2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

Anime Production Progression & Producer Company: Imagica Infos Co., Ltd.

Imagica Infos Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month

¥250,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Imagica Infos is a company engaged in editing and publishing, such as the light novel "Hero Bunko" and the magazine "Seiyu Grand Prix."



Due to business expansion accompanying increased projects, they are recruiting producers and anime production candidates for overseas anime acquisitions, new IP creation and business expansion. Apply Here

Translation Project Manager Company: Dynaword Inc.

Dynaword Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / year

¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Dynaword offers translation services to major multinational companies, focusing on English and Japanese.



You will be responsible for quality and profit management of translation projects ordered by globally operating companies (machine translation is not performed).



Documents for translation projects range from general business documents to technical materials. Apply Here

Driver, Cook/Baker, Kitchen Manager at School Cafeteria (Takanawa or Setagaya) Company: Cezars International K.K.

Cezars International K.K. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,350 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,350 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars International K.K. is the parent company of Shooters Sports Bar and Grill and Cezars Kitchen.



Cezars Kitchen was founded back in 2002 in Nagoya Japan. The company has continued to grow through word of mouth in the International School community.



They are looking for FT and PT staff in their kitchens in Tokyo below:

1) Part-time Driver/ kitchen helper(Minato-ku)

2) Part-time Cook/Baker (Setagaya-ku or Minato-ku)

3) Full-time Kitchen Manager (Setagaya-ku) Apply Here

Public Diplomacy Assistant Company: Australian Embassy

Australian Embassy Salary: ¥500,043 / month

¥500,043 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Overseas application OK This position contributes to the Public Diplomacy Section’s objectives of projecting a positive image of Australia in Japan and developing people-to-people links between Australia and Japan.



This position has project-based duties, including pursuing a sports diplomacy strategy and communications elements, such as creating social media content and

engagement with the Japanese media.



This position requires flexibility, good teamwork skills, a keen eye for detail and a strong sense of initiative. Apply Here

Bartenders at the dunhill bar and Service staff for VIP Lounge at GINZA SIX Company: Transit General Office Inc.

Transit General Office Inc. Salary: ¥238,500 ~ ¥320,000 / month

¥238,500 ~ ¥320,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Dunhill Bar is a sophisticated space designed for adult enjoyment, located within the main Dunhill Ginza store.



As a member of their team, you will be responsible for beverage operations and providing exceptional customer service.



LOUNGE SIX is an exclusive members-only lounge situated within GINZA SIX.



Our clientele primarily consists of VIPs from Japan and abroad who expect top-tier customer service while awaiting arrangements for their purchases, transportation, or simply unwinding after shopping.



Your responsibilities will include providing guest information, taking orders, delivering food and beverages, managing reservations, arranging deliveries, storing luggage, and performing other concierge duties. Apply Here

Parts Purchasing Assistant Kanto Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥260,000 / month

¥210,000 ~ ¥260,000 / month Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal collects and recycles end-of-life catalytic converters around the world.



Before joining, indoor training is provided through a rotation in different areas in Matsubushi-Saitama warehouse where the product is being processed.



The training lasts three to six months. The purpose is to get the knowledge about the product. This will also help you getting familiar with the team, values and culture.



Next stage will be to team up with an experienced purchasing senior to learn purchasing skills and steps.



Your tasks will involve:

-Assisting in locating and procuring automotive spare parts based on company requirements.

-Learning negotiation skills by supporting senior team members in communicating with customers. Apply Here

Automobile headlight factory worker (assembly inspection logistics) Company: Assort-Work

Assort-Work Salary: ¥1,600 ~ ¥2,000 / hour

¥1,600 ~ ¥2,000 / hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Assort-Work offers various services as a dispatching staff agency for manufacturing industries in Kanagawa Prefecture, focusing on providing skilled workers for the automotive headlight manufacturing industry.



They are looking for Assembly, inspection and logistics line workers for Automobile headlight.



The work includes:

-Assembling parts for automotive headlights

-Operating electric drivers for assembly line work

-Performing quality control and inspection of plastic parts

-Handling and delivering parts within the factory Apply Here

Japanese & English Bilingual Staff for Anime, Game, Manga retailer Company: Animate Ltd.

Animate Ltd. Salary: ¥240,000 / month

¥240,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Animate Ltd. is the largest retailer of anime, games and manga in Japan.



They are currently looking for a Japanese & English bilingual staff for their online division.



The responsibilities include:

- Duties surrounding operating an e-commerce site

- Japanese to English translation

- Entering information into E-commerce site system

- Social media management

- Market research support Apply Here

Customer Service and Site Management for a Japanese Proxy Shopping Service Company: Jable

Jable Salary: ¥220,000 / month, negotiable

¥220,000 / month, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan DeJapan is a proxy shopping service offered by Jable Corporation that does everything from buying products sought by overseas users who want Japanese items, to receiving, inspecting, packing and shipping them.



They provide a one-stop service that solves the problems of language, payment, delivery and customer support for people overseas who want access to Japanese products without having to understand Japanese or visit Japan.



Your responsibilities will include:

-Responding to customer inquiries by email in English

-Solving order issues with other teams and/or the seller in Japanese

-Processing claims with shipping companies (ex. parcel damage, loss) Apply Here

