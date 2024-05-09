2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Localization Game Tester
- Company: Lionbridge Games
- Salary: ¥1,250 / hour, project-based
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Lionbridge enables more than 800 world-leading brands to increase international market share, speed the adoption of products and effectively engage their customers in local markets worldwide.
Game testers are presented with a unique professional opportunity to jump into unreleased titles while building relationships with some of the world’s most well-known devs and publishers.
This is a part-time position located on-site in Yokohama.
You will be in charge of:
-Play through unreleased titles to check for linguistic issues.
-Ensure that proper translations and cultural correctness are found consistently in each title.
-Ensure customer satisfaction by providing constructive feedback to improve game quality and game experience.
Sales and Customer Communication Specialist at Untold Japan
- Company: Untold Japan
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Untold Japan, they pride themselves on curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke two-week tours tailored to their clients.
If you are passionate about travel and tourism and have a knack for sales and excellent customer communication skills, they have an exciting opportunity for you to join their team.
Responsibilities:
-Handling Inquiries and Customer Support
-Schedule and organize meetings with potential clients to showcase their incredible tours.
-Maintain an organized customer database, ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date. Use this database to follow up with potential leads and to provide personalized support to our valued customers.
Western Music teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education.
They are run by the Singapore headquartered non-profit foundation, the Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world class education across eight countries.
They are now looking for a qualified Western music teacher that has the following experience:
-Education in Western music
-Minimum two years of experience teaching Western Music to students/adults
-Good as a vocalist
