2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

On Feb 7, 2023

J-ports - Sales Specialist (No Japanese Required/Visa Available) Company: J-Ports

J-Ports Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥340,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥340,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan J-Ports K.K. is a fast-growing fashion e-commerce company that aims to revolutionize the way people shop online.

This position will have you reporting to J-Ports’ Osaka headquarters, 5 days/week, from 9am-5pm.

You will appear in live video streams to provide an interactive, engaging shopping experience for their international customers.

You will also be in charge of copywriting product descriptions and advertisements.

Hotel staff: Front office, bartending, restaurant service, cooking, housekeeping Company: TRUNK co.,ltd.

TRUNK co.,ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable + bonus

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable + bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan TRUNK(HOTEL), located in Shibuya, is a boutique hotel with "socializing" as a base to introduce a new style of social contribution. It’s for those who wish to "do for someone or for something”!

This summer, "TRUNK (HOTEL) Yoyogi park" will open with a panoramic view of Yoyogi Park from the top floor.

They have open positions for front office, restaurant service staff, cooking staff, bartender or housekeeping.

International Stock Loan and Lending Specialist (remote) Company: Scandinavian Savings & Loans Trust

Scandinavian Savings & Loans Trust Salary: Commission Based commission range 100k -500k USD

Commission Based commission range 100k -500k USD Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Scandinavian Savings and Loans Trust is a premier, regulated Swedish-based savings and loans trust providing confidential, no-frills solutions to their global clients.

As an International Stock Loan and Lending Specialist, you will learn the ins and outs of a variety of loan products while playing a key role in fulfilling SSLT’s vision of making loans against securities more achievable for all.

Job duties may include contacting and responding to client inquiries, analyzing borrowers' stock liquidity for pre-qualification or denial of loan applications and collecting borrower's information and help process the KYC .

Hall and Kitchen Staff Company: World-Dining

World-Dining Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hall and kitchen work with Yakiniku『Gyukaku』 and shabu-shabu 『Onyasai』in Shibuya.

Duties include: taking orders, serving food, general customer service. For kitchen staff, you will be assisting the cooks, serving dishes and washing dishes.

Malay/Turkish Customer Support Company: tenso

tenso Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tenso and Buyee provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide, are looking for Malay/ Turkish customer service staff.

Responsibilities include supporting overseas customers using templates, handling service-related duties (translating etc.) and communicate with warehouse staff in Japan.

French or Italian fluency is preferred

Information Concierge and Tour guide Company: SPart Co.,Ltd.

SPart Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,400 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,400 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seeking friendly and outgoing applicants with an interest in Japanese culture to work part-time at a tourist information center in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.

Your duties consist of relaying information about Nihonbashi, leading and assisting with tours and replying to inquiries and reservation requests via phone and email

Foreign Customer Support Company: Niwaka Corporation

Niwaka Corporation Salary: ¥3.4M / Year Negotiable

¥3.4M / Year Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan NIWAKA Corporation is a leading luxury jewelry company that offers three brands: NIWAKA, LUCIE and NY NIWAKA.

The have an open position under customer success. You will be tasked with responding to inquiries, marketing tasks and interacting with their foreign client base.

In-House Linux AND JavaScript Software Programer Company: Cyber Dream

Cyber Dream Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Miyagi, Japan

Miyagi, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The main focus of Cyber Dream is early childhood education. Besides teaching in kindergartens and elementary schools, we also have a first-class digital education system used by over 50,000 children in Japan, Korea, Mongolia and Vietnam.

As the main in-house programmer you will be in charge of programming for an educational media system that is used in early educational environments (kindergartens, daycare and elementary schools) as well as social welfare settings (senior citizen centers, etc).

Property Manager Company: Niseko Resort Holdings

Niseko Resort Holdings Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Niseko Resort Holdings specializes in alpine resort property management in Niseko, Hokkaido. Their company manages condominiums, townhouses and single dwellings.

They are looking for an individual to join our property management team and take a leading role in managing our properties.

The some of the key tasks include overseeing property management and holiday rental operations, completing regular scheduled inspections of properties for damage and check that all property facilities.

