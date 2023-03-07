2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Hospitality, operations and tourism-related positions in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Mar 7, 2023

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Restaurant Staff at Modern Asian Restaurant in Ginza Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan HUGE Co.,Ltd is a company that owns restaurants in Tokyo. They are looking for Service Staff / Bartenders / Kitchen Staff / Dishwashers at "Madam Mỹ," their modern Thai-Vietnamese restaurant located on Ginza Corridor Street, a very popular local street filled with restaurants.

Factory Worker Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal Co. Ltd. specializes in collecting and processing automotive catalytic converters and other automobile spare parts. They are looking for a factory worker to work in Matsubashi City, Saitama Prefecture. The main duties include processing automotive catalysts and used auto parts. Work involves handling metal scrap and pipes. Training will be provided.

Audio Visual Technician Company: Nouvelle Medias Co.,Ltd.

Nouvelle Medias Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nouvelle Medias Co.,Ltd. specializes in video production, event production, live streaming, digital marketing and consulting.

They are looking for an Audio Visual Technician for their event production and management team. Responsibilities include eading the technical production for high-level events requiring support with A/V, staging, lighting, and design needs among others.

MICE(Meetings & Incentives) Coordinator at Travel Agency Company: Destination Asia Japan

Destination Asia Japan Salary: Not specified, negotiable

Not specified, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Destination Asia provides client-focused destination management services from local offices in eleven countries around east and southeast Asia.

Destination Asia Japan is expanding, and they are currently seeking dynamic, ambitious, driven people to be part of their growth. This position is based in their Tokyo Head Office, where you will be part of a young, energetic, and international team.

The key responsibilities include but are not limited booking hotels, guides, transportation companies and restaurants. Managing all bookings related to the execution of a client itinerary program and obtaining quotations and pricing from suppliers.

Hotel staff (front office, bartending, restaurant service, cooking, housekeeping) Company: TRUNK co.,ltd.

TRUNK co.,ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable + bonus

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable + bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

TRUNK (HOTEL) Yoyogi park is a boutique hotel opening this summer. They have open positions for front dress, bartending, restaurant service, cooking and housekeeping. They have open positions for front office, restaurant service staff, cooking staff, bartender or housekeeping.

Restaurant staff at New American Restaurant in SHINJUKU Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

HUGE Co.,Ltd is a company that owns restaurants in Tokyo. They produce and operate unique and original restaurants under direct management. They are looking for Service Staff / Bartenders / Kitchen Staff / Dishwashers at their new American restaurant, "tavern on S." They are looking for people who will engage to the customers and make their dining experience wonderful, and who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.

Restaurant Staff at Mexican Restaurant by TOKYO station Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan HUGE Co.,Ltd is a company that owns restaurants in Tokyo. They are looking for Service staff (Waiter / Bartender), Kitchen staff and Food preparation staff at "MUCHO MODERN MEXICANO (Marunouchi)", their Mexican restaurant located in Marunouchi.

Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.

Full-time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus monthly performance bonus

¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus monthly performance bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan MariCAR prides in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo.

Dress up in costumes! and take eager tourists onto their street go-kart and have a safe and exciting time! They are currently looking for employees to work at either of their 6 Tokyo shops and their Okinawa, Naha Shop.

The main responsibilities are: Driving go-karts through Tokyo in a costume. Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience and maintenance of the karts at the shop.

Part-time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Plus monthly performance bonus

¥1,100 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Plus monthly performance bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan MariCAR prides in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo. Rediscover Tokyo while driving a Kart, dressed in costumes from anime and movies!

Tour Reservation Representative Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥240,000 / month plus performance bonus (twice a year)

¥220,000 ~ ¥240,000 / month plus performance bonus (twice a year) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan MariCAR prides in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo.

Be a part of wonderful experience that customers love by becoming a Street Kart Reservation Center Representative!

After being assigned a computer you will process reservation requests from all over the world! Taking phone calls to book reservations or answer simple questions.

Also help manage and train part-time employees.

Part-time Reservation Desk Operator Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan MariCAR prides in being one of the top "must do activity" in Tokyo.

Be a part of the reservation operator team and help eager tourist to book a time of their lives with Street Kart!!

Reservation Operators will be assigned a computer and log in account to process reservation requests from all over the world. You will be taking calls regarding reservations or simple questions regarding the activity.

You must have typing skills, as 99% of the job is computer imput.

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.