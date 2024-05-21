2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Apply to open positions in hospitality, marketing and more!

On May 22, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Warehouse manager Company: Ringo LLC

Ringo LLC Salary: ¥260,000 / month, negotiable

¥260,000 / month, negotiable Location: Toyama, Japan

Toyama, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Ringo LLC's main business is providing a proxy shopping service. They offer to buy items from Japan that would otherwise not be available internationally.



They are looking for a warehouse manager to be in charge of:

- Organizing warehouse workflow with different postal services.

- Managing and verifying incoming orders.

- Updating data to the warehouse database and accounting system. Apply Here

Kitchen Staff for Premium Club Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 /month

¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 /month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club has fostered a sense of community among its members and their families since it was established in 1928.



With more than 3,500 members from 50-plus nations, the club offers a diverse range of cultural, business and recreational activities and amenities in the heart of Tokyo.



In this position, you will be responsible for:

- Setting-up, preparing and servicing of your assigned section within the kitchen.

- Focusing on consistency and quality while adhering to all relevant Japanese laws and food safety regulations.

- Maintaining personal involvement in day to day operations and report daily to the outlet supervising Chef. Apply Here

Hair Model Company: Milbon Co., Ltd.

Location: Osaka, Japan

Japanese: None

Salary: ¥5,000 ~ ¥10,000 / project, project based

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Milbon Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures and sells professional products for hairdressers. They are looking for foreign women interested in testing product development for hair cosmetics specifically designed for their hair density. You will receive free hair styling, hair treatment or hair color treatment at their salon by a beauty professional. Participants’ experience will be used to monitor the brand of their own products and measure their results.

Restaurant SERVICE Staff at DAIMYO GARDEN CITY Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.

Huge Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan The CRAFT Bar and Grill by Huge Co.,Ltd. updates American cuisine in a modern way.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.



The positions they are currently hiring for are waiter, bartender and runner. Apply Here

Service Staff at Spanish Italian Restaurant in ROPPONGI Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.

Huge Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / hour, negotiable

¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Rigoletto Bar and Grill by Huge Co.,Ltd. boasts a spacious floor area of 562 square meters, a chef's table where you can enjoy the lively atmosphere of the kitchen and private rooms with a view of the Tokyo Tower.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.



The positions they are currently hiring for are waiter, bartender and runner. Apply Here

Overseas Sales Staff Company: CardealPage Co., Ltd.

CardealPage Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month, negotiable and commission based

¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month, negotiable and commission based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan CardealPage Co., Ltd. is a leading used car exporter operating one of the most buzzed websites, CardealPage.



Due to high demand, they now seek a highly motivated person to sell used cars to customers overseas. If you are new to office work or the automotive industry, not to worry as full training will be provided by their experienced staff. Apply Here

Marketing Manager Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification.

Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok GIIS Japan is hiring for a Marketing Manager.



The chosen applicant will be tasked with the following:

- Focusing on lead generation through integrated online and offline campaigns.

- Working with the content and design team to develop a content strategy

- Creating the annual marketing calendar to meet the lead generation target.

- Crafting thoughtful, relevant content to support marketing initiatives.

- Conducting ongoing usability tests to gauge marketing effectiveness.

- Gathering data and handle analytics.

- Working with the admissions team to ensure lead effectiveness



Minimum Qualifications:

- Graduate/post-graduate with at least 10 years of experience in marketing, communications, business or related field.

- Strong understanding of marketing principles, branding strategies, and consumer behavior Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.