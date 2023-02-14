2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

Social media marketing, hall staff and software engineer positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Feb 14, 2023

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Company Driver Company: Aceolution Japan LLC

Aceolution Japan LLC Salary: ¥272,000 / Month

¥272,000 / Month Location: Okayama, Japan

Okayama, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Aceolution are looking for a reliable company driver for the following areas to operate their vehicle and perform project-related tasks.

Basic responsibilities include:

Safely perform driving-related tasks,

Regional Manager, Japanese-native Language Company: Entrepreneurs’ Organization

Entrepreneurs’ Organization Salary: ¥5.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Month

¥5.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a diverse, expert membership network made up of more than 16,000 business leaders in over 60 countries.

They are looking for someone with Japanese-English translation experience with some background in client-oriented business such as sales and marketing.

The Manager of the North Asia Region (Japan) will guide the chapter managers, chapter leadership, and regional members, consistent with the purpose and ambition of EO.

The main responsibilities include: leading operations in Japan, serving area member leaders, supporting the chapter staff community and functional conversations where relevant.

Casual dining staff Company: Transit General Office Inc

Transit General Office Inc Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour 1100JPY～ per hour (inexperience or Japanese basic level )

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour 1100JPY～ per hour (inexperience or Japanese basic level ) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Transit General Corporation is a restaurant group that manages restaurants called "bills", "Pacific Drive-in" and "The Apollo". They are currently looking for service staff to take charge of waiting on customers by taking orders and serving dishes.

Embedded software development engineer Company: ARS Co. Ltd

ARS Co. Ltd Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan AR'S is an engineering company specializing in wireless sensor systems and embedded technologies. They are part of the CHINO group and work with a wide range of clients from large corporate to university research institutes to build and design exciting new sensor systems and cloud solutions to clients' requirements.

Web Marketing and Customer Service Company: TMG International Co., Ltd.

TMG International Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥210,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Food & Beverage Service Associate Company: Shangri-La Hotels Japan

Shangri-La Hotels Japan Salary: ¥220,000 / Year

¥220,000 / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Opened in 2008, Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo is a 5-star luxury hotel adjacent to Tokyo Station. They are currently looking for passionate professionals for roles such as Assistant Manager, captain or associate for restaurant and lobby lounge outlets.

