2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

Qualifications:

- Experience as a data analyst or business data analyst with technical expertise in data models, database design and development, data mining and segmentation techniques

- Experience in data analysis software, in particular: Data extraction and processing skills: SQL, Python, Excel, SPSS, R, Python. Data visualization and interpretation skills: Power BI, Power Point, ARCGIS.

- Business level fluency in verbal and written Japanese and English.



Your role as a business analyst will cover:

- Analyzing locker profitability and customer usage opportunities and characteristics, evaluating lockers with low profitability both quantitatively and qualitatively, to propose recommended areas for installation and considering measures to increase the frequency of use of lockers already installed.

- Investigating potential clients, networking for retail business development and providing practical data to build sales pipeline and opportunities. You will also be analyzing customer satisfaction and usage based on locker numbers and verifying the effectiveness of improvement actions.

- Providing support as a Project Management Officer in PDCA activities for KPI improvement which will include Business considerations and action plan proposals derived from KPI analysis, proposal of additional variables and elemental data needed for analysis and preparing materials for each report meeting

-You will execute data organization, simplification and visualization.