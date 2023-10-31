2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

Translation, software development, sales and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Oct 31, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Tesla High class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



A new role, 'Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi),' is introduced, welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.



The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients. Apply Here

Translation Coordinator（English, Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, French) Company: Franchir Japan

Franchir Japan Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Salary will be decided depending on experience and ability

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Franchir is a Tokyo-based company offering interpretation and translation services.



They dispatch interpreters to cities and regions all over the world.



They are looking for translation coordinators for English, Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian and French.



You will be in charge of:

-Customer relations; Inquiries, meetings, price estimations

-Translation coordination, progress management

-Translation Apply Here

International Sales Development Position for the US Market Company: Inaba Foods Co., Ltd

Inaba Foods Co., Ltd Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Company Bonus (twice a year)

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Inaba Foods Co., Ltd is a privately held, family-owned Japanese company with more than 200 years of history.



The company is characterized by an extensive range of products, bright product packaging and additive treats, such as the iconic product “Churu” that has revolutionized the industry.



In this role you will be in charge of overseas business management for the US market (including local sales support), as in:

-Support day-to-day sales and marketing activities in line with the company's strategy in the subject countries

-Administrative, financial, and other support to collaboration with subject country offices

-Intermediate communication between employees in subject countries and Tokyo Apply Here

International Sales Development Position (Spanish speaking countries) Company: INABA FOODS Co.,Ltd

INABA FOODS Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Company Bonus (twice a year)

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd is a privately held, family-owned Japanese company with more than 200 years of history.



The company is characterized by an extensive range of products, bright product packaging, and additive treats, such as the iconic product “Churu” that has revolutionized the industry.



In this position you will be in charge of overseas business management for Spanish-speaking countries(including local sales support), as in:



-Support day-to-day sales and marketing activities in line with the company's strategy in the subject countries

-Administrative, financial and other support to collaboration with subject country offices

-Intermediate communication between employees in subject countries and Tokyo Apply Here

International Sales Development Position for the European market Company: Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd

Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Company Bonus (twice a year)

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd is a privately held, family-owned Japanese company with more than 200 years of history.



The company is characterized by an extensive range of products, bright product packaging, and additive treats, such as the iconic product “Churu” that has revolutionized the industry.



In this position you will be in charge of overseas business management for the European market (including local sales support), as in:

-Support day-to-day sales and marketing activities in line with the company's strategy in the subject countries

-Administrative, financial, and other support to collaboration with subject country offices

-Intermediate communication between employees in subject countries and Tokyo. Apply Here

International Sales Development Position for the Australian Market Company: Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd

Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Company Bonus (twice a year)

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Inaba Foods Co.,Ltd is a privately held, family-owned Japanese company with more than 200 years of history.



The company is characterized by an extensive range of products, bright product packaging, and additive treats, such as the iconic product “Churu” that has revolutionized the industry.



In this position you will be in charge of overseas business management for the Australian market (including local sales support), as in:

-Support day-to-day sales and marketing activities in line with the company's strategy in the subject countries

-Administrative, financial, and other support to collaboration with subject country offices

-Intermediate communication between employees in subject countries and Tokyo, etc Apply Here

Software Engineer Company: Traas On Product

Traas On Product Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a software engineer, you will be in charge of designing and developing software applications for IoT solutions.



You will need experience in Android application development, embedded system programming on bare-metal devices and familiarity with at least 2 of the following programming languages: C, C++, Python, Java, Kotlin. Apply Here

Server and Network Engineer Company: Traas On Product

Traas On Product Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a server and network engineer, you will be responsible for:

-Database design and programming

-Maintenances and Operations for Data Center

-Network Infrastructure using CISCO router

-Infrastructure Maintenances and Operations



You must have experience of CISCO router setting. Apply Here

Embedded Software Engineer Company: Traas On Product

Traas On Product Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an embedded software engineer, you will be responsible for:

-Developing bare-metal devices for IoT solutions

-Implementing test items and conduct tests for the software development

You will need experience in embedded system programming on bare-metal devices, Android application development and familiarity with at least 2 of the following programming languages: C, C++, Python, Java and Kotlin Apply Here

[Translation] Real-estate Support services Company: Kentaku Leasing

Kentaku Leasing Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour There is a salary increase. Payment method: Once a month Commuting allowance: Up to ¥40,000/month

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan [いい部屋ネット] supports foreigners searching for apartments around Japan and are available in 6 languages (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Portuguese).



They are looking for interpretation/translation staff.

Your job will be handling translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan. Apply Here

Translation Project Manager Company: Arc Communications Inc.

Arc Communications Inc. Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Arc Communications Inc. provides communication solutions that convey the essence of their clients messages to the world with the utmost quality.



This translation project manager position is a great opportunity to enter the world of translation.



You will be tasked with various responsibilities related to the management of entire translation projects, from the initial discussion with clients and the assignment of linguists—based on their skills and the content that needs to be translated—to the final delivery of the projects, invoicing along with quality control, project scheduling and cost management.



More specifically, you will be asked to handle the following:

- Assigning projects and coordinating the workflow of translators, DTP operators, and other human resources.

- Managing and controlling quality, schedules, and costs.

- Drawing up estimates, preparing invoices, guidelines, and other documents relevant to a project. Apply Here

