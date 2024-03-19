2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Research, engineering, hospitality and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Mar 19, 2024

Bilingual IT Support Engineer Company: QTS Global

Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

QTS Global has partnered with multinational companies to solve even the most intractable IT issues.



The IT Support T1 is responsible for monitoring, maintaining and upgrading the computer systems and networks at their client's office in Tokyo.



The day-to-day responsibilities will include installing and configuring computer systems, diagnosing both hardware and software faults for minor IT issues. No written Japanese language ability is required, but conversational Japanese ability is a plus.

Modern Mexican Restaurant Kitchen Staff in Tokyo Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.

Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational (preferred)

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Huge Co.,Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



They are currently looking for kitchen staff for their modern Mexican restaurants in Marunouchi, Shinagawa and Harajuku.

Administrative Team Member Company: MTJ Japan Travel

Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

MTJ is a leading Destination Management Company (DMC) based in Japan, renowned for its tailor-made travel experiences for high-end FIT and group travelers.



They are seeking a detail-oriented individual to manage customer and supplier invoicing for their dynamic team.



Responsibilities include preparing accounting documents, collaborating with colleagues to address financial inquiries from suppliers and customers, processing payments through the banking system, and handling general administrative tasks.

Convention (MICE) Coordinator/Assistant Company: Convex Inc.

Salary: ¥3.0M / year, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Since 1976, Convex Inc. has been managing conventions, events and exhibitions, including international conferences, academic meetings and other government-promoted MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions).



They are looking for an international convention coordinator and/or assistant for conventions such as international conferences and international medical congresses.



The main task will be to correspond with domestic and international participants, providing service and hospitality.



The main tasks will be:

-Corresponding in international conferences.

-Coordinating conventions and events according to the client's wishes.

-Providing hospitality to participants at each convention and event.

Senior (economic and political) Researchers Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Salary: ¥12.0M ~ ¥13.2M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a senior researcher for the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, your job responsibilities include:

-Monitoring developments and the strategic economic policy of the host country by analyzing development plans, tax policy, investment policies, the volume of foreign and national investments and performance of the national economy and prepare daily, weekly and periodic reports.

-Collecting and analyzing data, preparing studies related to bilateral relations and the volume of trade between the UAE and the host country. Make the recommendations that contribute to improving and developing the relations for the common interest.

-Collecting, analyzing and assessing data on the economic situation, foreign economic relations and regional and international economic blocs of the host country, and prepare reports thereon.

Restaurant Service Staff For Newly Opened Italian Restaurant Company: Tokyo American Club

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / month, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level (preferred)

Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Tokyo American Club has been fostering a sense of community among its members and their families since it was established in 1928. With more than 3,500 members from 50-plus nations, the club offers a diverse range of cultural, business and recreational activities and amenities in the heart of Tokyo.



They are seeking service staff for the grand opening of their new dining concept inside Tokyo American Club, 51 East, where modern Italian cuisine takes center stage.



The main responsibilities are:

-Welcoming the members and ensure their dining experience is pleasant with their expectations met at all times

-Reservation control for the restaurant by using the reservation control system (TableCheck)

-Taking orders

-Serving dishes/drinks to the right table

