2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

TeamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers.



It comprises four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens created by the art collective TeamLab.



Due to popular demand, they have decided to extend the exhibition period from the end of 2023 to the end of 2027.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, they are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.



Your main job responsibilities are to assist in customer service and back-end operations.



Currently, 70-80% of their visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, they ask you to provide assistance in English.



Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks, and respond to visitors who need assistance.