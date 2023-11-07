2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

Check out the open positions in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

Service expert, apprentice for Japanese sushi restaurant Company: Hirafu188

Hirafu188 Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / hour, negotiable

¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / hour, negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications Ok Hitsfu188 has been established since 2014 in the Niseko Hirafu area. A popular ski resort with powder snow.

Now they are looking for service staff for a new sushi restaurant with world-renowned sushi Chef Sase. Apply Here

Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator Company: Eighty Days Inc.

Eighty Days Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eighty Days was founded in 2016 to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. They are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off-the-beaten-track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to.



They are currently looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service their overseas customers.



Their customers are mostly based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation.



As a customer communicator, you must listen to their needs and create great itineraries that will take them across Japan.



Your main responsibilities will be:

- Communicating with customers

- Creating itineraries

- Booking land services such as accommodation, transportation, entrance tickets etc. Apply Here

English-Language Copyeditor Company: Edge International, Inc.

Edge International, Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Edge International, Inc., is a Hakuhodo Group company specializing in corporate communications, primarily in the field of investor relations (IR).



Edge International has grown steadily since its founding, with an industry-leading record in IR.



Now entering their 34th year, they are recruiting for the position of English-language copyeditor with a view to further expansion.



The position entails proofreading and editing English-language documents in the field of IR and corporate communications, particularly integrated reports, annual reports, and sustainability reports, as well as financial results briefing documents, corporate brochures, and website content.

While Japanese-language ability is not essential for the proofreading and editing of documents, the ability to effectively communicate in Japanese internally, and on occasion with clients, is greatly desired. Apply Here

