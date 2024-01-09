2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Full-Time After-School Teacher 【Central Osaka】
- Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School
- Salary: ¥255,000 / Month Negotiable Teaching License/Teaching Certificate Allowance
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Blue Dolphins After-Schools in the central Osaka area are currently seeking a Full-Time Teacher. The work locations include Nishinagahori, Matsuyamachi, Tamatsukuri and Abeno – all within a 10-minute walking distance from the nearest stations.
Position requirements
- Currently living in Osaka.
- Native in English or equivalent.
- Has some experience working with and teaching children of elementary school age.
- Has a proper visa status to legally work in Japan without initial sponsorship (visa renewal sponsorship is provided).
The position is set to start between January and March, with a few weeks to a month of training.
Your tasks will include:
-Teaching at several schools or one school for the age group between 6 to 12 years old.
-Planning and implementing fun and educational lessons.
-Supporting students with their homework.
-Supporting Eiken study (no experience required).
Marketing Manager
- Company: Quadient Japan
- Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥1.1M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At PackCity (Quadient), we’re constantly changing and evolving to be better at what we do. As a team, this means unrivaled scope to develop and grow your career. Whether you are already experienced or just starting out in your career, PackCity is a place where you can unleash your true potential. We call it: The Power Of You.
Qualifications:
-Proven experience in End-to-End campaign/event execution.
-Experience building regional integrated marketing campaigns for an international B2B technology company.
-Proficiency in email marketing, search engine marketing, online advertising, web marketing, social media marketing.
- Fluent in both verbal and written Japanese with intermediate level English.
Your role as a marketing manager will cover:
- Developing and managing marketing programs in specific channels, supporting business objectives, leading acquisition, fostering customer retention, executing business development, providing sales support and further building our ‘PUDO’ brand.
- Developing a firm grasp on the PUDO technology and network. Your role has Japan regional responsibility and you will report directly to the Managing Director.
- Devising, organizing and executing marketing campaigns for PackCity Japan’s Pudo solutions for Japan.
- Overseeing campaigns in a variety of formats, including digital, event and business development.
- Owning the marketing plan for Japan; executing campaigns while working with the global team.
- Collaborating across sales, customer solution teams and global marketing teams to define and execute the GTM strategy.
Business Analyst - Business Level Japanese & English:
- Company: Quadient Japan
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At PackCity (Quadient), we’re constantly changing and evolving to be better at what we do. As a team, this means unrivaled scope to develop and grow your career. Whether you are already experienced or just starting out in your career, PackCity is a place where you can unleash your true potential. We call it: The Power Of You.
Qualifications:
- Experience as a data analyst or business data analyst with technical expertise in data models, database design and development, data mining and segmentation techniques
- Experience in data analysis software, in particular: Data extraction and processing skills: SQL, Python, Excel, SPSS, R, Python. Data visualization and interpretation skills: Power BI, Power Point, ARCGIS.
- Business level fluency in verbal and written Japanese and English.
Your role as a business analyst will cover:
- Analyzing locker profitability and customer usage opportunities and characteristics, evaluating lockers with low profitability both quantitatively and qualitatively, to propose recommended areas for installation and considering measures to increase the frequency of use of lockers already installed.
- Investigating potential clients, networking for retail business development and providing practical data to build sales pipeline and opportunities. You will also be analyzing customer satisfaction and usage based on locker numbers and verifying the effectiveness of improvement actions.
- Providing support as a Project Management Officer in PDCA activities for KPI improvement which will include Business considerations and action plan proposals derived from KPI analysis, proposal of additional variables and elemental data needed for analysis and preparing materials for each report meeting
-You will execute data organization, simplification and visualization.
Especialista en Marketing en Español | 26 días anuales de vacaciones pagadas
- Company: ZenGroup INC
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Somos ZenGroup, una empresa global de comercio electrónico con sede en Osaka que atiende a clientes de todo el mundo. Somos un diverso equipo que representa 30 nacionalidades y 6 continentes, brindando nuestros servicios al mundo en 19 idiomas.
