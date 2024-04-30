2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Master Luxury Japan is hiring a talented photographer, watch specialist and general manager for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Secretary and General Affairs Company: Oak Medical Group

Oak Medical Group Salary: ¥249,000 / month (negotiable)

¥249,000 / month (negotiable) Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Oak Medical Group is a Clinical Group focusing on women's issues such as infertility treatment, artificial insemination⁄ in vitro fertilization, pregnancy check-ups, gynecology (obstetrics and gynecology), and diet.

They are looking for a secretary and general affairs duties staff to be in charge of providing general support to the Clinic director and other board members. Managing schedules and arranging business trips. Handling telephone calls and assisting clients both within and outside the clinic Apply Here

Administrative Assistant / Watch Photographer Company: MLA JAPAN

MLA JAPAN Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable, commission based

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable, commission based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Master Luxury is an e-commerce company selling new and pre-owned luxury watches. It is part of a global network and is a recognized international leader and innovator in the B2B distribution of pre-owned luxury watches.



They are seeking a highly organized and proactive assistant to support their team.



The main responsibilities are capturing photographs of luxury watches for e-commerce platforms and marketing materials. Manage product data entry using Microsoft Excel. Coordinate logistics for watch shipments, ensuring timely and secure delivery. Apply Here

Watch Specialist / Watch Buyer Company: MLA JAPAN

MLA JAPAN Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month (negotiable, commission-based)

¥300,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month (negotiable, commission-based) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Master Luxury is an e-commerce company selling new and pre-owned luxury watches. They are part of a global network, a recognized international leader and innovator in the B2B distribution of pre-owned luxury watches.



They are seeking a passionate and knowledgeable watch specialist / buyer, a key player in their team, to contribute to their continued success.



The primary responsibilities are coordinating the sourcing and buying process of high-end watches from various existing suppliers.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and distributors.

Negotiate pricing and terms to ensure competitive advantage and profitability. Apply Here

General Manager Company: MLA JAPAN

MLA JAPAN Salary: Amount not specified. Salary negotiable, commission Based

Amount not specified. Salary negotiable, commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Master Luxury is an e-commerce company selling new and pre-owned luxury watches. It is part of a global network and is a recognized international leader and innovator in the B2B distribution of pre-owned luxury watches.



They seek an experienced and driven general manager to lead their team and oversee our operations.



The main responsibilities are to lead, motivate and inspire a team of professionals and foster a positive and productive work environment.

Oversee all aspects of company operations, including buying, customer service, inventory management, and marketing. Analyze market trends and competitor activity to identify opportunities and challenges. Apply Here

