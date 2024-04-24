2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

Apply to the open sales, IT and warehouse staff positions in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

Warehouse Staff (Automotive Warehouse) Company: Amayama Trading Co., Ltd.

Amayama Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,900 / hour

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,900 / hour Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Amayama Trading Co., Ltd supplies new and affordable OEM (genuine) parts for cars manufactured by Japanese automakers worldwide.



Additionally, Amayama Trading Co., Ltd. also specializes in supplying parts for Japanese domestic market (JDM) models exported from Japan to destinations around the world: Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Honda, Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki.



If you are reliable and hardworking individual with a passion for logistics. we are seeking dedicated warehouse staff to join their team.



This is for candidates who enjoy hands-on work, thrive in a bustling environment and have an interest in the automotive industry.



The chosen candidate will be responsible for:

-Inventory handling

-Order fulfillment

-Stock replenishment

-Quality assurance

-Loading and unloading Apply Here

Overseas Sales Staff Company: CardealPage Co., Ltd.

CardealPage Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month, negotiable and commission based

¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month, negotiable and commission based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan CardealPage Co., Ltd is a leading used car exporter operating one of the most buzzed websites, CardealPage.



Their website is gaining recognition overseas through local marketing activities. They sell quality used cars from Japan, Korea and various other countries to end users around the world, mainly in Africa, the South Pacific, the Caribbean and North America, as well as also provide logistics services.



They also sell vehicles directly to used car dealers overseas.



Due to high demand, they now seek a highly motivated person to sell used cars to customers overseas. If you are new to office work, car industry or export, not to worry as full training will be provided by their experienced staff.



Your responsibilities as overseas sales consultant are:

-Conduct research on market conditions, local demand, import regulations, potential customers, competitors, etc.

-Call prospective customers and market to them to initiate or repeat business.

-Strengthen relationships with existing customers through phone calls and emails Apply Here

Membership Member Liaison Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club has been fostering a sense of community among its members and their families since it was established in 1928.



With more than 3,500 members from 50-plus nations, the club offers a diverse range of cultural, business and recreational activities and amenities in the heart of Tokyo.



Your responsibilities as a membership member liaison will be:

-Greeting and making cards for members at the counter

-Responding promptly to incoming calls and emails. You will be tasked to address inquiries and provide accurate information to members.

-Explaining membership application procedures and benefits to prospective members.

-Guiding members through the application process and Bona Fide membership, resignations and membership conversions.

-Providing support in organizing monthly interview receptions and new member orientations. Apply Here

PHP-developer (Full Stack) Company: Amayama Trading Co., Ltd.

Amayama Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥5.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Amayama Trading Co., Ltd supplies new and affordable OEM (genuine) parts for cars manufactured by Japanese automakers worldwide.



Additionally, Amayama Trading Co., Ltd. also specializes in supplying parts for Japanese domestic market (JDM) models exported from Japan to destinations around the world: Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Infiniti, Mitsubishi, Honda, Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki.



They are looking for a web developer to join their team for an international e-commerce product.

The responsibilities are:

-Supporting and optimizing our high-loaded application.

-Developing new features, including order lifecycle, warehouse automation, order processing optimization and more.

-Implementing multiple integrations with global payment systems and shipping companies. Apply Here

