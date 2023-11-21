2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

Sales, localization, marketing and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Nov 22, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Sales Representative, Sales Assistance Company: Pacific Boeki Co., Ltd

Pacific Boeki Co., Ltd Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / month, negotiable and commission-based

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / month, negotiable and commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Pacific Boeki Co., Ltd imports and exports Japanese used cars with over 18 years experience, to the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, the UK and beyond.



They are currently seeking sales representative and sales assistance staff.

You will be responsible for:

-Export sales of vehicles that meet the needs of their customers

-Selecting vehicles from auctions and their inventory, transport the vehicle to the customer's port of destination, and follow-up after the sale, as well as supporting the customers throughout the entire buying process

-Contact customers via email, phone, and other methods to increase their customer portfolio Apply Here

Digital Marketer Company: ZenGroup Inc

ZenGroup Inc Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable

¥270,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenGroup is a global e-commerce company based in Osaka serving customers all around the world.



They are a diverse team representing 30 nationalities, six continents, and providing their services to the world in 19 languages.



They are now hiring a digital marketer to be in charge of PPC advertisements, SNS management (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok), content marketing, influencer management and email marketing. Apply Here

In-House Translator (Japanese to English) Company: Zaihon

Zaihon Salary: ¥340,000 / month

¥340,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Zaihon's key attributes are quality, responsiveness, and high-quality security.



They offer support for a new age of bilingual investor relations in Japanese and English.



They are now seeking an on-site translator (Japanese to English) to be responsible for translation and proofreading of corporate documentation such as financial reports, press releases and annual reports (Japanese to English) at a translation company specializing in English translations of corporate information. Apply Here

International Information Concierge/Tour guide (Nihonbashi) Company: SPart Co.,Ltd.

SPart Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,400 / hour

¥1,400 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan SPart Co.,Ltd. is looking for an international information concierge/tour guide to be in charge of:

-Giving information about Nihonbashi and the surrounding Tokyo area in English, Japanese, and if possible, other languages

-Leading and assisting with tours and cultural workshops

-Replying to inquiries and reservation requests via phone and email

-Updating the information center’s SNS

-Translating and interpreting from Japanese to English (and/or native language) Apply Here

Sales Staff, Assistant and Digital Sales Marketer Company: Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd

Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month, negotiable

¥260,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd has been selling online and exporting Japanese used cars, commercial vehicles and trucks to more than 100 countries.



They are now hiring an international sales staff.

The main responsibilities will be:

-Connecting with customers from various countries to export pre-owned vehicles and other quality products.

-Conducting research in the assigned markets, including but not limited to the following information: market requirement or demand, importation rules and regulations, list of possible clients, list of competitors, and strategies to penetrate or expand in the market.

-Calling prospective clients.

-Planing and recommending a marketing strategy to increase the company’s share in the overseas market. Apply Here

English Localization Director Company: Dmm.com

Dmm.com Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.0M / year

¥6.0M ~ ¥7.0M / year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Dmm Books is an e-book store operated by Dmm.com.



They are seeking an English localization director to be in charge of the development of content released in Japan for overseas markets.



You will develop a variety of content by playing a central role in the project, negotiating with translation companies and freelancers, managing progress, supervising content.



Work also includes process management of deliverables and productions, as well as the commercial handling of materials they handle(manga/webtoon, etc.).



The main responsibilities are:

-Communicating with translation companies and freelancers.

-Quality control of translation and editing.

-Management of the translation production team's activities and KPI setting. Apply Here

Games Recruiter (Remote) Company: Lionbridge Japan

Lionbridge Japan Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 25 years, they have helped companies connect with global customers by delivering localization and training data services in more than 300 languages.

They now seek a highly motivated, results-driven recruiter to join their talent acquisition team. Recruiters focus on delivering their full-lifecycle recruitment process and driving their talent pipeline by partnering with leaders and hiring managers to plan, source and recruit strong talent for high-volume roles.



This role is located in Yokohama, Japan and has rare expectations to come into the office

You will be responsible for:

-Partnering with leaders and teams to understand role requirements, set clear expectations and implement effective recruiting plans to hire great people

-Meeting and exceeding your goals that include number of hires, time to fill, interview to offer ratio, quality of hire and offer acceptance rate

-Managing the full-cycle recruitment process for all internal and external candidates; sourcing, screening, interviewing and intake. Apply Here

Tesla High-class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission-based. Income average between ¥450,000 to ¥600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions

¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission-based. Income average between ¥450,000 to ¥600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



A new role, 'Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi),' is introduced, welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.



The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients. Apply Here

Producer (Text, Video, Social) Company: Urala nternational

Urala nternational Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications Ok Urala International is a full-service media, content & web solutions group with offices across Asia-Pacific.



As a content producer, you will be responsible for generating diverse and engaging content across various formats, including news articles, videos, podcasts, and social media.



The key responsibilities will be:

-Create five to ten pieces of content per day, covering the latest trends in Japan, including pop culture, society, business and trending memes.

-Lead the development of compelling news articles, captivating videos, insightful podcasts and engaging social media posts.

-Stay updated on current events and trends to produce timely and relevant content.

-Lead business development and networking efforts in Tokyo. Apply Here

Lead Ramen Tour Guide Company: Finom

Finom Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / hour

¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Finom is looking for a lead ramen tour guide to eat and talk about ramen for a living.



Your responsibilities will be:

- Guiding tour groups of one to ten people

- Presenting information about ramen and Japan

- Answering questions and engaging with tour guests

- Contributing to organization's growth Apply Here

Automotive parts Internet Shop Sales Manager Company: Amayama Trading Co., Ltd.

Amayama Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥330,000 / month

¥300,000 ~ ¥330,000 / month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Amayama Trading Co., Ltd. in Osaka requires the services of an experienced sales manager to fill a recently vacated full-time position within the sales department.



The position is already well established and requires the successful applicant to display solid interpersonal skills with a large range of global clients, both commercial and private.



Tasks are carried out almost entirely online, with occasional inquiries being handled by phone.



You will be responsible for:

-Managing all aspects of client's accounts including account balances

-Accurately estimating package volumes for shipping and select shipping methods

-Approving orders from wholesale and private clients

-Managing client's accounts, including troubleshooting and dispute resolutions Apply Here

