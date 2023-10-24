2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

Sales, hospitality, software development, marketing and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Oct 25, 2023

WEB3 APPLICATION ENGINEER Company: Tokuhiro Inc.

Tokuhiro Inc. was established in 2019. They market products in Japan and localize software. The company represents vendors in Japan and effectively markets their products. Alongside market representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.



In this job, you will be responsible for:

-Designing, developing, and operating Web3 services

-Cooperating and coordinating with development vendors

-Supporting business teams Apply Here

System Engineer (Large Scale Manufacturing Operation System) Company: Tokuhiro Inc.

Tokuhiro Inc. was established in 2019. They market products in Japan and localize software. The company represents vendors in Japan and effectively markets their products. Alongside market representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.



In this job, you will be responsible for:

-Developing functional enhancements to incorporate and operate VXL system products

-A wide range of tasks including requirement definition, quality control and construction to implementation, release and operation and maintenance of the expanded portion of their services

-Function expansion development with the PLM system developer Apply Here

Bilingual (Eng/Jpn) Administrative Coordinator Company: Tokuhiro Inc.

Tokuhiro Inc. was established in 2019. They market products in Japan and localize software. The company represents vendors in Japan and localize software. The company represents vendors in Japan and effectively markets their products. Alongside market representation, Tokuhiro aims to staff client projects.



In this job, you will be responsible for:

-Supporting their customers and engineers in their service needs

-Handling general accounting tasks, such as data entry, invoicing the customers and process vendor invoices for payment, work closely with an outside CPA for tax works Apply Here

Operation Staff at Famous Samurai Restaurant Company: Samurai Restaurant Time

Samurai Restaurant Time has been open since July 2012. Originally targeted at salarymen, its flashy decor and unique show has received media attention from all over the world.



They are currently looking for fun-loving operation staff at their unique Samurai Restaurant in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

They are also looking for call center staff and stage support staff. Apply Here

Online Marketer and Sales Company: JPC Trade Co., Ltd

JPC Trade Co., Ltd. was established in 2003 and is one of Japan's fastest growing automobile exporters.



They export cars, trucks and buses to all right and left hand drive countries in the world.



They are looking for motivated people interested in joining their sales team or logistic team.



You will be responsible for:

-Generating content for the website and social media

- Optimizing content on the web

- Updating social media platforms

- Advising on and revising trends Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at Mexican Restaurant in DAIKANYAMA Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

The restaurant "Hacienda del cielo Modern Mexicano" is located in Daikanyama (next to Shibuya), and attracts people with its dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service.



The restaurant has a wide open dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere as the name suggests.



They are looking for people who want to challenge themselves in service and cooking. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.

They are currently hiring kitchen and service staff and bartenders Apply Here

Tour Leader (Insider) - February/March 2024 Start Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.

Inside Travel Group (ITG) is a specialist tour operator headquartered in Bristol, UK, with offices located in Broomfield, Colorado, Brisbane, Australia and Nagoya, Japan.



The company consists of specialist travel brands InsideJapan Tours, established in 2000, and InsideAsia Tours, which specializes in travel to Asia.



As a tour leader, you will be responsible for:

-Leading small group tours around Japan with an exceptional level of customer service

-Delivering ‘Insider Days’ (full-day, half-day and evening tours for clients on tailor-made holidays) with an exceptional level of customer service

-Once you gain confidence and demonstrate skill in your role, there could be opportunities to work with VIP clients and on privately escorted holidays Apply Here

Japanese / English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

As a gaming support agent at 5CA, you'll handle customer support issues for an assigned game studio.



You'll help players with account and technical issues and resolve purchase- and gameplay-related queries.



You'll work with a team of agents under the guidance of a team lead and an operations manager and take assisted training modules that help you grow, develop, and improve your skills as you work.



You'll stay on top of the client's newest projects and updates, as well as past releases and branding, and help their players continue enjoying the games they love. Apply Here