Título de la posición
- Especialista en marketing español
Responsabilidades
-Anuncios PPC (GDN, Meta ads, etc)
-Gestión de redes sociales
-Marketing de influencers
-Marketing de contenido (blogs, estudio de palabras clave, SEO)
-Análisis de datos (Google analytics etc.)
-Marketing por correo electrónico
-Localización de contenido de inglés a español
Tipo de empleo
-Contrato permanente (Tiempo completo)
-Periodo de prueba de 3 meses
-Trabajo en la oficina (Trabajo remoto no disponible)
Habilidades necesarias
-Hablante nativo de español
-Experiencia en marketing digital en al menos una de las siguientes áreas: (PPC, SEO, marketing de influencers, marketing de redes sociales)
-Experiencia trabajando en un entorno corporativo
Habilidades deseadas
-Experiencia profesional en marketing enfocada en mercados de América del Sur
-Otra experiencia en marketing (marketing de contenidos, marketing por correo electrónico, etc.)
-Competencia en idioma japonés (JLPT N3 o superior)
-Experiencia en redacción publicitaria
Peluang Pemasaran Malaysia | Bantuan Visa | Gunakan Bahasa Melayu di Jepun!
- Company: ZenGroup INC
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kami adalah ZenGroup, sebuah syarikat E-dagang global yang berpusat di Osaka dan platform kami digunakan oleh pelanggan dari seluruh dunia. Pasukan kami terdiri daripada 30 warganegara, dari 6 benua, dan kami menyediakan perkhidmatan dalam 19 bahasa.
Nama dan Pangkat
-Marketer Bahasa Melayu
Tugas
-Content Marketing
-Analisis Data
-Email Marketing
-Pengiklanan Digital
-Menguruskan akaun SNS
Ukrainian Language Marketer l Пропозиція роботи l Work with 30+ nationalities!
- Company: ZenGroup INC
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ми ZenGroup - глобальна компанія у сфері електронної комерції зі штаб-квартирою в Осаці, яка обслуговує клієнтів з усього світу. Ми багатонаціональна команда, яка представлена працівниками 32 національностей, з 6 континентів, і надає свої послуги 19 мовами.
Чому ми шукаємо маркетолога? З самого початку ми надавали пріоритет створенню контенту рідними мовами наших клієнтів. З українською версією веб-сайту, яка була однією з перших, ми збудували стабільну клієнтську базу. Останнім часом ми спостерігаємо зростання продажів і кількості користувачів, що спонукає нас розширити свою діяльність на українському ринку. Ми шукаємо талановитого українського маркетолога, який приєднається до нашої команди і створюватиме контент про чудові продукти Японії для українців.
Про посаду
Назва посади
Маркетолог україномовної версії сайту
Обов'язки
Контент-маркетинг
Аналіз даних (Google Analytics тощо)
Email-маркетинг
Цифрова реклама
Управління акаунтами в соціальних мережах
Співпраця з інфлюенсерами
Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant service)
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
We operate a luxury boutique hotel that offers high-quality hospitality, situated in the Niseko and Sapporo Jozankei areas, extending a warm welcome to travelers from all around the world.
We are currently recruiting for Front Desk staff primarily capable of working night shifts at our hotel in Niseko. Additionally, at our hotel in Jozankei, we are seeking Operations staff who will handle both Front Desk and Restaurant services.
Requirements:
-Ability to communicate with customers in Japanese (N2 level or above) and English (Business level or above)
-Able to perform as part of a team
-Attention to detail with the ability to multi-task
-Cooperate with other department staff
-We welcome people who are inexperienced but are motivated
Preferences:
-Chinese(Mandarin/Cantonese) language ability is a plus
-Experience with MS office software
-Experience with OPERA (PMS) is a plus
-Knowledge of Online Travel Agency (OTA) booking and systems
-Wine Sommelier, Sake Sommelier or Japanese Tea Sommelier experience is valued
Job description:
Responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel.
