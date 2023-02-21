2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

Sales, operations staff and more in the week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Feb 21, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Sales / Customer Support staff for Language School Company: Meiji Academy

Meiji Academy Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Meiji Academy opened in Fukuoka in 2015. Unlike most other Japanese language schools, Meiji Academy was founded by an international team of young and passionate graduates, who know first-hand what the challenges of studying and living in Japan are.

The Japanese language school is looking for a new sales/customer support staff. You will be in charge of handling prospective and current customer inquiries, help students to build their study program and guide them through the process from payment to arrival in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Manager/ Asst Sales Manager for International Market Company: Hilton Nagoya

Hilton Nagoya Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hilton is one of the largest and fastest-growing hospitality companies in the world, with more than 7,000 properties in 123 countries and territories.

As the Sales Manager/ Asst Sales Manager, you will be responsible for familiarizing yourself with hotel product knowledge and related activities. You will be responsible for the promotion and sales of all products of the hotel, including but not limited to rooms, catering, banquets, etc. You will also be required to meet sales targets and related tasks set by the hotel. Share this Job Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Planets Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with flowers. There are four exhibition spaces and two gardens. They are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.

Main responsibilities include tickets reception, providing information as a guide for foreign visitors at each installation and basic care for facilities by helping to clean and maintain the equipment, etc.

A valid visa is required to work. Share this Job Apply Here

