localize software. Alongside market representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.

Alongside market representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.



At this position, you will be responsible for programming the development of home game titles using an in-house engine or Unity/UnrealEngine.

You will communicate and solve problems/issues according to the specifications and expression requirements of the project. Apply Here

Embedded System Engineer Company: Tokuhiro Inc.

Tokuhiro Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Many companies and suppliers coming to Japan often face language and cultural barriers. Seeing this need, their founders started Tokuhiro Inc. in 2019. They market products in Japan and localize software. Alongside market representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects



The client is a company that develops embedded software systems installed in automobile parts manufactured by their parent company.



At this position, you will be responsible for:

- Working with a team of engineers in the various phase of system engineering process

- Validation testing for their main products, such as touch panel display unit and various switches and smart keys

- Work closely with H/W engineering team for design change and provide the support Apply Here

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.