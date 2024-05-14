2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

Check out the open positions in hospitality, admin staff and more for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

By GaijinPot Blog May 14, 2024 1 min read

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / hour. Estimated monthly salary for 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = ¥192,000. For 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = ¥86,400.

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / hour. Estimated monthly salary for 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = ¥192,000. For 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = ¥86,400. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers.



It comprises four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens created by the art collective TeamLab.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, they are looking for bilingual English and Japanese speakers.



Your main job responsibilities are to assist in customer service and back-end operations.



Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and respond to visitors who need assistance. Apply Here

Malay/Indonesian speaker Office Support (Admin staff) Company: Computec Engineering, Ltd.

Computec Engineering, Ltd. Salary: ¥3.3M / year, depending on experience

¥3.3M / year, depending on experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Computec Engineering, Ltd. was established in July 1991 and aims to be the top network system integrator in Japan.



They are looking for Malay/Indonesian admin staff.



You will be in charge of:

-Placing and managing orders of IT-related equipment and services

-Keeping updated of the transaction status

-Reconciling invoices and identifying discrepancies

-Creating and updating expense reports Apply Here

Tour Coordinator Company: Windows to Japan

Windows to Japan Salary: ¥220,000 / month

¥220,000 / month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Windows to Japan is a fast-growing and well-established luxury tour company based in Kyoto.



The open position is for those living in Japan who are willing to relocate to Kyoto.



The Tour Coordinator will be in charge of tours from dealing with ongoing requests to coordinating arrangements and suggesting alternative destinations.



The job will also include developing new itineraries. Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.