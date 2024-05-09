2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

Work in content creation, sales or game testing and more for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On May 10, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Localization Game Tester Company: Lionbridge Games

Lionbridge Games Salary: ¥1,250 / hour, project-based

¥1,250 / hour, project-based Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Lionbridge enables more than 800 world-leading brands to increase international market share, speed the adoption of products and effectively engage their customers in local markets worldwide.



Game testers are presented with a unique professional opportunity to jump into unreleased titles while building relationships with some of the world’s most well-known devs and publishers.



This is a part-time position located on-site in Yokohama.



You will be in charge of:

-Play through unreleased titles to check for linguistic issues.

-Ensure that proper translations and cultural correctness are found consistently in each title.

-Ensure customer satisfaction by providing constructive feedback to improve game quality and game experience. Apply Here

Social Media Account Manager and Content Creator Company: Untold Japan

Untold Japan Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable

¥275,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Untold Japan, they pride themselves on curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke two-week tours tailored to their clients.



They are seeking a creative and passionate Social Media Account Manager and Content Creator to join their team.



The ideal candidate is knowledgeable about Japan, well-traveled within the country and has a talent for creating engaging video content.



Responsibilities:

-Create and manage social media accounts across various platforms including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

-Develop and implement a content strategy to promote our brand and increase engagement.

-Produce high-quality video content showcasing the beauty, culture and lifestyle of Japan. Apply Here

Sales and Customer Communication Specialist at Untold Japan Company: Untold Japan

Untold Japan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / month

¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Untold Japan, they pride themselves on curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke two-week tours tailored to their clients.



If you are passionate about travel and tourism and have a knack for sales and excellent customer communication skills, they have an exciting opportunity for you to join their team.



Responsibilities:

-Handling Inquiries and Customer Support

-Schedule and organize meetings with potential clients to showcase their incredible tours.

-Maintain an organized customer database, ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date. Use this database to follow up with potential leads and to provide personalized support to our valued customers. Apply Here

Western Music teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education.



They are run by the Singapore headquartered non-profit foundation, the Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world class education across eight countries.



They are now looking for a qualified Western music teacher that has the following experience:

-Education in Western music

-Minimum two years of experience teaching Western Music to students/adults

-Good as a vocalist Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.