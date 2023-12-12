2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

Check out the open positions in tourism, sales and hospitality in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

Spanish & modern Greek restaurant Staff Company: Transit General Office Inc.

Salary: ¥238,500 ~ ¥410,000 / month or part-time ¥1,500 / hour on weekdays, ¥1650 / hour on weekends and holidays

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Transit General Office operates cafes, restaurants and bars that are popular among people of all nationalities, such as "bills." "Little Darling Coffee Roasters" and "CIRPAS."



Popular restaurants in Sydney and Barcelona are expanding to Japan, so they are looking for staff for these unique restaurants.



XIRINGUITO Escriba is a popular seafood restaurant from Barcelona, Spain. It is located in Shibuya.



The Apollo is a modern Greek restaurant that is extremely popular in Sydney, Australia. It is located in Ginza, Tokyo.



They are currently hiring service staff, sommelier, barista, bartender and kitchen staff.



Service staff are in charge of taking orders and serving customers and bringing food to them.



Sommeliers, baristas and bartenders are in charge of serving a variety of natural wines, cocktails and coffees.



Kitchen staff are in charge of all cooking operations, include cooking in each section, preparing food and helping other staff members. Apply Here

International Regional Sales Manager Company: Hensley Industries

Salary: Salary negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Hensley Industries is seeking a self-driven sales professional focused on selling value while providing technical support for Hensley products.



You will be leading the region’s growth initiatives while maintaining excellent communication with Hensley management and key stakeholders. You will be recognized as the expert in the application of the Hensley products.



You will be in charge of:

-Developing and implementing key initiatives to increase Hensley sales volume and market share

-Continually evaluating and improving distribution by motivating and training dealer personnel.

-Cultivating and fostering strong relationships with dealers and customers. Apply Here

Tour Guide Company: Eighty Days Inc.

Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eighty Days was founded in 2016 with the aim of using tourism to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. They are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off the beaten track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to.



This is a full-time remote role for a tour guide. The tour guide will be responsible for conducting guided tours, communicating with travelers, providing exceptional customer service, sharing historical and cultural knowledge and selling tour packages.

Apply Here

