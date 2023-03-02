2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

Positions at a neo-Japanese pub, a Spanish bistro, a stock manager and sales representatives in this week's Top Jobs in Japan.

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + incentives based on the company’s rules and regulations)

¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable + incentives based on the company’s rules and regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Azabu Skin Clinic is hiring a clinic receptionist and sales representative. They are currently looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation, mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English. The following are descriptions of the work required, but are not limited to:



-Consultation by telephone or e-mail for patients of the clinic

-Consultations include services offered by the clinic

-Reservation by appointment

-Fee explanations

-Attending to patients in the consultation and/or treatment room, following up after their treatment, etc.



Experience in the medical industry is not necessary. You can acquire the necessary medical knowledge required after joining the company. However, you will need basic accounting skills to handle payments.



Order and Stock Manager Company: Motors Head Japan

Motors Head Japan Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Motors Head Japan exports auto parts (Honda, Toyota, Nissan, etc.) from Japan to Europe and seeks staff to manage order/stock and Packing goods.

Experience is not so essential.

The main duties are:

-Receive orders from customers

-Place orders to suppliers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and so on)

Neo Japanese-Pub Restaurant staff (service staff and kitchen staff) Company: Product Of Time Group

Product Of Time Group Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥380,000/ month or part-time (¥1,100～¥1,788/hour)

¥270,000 ~ ¥380,000/ month or part-time (¥1,100～¥1,788/hour) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Product of Time is a professional, people-focused team connected by values based on a genuine, heartfelt love of the food business.

They operate 34 restaurants, from Japanese pubs to bistros and Spanish restaurants.

Bistro and Spanish Restaurant staff (bilingual service staff and bartender and kitchen staff) Company: Product Of Time Group

Product Of Time Group Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000/month or part-time (¥1,100～¥1,788/hour)

¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000/month or part-time (¥1,100～¥1,788/hour) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Product of Time is a professional, people-focused team connected by values based on a genuine, heartfelt love of the food business.