- Hotel front, reservation and night front duties
- Check settlements
- Change the date on the hotel system
- Handle guest accommodation inquiries
- Other hotel operation duties
- General guest service at the restaurant (seat guests, take orders, serve food, clear tables, etc.)
- Preparations before opening, clean up after closing, etc.
- Other related duties (inventory, preparing the work shift, etc.)
خدمة عملاء باللغة العربية | إجازات مرنة | استخدم مهاراتك اللغوية في اليابان!
- Company: ZenGroup INC
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
نحن ZenGroup، شركة تجارة إلكترونية عالمية مقرها في أوساكا، اليابان ونخدم العملاء في جميع أنحاء العالم. فريقنا متنوع يضم موظفين من 32 جنسية و 6 قارات حول العالم، ونقدم خدماتنا للعالم بـ 19 لغة مختلفة منها اللغة العربية.
<حول المنصب>
اسم المنصب:
-موظف دعم العملاء باللغة العربية
تشمل الواجبات:
-الرد على استفسارات العملاء
التنسيق مع الفرق الأخرى في الشركة للإجابة على أسئلة العملاء وحل مشاكلهم
-الإشراف على العاملين بالدوام الجزئي
مهام أخرى ذات صلة: الترجمة، إلخ.）
الشخصية
-شخص يتمتع بمهارات تواصل جيدة ولديه خبرة في العمل في مكتب ولديه موقف إيجابي تجاه عمله
- شخص متحمس للنمو معنا وطموح للتوسع بشكل مستمر
-شخص قادر على التعاون مع أشخاص من مختلف الأعمار والجنسيات والخلفيات في بيئة مهنية
يجب أن يكون لديك مهارات أساسية
-مستوى الأعمال باللغة اليابانية（JLPT N2 أو أعلى）
- مستوى الأعمال باللغة الإنجليزية
- متحدث أصلي باللغة العربية (اللغة الأم)
المهارات المفضلة
خبرة في العمل في الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم
- خبرة في العمل في شركات التجارة الإلكترونية أو العمل في خدمة دعم العملاء
-المعرفة الأساسية بلغة البرمجة HTML
-معرفة لغات أخرى
IT System Support Engineer (Entry-Level and Experienced)
- Company: TStable KK
- Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TStable is a name that refers to the technically stable IT systems we build and maintain for our clients. We believe that solid and consistent stability protects our clients and our employees, as well.
We are open to a variety of applicants with a wide range of experience. If you have an interest in technology, a history of tinkering with machines or software, and a high motivation to learn and succeed, then we welcome your application.
Employees of TStable come from many different backgrounds — from bicycle mechanics, to Cisco engineers, even tech-savvy artists and English teachers. People from all backgrounds are welcome, but we do prefer if you have some degree of bilingual ability, as well as a willingness to learn with a professional attitude to support your company.
Job Outline
Working with customers to setup and support their employee’s PCs, network environment, infrastructure and cloud services.
English Proofreader (2-3 days a week)
- Company: New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization
- Salary: ¥2.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) is currently seeking proofreaders to form a new translation team.
As a governmental agency, NEDO communicates on a daily basis with foreign governments and international organizations. As part of the team, the proofreader will be primarily responsible for checking and editing such communications. Occasionally, you may be asked to work on multiple tasks at once or work under time pressure.
Requirements:
-Native-level speaker of English
Minimum of five (5) years of proofreading and editorial experience
-An excellent command of the English language in terms of business and technical writing
-Residence in Japan with working visa
Japanese language proficiency and understanding of the Japanese work environment
-The ability to work with Microsoft 365
Job description:
- Proofreading and editing of English-language documents in accordance with NEDO’s style guide
-Providing support for English to Japanese translation work
-Other duties as required
As this is a remote-first hybrid position, you are required to have appropriate Internet access to work from home.
To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service