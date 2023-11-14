2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

Teaching, hospitality, engineering and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Nov 15, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Licensed Classroom Teacher Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.

Growing-Trees, Inc. Salary: ¥290,100 ~ ¥360,100 / Month

¥290,100 ~ ¥360,100 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Learning Tree is a CIS member preschool, kindergarten, and elementary school in Tokyo with the motto "Growth through Challenge; Grow to Give."



Main classroom teachers work with assistant teachers, admin, headmistress and principal in a team with the shared goal of excellent education for our students.



Main classroom teachers are in charge of the complete academic and social development of their students, and as such, they must be experienced, responsible and professional.



Candidates also must be warm, active, and energetic so that they can captivate and bond with the students and help move the school forward. Apply Here

Senior Research Officer (Economic) Company: Australian Embassy

Australian Embassy Salary: ¥720,283 / Month

¥720,283 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok The Treasury section of the Australian Embassy is seeking a highly motivated Senior Research Officer to assist in providing ongoing research and analysis on the Japanese economy and to manage the administrative operations of the Treasury section.



Relevant tertiary qualifications and high-level proficiency in Japanese and English are required.



Previous experience in analyzing and reporting on economic and public policy issues is highly desirable. Apply Here

English Voice-over artists Company: Kasahara's Quick Method Actors' Pro

Kasahara's Quick Method Actors' Pro Salary: ¥30,000 ~ ¥60,000 / Day, Negotiable, Project Based

¥30,000 ~ ¥60,000 / Day, Negotiable, Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Kasahara's Quick Method Actors' Pro are a media production company, looking for native English Voice-Over Artists to join their growing team.



They're looking for friendly and enthusiastic staff that enjoy working with people in a fun environment.



Their recording studios are located in Shibuya, Shinagawa, Roppongi, Komae and Setagaya.



They record audio and video programs for books, online English Learning materials, radio shows and TV Anime shows.



If you are interested in narration and voice-acting jobs, or even teaching English jobs, please don’t hesitate to apply for their positions.



Right now, they are looking for people who can come and work in Tokyo. Apply Here

Full-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Street Kart they are proud of being one of the top "must-do-activities" in Tokyo.



Dress up in costumes and take eager tourists with a street go-kart and have a safe and exciting time.



They are currently looking for employees to work at of their Shinkiba, Shibuya and Akihabara shops.



Your responsibilities will cover:

-Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume

-Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience

-Safe keeping of customers

-Maintenance of the karts at the shop

-Maintaining shop (including but not exclusive to cleaning, costume laundry, souvenir sales, camera rentals) Apply Here

Full-time Technical engineer Company: Faraday Factory Japan

Faraday Factory Japan Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥6.0M / Year depends on your capability and experience

¥3.6M ~ ¥6.0M / Year depends on your capability and experience Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Faraday Factory Japan LLC is a rapidly growing manufacturer of high-temperature superconducting (2G-HTS) wires.



The company was founded in 2011 and it was recognized by Nikkei and Financial Times as "Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies in Asia Pacific" in 2021 and 2022.



Their mission is to promote superconducting technology forward for a sustainable energy future.



As a technical engineer, your responsibilities will be:

-Pulsed laser deposition equipment operation and maintenance: Operating machinery and technical equipment according to company protocols and ensuring optimal functionality



- Product quality control: Ensuring that the product meets quality standards. This involves inspecting the product at different stages of the production and monitoring manufacturing processes.



- Documentation: Keeping accurate records of maintenance, inspections and other technical activities Apply Here

Restaurant service staff at Modern Asian Restaurant in Shinjuku Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan HUGE is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



They are looking for English-speaking restaurant staff for their restaurant called Ginger Grass that features Thai-Vietnamese cuisine.



Customers can savor the feeling of the resort by its unique interior and atmosphere even in the center of Tokyo.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves as service staff/bartenders, even if you have no experience, as you will be well supported. Apply Here

