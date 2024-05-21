2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Warehouse manager
- Company: Ringo LLC
- Salary: ¥260,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Toyama, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Ringo LLC's main business is providing a proxy shopping service. They offer to buy items from Japan that would otherwise not be available internationally.
They are looking for a warehouse manager to be in charge of:
- Organizing warehouse workflow with different postal services.
- Managing and verifying incoming orders.
- Updating data to the warehouse database and accounting system.
Hair ModelCompany: Milbon Co., Ltd.
Location: Osaka, Japan
Japanese: None
Salary: ¥5,000 ~ ¥10,000 / project, project based
Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Milbon Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures and sells professional products for hairdressers. They are looking for foreign women interested in testing product development for hair cosmetics specifically designed for their hair density. You will receive free hair styling, hair treatment or hair color treatment at their salon by a beauty professional. Participants’ experience will be used to monitor the brand of their own products and measure their results.
Restaurant SERVICE Staff at DAIMYO GARDEN CITY
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The CRAFT Bar and Grill by Huge Co.,Ltd. updates American cuisine in a modern way.
They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.
The positions they are currently hiring for are waiter, bartender and runner.
Service Staff at Spanish Italian Restaurant in ROPPONGI
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / hour, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Rigoletto Bar and Grill by Huge Co.,Ltd. boasts a spacious floor area of 562 square meters, a chef's table where you can enjoy the lively atmosphere of the kitchen and private rooms with a view of the Tokyo Tower.
They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.
The positions they are currently hiring for are waiter, bartender and runner.
Overseas Sales Staff
- Company: CardealPage Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month, negotiable and commission based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
CardealPage Co., Ltd. is a leading used car exporter operating one of the most buzzed websites, CardealPage.
Due to high demand, they now seek a highly motivated person to sell used cars to customers overseas. If you are new to office work or the automotive industry, not to worry as full training will be provided by their experienced staff.
Marketing Manager
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
GIIS Japan is hiring for a Marketing Manager.
The chosen applicant will be tasked with the following:
- Focusing on lead generation through integrated online and offline campaigns.
- Working with the content and design team to develop a content strategy
- Creating the annual marketing calendar to meet the lead generation target.
- Crafting thoughtful, relevant content to support marketing initiatives.
- Conducting ongoing usability tests to gauge marketing effectiveness.
- Gathering data and handle analytics.
- Working with the admissions team to ensure lead effectiveness
Minimum Qualifications:
- Graduate/post-graduate with at least 10 years of experience in marketing, communications, business or related field.
- Strong understanding of marketing principles, branding strategies, and consumer behavior
