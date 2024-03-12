2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Game testing, admin work, marketing, project management and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Mar 12, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Modern Mexican Restaurant Service Staff in Tokyo Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.

Huge Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



They are looking for service staff, hall staff and bartenders for various of their Mexican restaurants in Tokyo.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry. Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at Mexican Restaurant in DAIKANYAMA Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.

Huge Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



Their restaurant "Hacienda del cielo MODERN MEXICANO" is located in Daikanyama and attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



The restaurant has an open dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere as the name suggests.



They are looking for kitchen staff, service staff and bartenders. Apply Here

Dormitory Coordinator Company: Hokkaido International School

Hokkaido International School Salary: ¥290,000 ~ ¥310,000 / month

¥290,000 ~ ¥310,000 / month Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Hokkaido International School is a company that believes in the power of experiential learning based on the needs and interests of the students.



As the Hokkaido International School Dormitory Coordinator, you will be responsible for:

-Communicating with office personnel

-Supervising dormitory residents as outlined in the handbook

-Handling specific student needs, including illness and doctor’s visits, maintaining individual student finances (parent allowances) and communicating with parents. Apply Here

Hostel staff Company: Matoi Hostel

Matoi Hostel Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Gunma, Japan

Gunma, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok There are very few hostels in Takasaki City. Their facility is a small hostel that can accommodate up to 22 guests. They aspire to be pioneers in promoting the charms of Takasaki City to the world.



They are hiring staff to be in charge of:

- Front desk and general bar/restaurant duties

- Cleaning the building/guest rooms

- Supporting outdoor and exhibition events

- Sales promotions Apply Here

Project Coordinator Company: ZenGroup INC

ZenGroup INC Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable

¥270,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenGroup is a global e-commerce company based in Osaka serving customers worldwide.



We are looking for a versatile project manager to join our team to help facilitate our sales to businesses overseas that are aiming to purchase and resell Japanese products.



As a Project Coordinator, your duties will be:

-Coordinating cross-team projects: Lead meetings with other marketers, handle and assign a series of tasks

-Researching industry updates, software, test different services and tools, perform demos and audits.

-Benchmarking. Looking for implementations that could benefit ZenGroup (Problem-Solving, organizational skills) Apply Here

French Language Web Marketer Company: ZenGroup INC

ZenGroup INC Salary: ¥270,000 / month, negotiable

¥270,000 / month, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenGroup is a global e-commerce company based in Osaka serving customers worldwide.



To support French users, they established the French language version of ZenMarket in 2017.



As a French Marketer, your duties will be:

-PPC advertisements (GDN, Meta ads, etc)

-SNS management

-Influencer marketing Apply Here

Full-Time Cooking / Hall Staff at Upbeat & Stylish New Hotel Restaurant Company: Landabout Hotel

Landabout Hotel Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Landabout Hotel is a hotel that is like a crossroads where people from all over the world come together and share the joy of the present moment.



The hotel is located close to Uguisudani Station on the Yamanote Line.



They are on the hunt for passionate individuals to fill a variety of roles in their kitchen and dining areas. Whether you're a seasoned chef, a master in the kitchen or a charming server with a flair for hospitality, they have a place for you. Apply Here

Malay/Indonesian speaker Office Support (Admin staff) Company: Computec Engineering, Ltd.

Computec Engineering, Ltd. Salary: ¥3.3M / year, depending on experience

¥3.3M / year, depending on experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Computec Engineering, Ltd. was established in July 1991. Today, they have grown to include eight affiliates in Asia, providing support from a global perspective.



As Malay/Indonesian Office Support, you will be in charge of:

-Placing and managing orders (IT equipment/services).

-Keeping up to date with the transaction status.

-Reconciling invoices and identifying discrepancies. Apply Here

Hall&Kitchen Staff at Sushi Studio (Sushi-making class for foreigners) Company: Haconiwa Inc

Haconiwa Inc Salary: ¥1,200 / hour

¥1,200 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Haconiwa Inc is a startup company founded in December 2023, dedicated to providing foreign travelers with an immersive experience of Japanese culture.



Their upcoming venture Studio Sushi is slated to launch in May 2024, will serve as a gateway for foreigners to delve into the rich world of Japanese sushi.



As a valued member of the Studio Sushi team, you will take on the roles of both kitchen staff and waiter, ensuring seamless operations and exceptional customer experiences.



Your responsibilities will cover:

-Food preparation

-Cooking assistance

-Serving Apply Here

Tesla High class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission based. Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions

¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission based. Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



A new role, Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi) welcomes drivers of all types.



Drivers will operate the Tesla Model Y, a hallmark of zero-emissions electric vehicles while embracing the concept of the next generation taxi. Apply Here

Localization Game Tester (Japanese with Korean or Chinese) Company: Lionbridge Games

Lionbridge Games Salary: ¥1,250 / hour, project based

¥1,250 / hour, project based Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges worldwide.



Localization Game Testers make an impact by completing thorough play-through testing processes before their release.



This is a part-time position located on-site in Yokohama.



They are currently hiring for:

-Japanese to Chinese (Traditional & Simplified)

-Japanese to Korean



You will be responsible for:

-Playing through unreleased titles to check for linguistic issues (e.g., incorrect grammar,

misspelling, unnatural wording)

-Ensuring that proper translations and cultural correctness are found consistently in each title

-Ensuring customer satisfaction by providing constructive feedback to improve game quality and game experience Apply Here

Localization Game Tester (French,Italian,German) Company: Lionbridge Games

Lionbridge Games Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour, project based

¥1,250 / Hour, project based Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges worldwide.



Localization Game Testers make an impact by completing thorough play-through testing processes before their release.



This is a part-time position located on-site in Yokohama.



They are hiring for:

-French

-Italian

-German



You will be responsible for:

-Playing through unreleased titles to check for linguistic issues (e.g., incorrect grammar,

misspelling, unnatural wording)

-Ensuring that proper translations and cultural correctness are found consistently in each title

-Ensuring Customer Satisfaction by providing constructive feedback to improve game quality and game experience Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.