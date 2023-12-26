2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

Check out the open positions in tourism, proofreading and sales in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Tour Guide Company: InsideOutJapan

InsideOutJapan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Looking for an exciting career in Japan's travel industry? InsideOutJapan, a brand of MTJ, a leading Destination Management Company (DMC) is your gateway to a world of opportunity.



We're in search of enthusiastic individuals who have a genuine passion for Japanese culture and cuisine.

Fluency in both Italian and English, along with an intermediate level of proficiency in Japanese, is essential.



Hiring is ongoing until the beginning of February.



Whether you're seeking a full-time position or prefer freelance opportunities, InsideOutJapan offers a dynamic environment where you can shine and help create unforgettable journeys for our clients.



Join us and be a part of a team that brings Japan's magic to life. InsideOutJapan: Your Path to an Exciting Career in Travel.



We are hiring in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka. Apply Here

Sales Executive Company: Global Kigyo Co., Ltd.

Global Kigyo Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Global Kigyo Co., Ltd. is looking to hire a sales executive with a minimum of three years of work experience in sales or account management.



Candidates will need to be self-motivated, have a bachelor’s degree in business, economics, marketing or a related field. Apply Here

Manga Typesetters (Japanese to English)/Proofreader (Japanese to English） Company: DMM.com

DMM.com Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan DMM.com is looking for Manga Typesetters and Manga Proofreaders.



For Manga Typesetters, candidates must have typesetting manga skills (Japanese to English) and previous experience with using graphic editing software.



For Manga Proofreaders, candidates must have experience in translating manga from Japanese to English and/or proofreading manga translations.



They must be native-level English speakers and have business-level Japanese fluency (JLPT N2 or higher). They must also currently live in Japan.



The comic genres will primarily consist of BL (Boys Love), TL (Teens love), and Adult (Mature) Apply Here

General Manager - Sales (Admissions) Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subject to relevant experience and qualifications.

Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subject to relevant experience and qualifications. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) is looking for a General Manager - Sales (Admissions).



Job Requirements include:

- A postgraduate degree with ten years of relevant experience.

- Knowledge on the Japanese market from different industries can apply.

- Candidates with a background in education are preferred.

- Bilingual candidates are preferred.



Tasks include but are not limited to:

- Leading the admissions function and providing direction to the admissions team in the various campuses in Japan

- Designing and delivering annual admissions priorities and organizational strategies in line with the organization’s business plans.

- Overseeing the development and implementation of Admissions policies and practices

- Providing guidance to the admissions function for all aspects of the Admissions process, from prospecting to nurturing and closing to on-boarding.

- Working closely with other departments, such as marketing, to develop strategies, nurture channels and generate leads

- Providing support to the Admissions team in addressing complex customer inquiries

- Building strong networks and maintaining good working relationships with internal and external partners to keep abreast of the current business climate and macroeconomic trends. Apply Here

