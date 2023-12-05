2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Restaurant staff (bilingual service & bartender & kitchen staff)
- Company: Product of Time Group
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥380,000 / month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Product of Time is a professional, people-focused team, connected by ‘Our Values’, which are based around a genuine, heartfelt love of the food business.
They are looking for bilingual service staff, bartenders and kitchen staff at many of their restaurants, like their seafood and tapas restaurant "Lubina Hibiya", Wine & Belgian Beer “Hemel MIYAMASU“ and Wine & craft beer “BISTRO MIYAMASU SHINBASHI”.
Bakery & cafe staff (bilingual service & boulanger & kitchen staff)
- Company: Product Of Time Group
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥380,000 / month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
They are looking for bilingual service staff, boulanger and kitchen staff at their California-style bakery Scratch Bakery and Cafe and Breakfast "Saison".
Hotel Operations Manager
- Company: Section L
- Salary: ¥4.5M / year, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Section L is a group of hospitality professionals building a modern standard of accommodations that elevate guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.
They are currently looking for an operations manager to be in charge of:
-Managing the day-to-day operations of the Company’s hotels and apartments
-Leading, supervising and supporting the team of operations staff in maintaining guest satisfaction and ensuring repeat business through professional, efficient service
-Managing members of the operations team, including training, scheduling, coaching, giving feedback, maintaining team morale etc.
Part-Time Reservation Desk Operator
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,250 / hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Street Kart is one of the top "must-do activities" in Tokyo.
Dress up in costumes and take eager tourists onto our street go-kart and have a safe and exciting time.
They are looking for people to join their reservation operator team to be in charge of reservation requests from all over the world.
You will be taking calls regarding reservations or simple questions regarding the activity.
Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum)
- Company: Planets
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TeamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers.
It comprises four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens created by the art collective TeamLab.
Due to popular demand, they have decided to extend the exhibition period from the end of 2023 to the end of 2027.
As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, they are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.
Your main job responsibilities are to assist in customer service and back-end operations.
Currently, 70-80% of their visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, they ask you to provide assistance in English.
Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks, and respond to visitors who need assistance.
Hotel Staff
- Company: The Lively Osaka Honmachi
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At The Lively Osaka Honmachi, they are currently looking for full and part-time front desk operations management and room and cleaning management staff for their hotel in Osaka.Apply Here
English Teaching Position - teaching high school students to adults
- Company: Jstyle
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
"Yume-kana Study Abroad" provides thorough consulting and planning services for study abroad and working holiday programs, that meet the needs of their clients based on country preferences, budget, duration, etc. under the motto "Tailor Made Study Abroad".
They are looking for English teachers to provide English conversation lessons for high school students to adults who plan to study or work abroad in the future.
Unlike ordinary English schools, their curriculums are designed according to the type of study abroad plan, e.g., job interview practice for working holidays or overseas internships and presentation practice for preparation before enrolling at a college or university overseas.
Quality Management (English curriculum coordinator, assistant) Customer Support
- Company: Jstyle
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
They are currently looking for quality management (English curriculum coordinator, assistant) and
customer support (Teachers and students) staff.
IMMEDIATE Openings for ALTs in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture
- Company: Altia Central
- Salary: ¥240,000 / month
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Altia Central started over 20 years ago providing educational ALT services to the public school system in Japan.
Their company has grown quite steadily over the years due to their expertise and commitment to the education of children.
Altia Central is now accepting applications from in-country applicants to join their team of fantastic ALTs for an immediate opening in a public school position in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.
If you would like to work with one of the most reputable and successful companies in the ALT industry, then please apply now.
IMMEDIATE Openings for ALTs in Etajima City, Hiroshima Prefecture
- Company: Altia Central
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month
- Location: Hiroshima, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Environmental Health & Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Native level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pinkerton, an innovative and reliable industry leader since 1850 that approaches corporate risk management in a uniquely holistic way.
They develop and continually upgrade our services and solutions to protect any and all risk areas of a business and its operations.
The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager, assigned to one of Pinkerton's largest global clients, will inspect and evaluate the client's corporate offices, equipment and processes to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry best practices.
Some responsibilities are:
-Representing Pinkerton’s core values of integrity, vigilance, and excellence.
-Analyzing EHS data including local laws/regulations and industry best practices.
-Developing and implementing strategies and processes to achieve the client’s objectives.
Environmental Health & Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
