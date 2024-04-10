2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

Customer service, admin staff, photography assistant and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

Photo Assistant Company: Zela G.K.

Zela G.K. Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / hour, negotiable

¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Magic Memories is dynamic, fun and fast growing company with opportunities for top people to grow - both locally and globally!



The photo sales assistant will be based at the Legoland Tokyo location in Odaiba. You will be responsible for greeting guests and showing them how to use the Magic Memories photo sales kiosk located on site. Apply Here

English Marketer Company: ZenGroup Inc

ZenGroup Inc Salary: ¥270,000 / month, negotiable

¥270,000 / month, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan At ZenGroup, a global e-commerce company headquartered in Osaka, they bring together a vibrant team of professionals from 31 nationalities across six continents.



This year, they've been developing their marketing strategies among their teams to better align with their efforts. Their ZenPlus service aspires to bring more awareness to their EC shop and promote the sale of luxury brand bags.



Your main duties will be:

-Content marketing

-Data analysis

-Email marketing

-Digital advertisements

-Social Network Account Management Apply Here

Hall Staff for fashionable New York Restaurant Company: Grow Office Inc.

Grow Office Inc. Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cafe Gitane's Tokyo branch brings the sexy New York vibe to Japan.



Join their fun, international team as they expand their hours!



They offer career growth and a vibrant work environment.



Your responsibilities will be:

-Greeting guests warmly and escort them to tables

-Presenting the menu with flair and take orders efficiently

-Ensuring guests' needs are met and tables are clean Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers.



It comprises four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens created by the art collective TeamLab.



Due to popular demand, they have decided to extend the exhibition period from the end of 2023 to the end of 2027.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, they are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.



Your main job responsibilities are to assist in customer service and back-end operations.



Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and respond to visitors who need assistance. Apply Here

Tesla High class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission based. Income average between ¥450,000 ~ ¥600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions

¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission based. Income average between ¥450,000 ~ ¥600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



A new role, Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi) welcomes drivers of all types.



The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients.



Drivers will operate the Tesla Model Y, a hallmark of zero-emissions electric vehicles while embracing the concept of the next generation taxi. Apply Here

International Sales Agents for SOCIAL APARTMENT Company: Global Agents Co., Ltd.

Global Agents Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / year, negotiable and commission based

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / year, negotiable and commission based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Agents is a prominent Japanese property development company that's focused on creating vibrant community living environments and communal spaces.



Join their dynamic sales team at Social Apartment, the most sought-after co-living apartment company in Tokyo.



Your responsibilities will be:

-Answering new inquiries received via email and phone, providing detailed information about our services and available properties.

-Following-up with existing customers by maintain strong relationships with existing customers, addressing any concerns or questions they may have and ensuring their satisfaction.

-Showing properties to customers. Apply Here

Order and Stock Control Manager Company: Motors Head Japan

Motors Head Japan Salary: ¥290,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month

¥290,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Motors Head Japan exports auto parts from Japan to Europe and seeks staff to manage order/stock and Packing goods.



Experience is not so essential.



The main duties are:

-Receiving orders from customers

-Placing orders to suppliers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and so on)

-Receiving goods from suppliers. Apply Here

Malay/Indonesian speaker Office Support (Admin staff) Company: Computec Engineering, Ltd.

Computec Engineering, Ltd. Salary: ¥3.3M / year, depending on experience

¥3.3M / year, depending on experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Computec Engineering, Ltd. was established in July 1991 and aims to be the top network system integrator in Japan.



They are looking for Malay/Indonesian admin staff.



You will be in charge of:

-Placing and managing orders of IT-related equipment and services

-Keeping updated of the transaction status

-Reconciling invoices and identifying discrepancies

-Creating and updating expense reports Apply Here

Administrative support staff Company: Japan Outsourcing Solutions K.K.

Japan Outsourcing Solutions K.K. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Japan Outsourcing Solutions provides back office support such as accounting, company establishment, payroll to foreign companies entering the Japanese market.



They are looking for an administrative support person for their expanding business.



You will be in charge of:

- Client payment operations

- Administrative support for accounting and payroll teams

- Administrative support for the management team

- Simple translation of internal and external documents

- Organizing and filing of documents Apply Here

Lead Linguist (JP-EN) Company: Deluxe Media Japan

Deluxe Media Japan Salary: ¥5.0M / year, negotiable

¥5.0M / year, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Deluxe, a subsidiary of Platinum Equity, is a global leader in media and entertainment services for film, video and online content.



Deluxe is seeking a strong linguist to ensure the accuracy of subtitles for their client's projects. This is a fast-paced role and will require an individual with translation and subtitling experience.



The primary responsibilities include:

Conducting subtitle reviews for client content, English to Japanese or Japanese to English

Ensuring accuracy of grammar, spelling, punctuation and intent is conveyed through subtitles.

Following appropriate escalation of any issues to be resolved. Apply Here

