2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
- Company: Azabu Skin Clinic
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + incentives based on the company’s rules and regulations)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Azabu Skin Clinic is hiring a clinic receptionist and sales representative. They are currently looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English. The following are descriptions of the work required, but are not limited to:
-Consultation by telephone or e-mail for patients of the clinic
-Consultations include services offered by the clinic
-Reservation by appointment
-Fee explanations
-Attending to patients in the consultation and/or treatment room, following up after their treatment, etc.
Experience in the medical industry is not necessary. You can acquire the necessary medical knowledge required after joining the company. However, you will need basic accounting skills to handle payments.
Order and Stock Manager
- Company: Motors Head Japan
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Motors Head Japan exports auto parts (Honda, Toyota, Nissan, etc.) from Japan to Europe and seeks staff to manage order/stock and Packing goods.
Experience is not so essential.
The main duties are:
-Receive orders from customers
-Place orders to suppliers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and so on)
-Receive goods from suppliers.
Neo Japanese-Pub Restaurant staff (service staff and kitchen staff)
- Company: Product Of Time Group
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥380,000/ month or part-time (¥1,100～¥1,788/hour)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Product of Time is a professional, people-focused team connected by values based on a genuine, heartfelt love of the food business.
They operate 34 restaurants, from Japanese pubs to bistros and Spanish restaurants.
They are looking for service and kitchen staff for their neo-Japanese-pub restaurant. People with tattoos are fine to apply.
Bistro and Spanish Restaurant staff (bilingual service staff and bartender and kitchen staff)
- Company: Product Of Time Group
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000/month or part-time (¥1,100～¥1,788/hour)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Product of Time is a professional, people-focused team connected by values based on a genuine, heartfelt love of the food business.
They operate 34 restaurants, from Japanese pubs to bistros and Spanish restaurants. They are looking for service staff, bartenders and kitchen staff for their bistro with homemade charcuterie and Spanish restaurant! People with tattoos are fine to apply.
To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.