2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

Customer Service Company: Motors Head Japan

Motors Head Japan Salary: ¥300,000 / month

¥300,000 / month Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Motors Head Japan are experts in exporting auto parts from Japan to Europe.



They are looking for staff for their customer service section.



Your main responsibilities will be:

-Receive orders/inquiries from customers

-Place orders to suppliers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda etc.)

-Receive goods from suppliers

-Scan goods with handheld scanner and Check quantity

-Make documents for exporting Apply Here

English Translator and project assistant Company: Franchir Japan

Franchir Japan Salary: ¥2,000/hour or more, salary will be decided depending on experience and ability

¥2,000/hour or more, salary will be decided depending on experience and ability Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Franchir is a Tokyo-based company offering interpretation and translation services.



They dispatch interpreters to cities and regions all over the world, including Russia, the CIS, the U.S, as well as countries all over Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.



They are currently looking for a translator and project assistant to be in charge of:

-Translation between Japanese and English

-Document management (due date management, etc.)

-Budget management of design expenses (Excel skills are required)

-Other clerical work (sending meeting invitations via outlook, etc.)

The content is technical regarding wind power generation design, but they also accept inexperienced technical translators.



This is a temporary employee contract with a 3-month period (Contract renewal available). Apply Here

