Work

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Apply to open positions in hospitality, marketing and more!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Ringo LLC

Warehouse manager

  • Company: Ringo LLC
  • Salary: ¥260,000 / month, negotiable
  • Location: Toyama, Japan
  • English: Conversational (preferred)
  • Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Ringo LLC's main business is providing a proxy shopping service. They offer to buy items from Japan that would otherwise not be available internationally.

They are looking for a warehouse manager to be in charge of:
- Organizing warehouse workflow with different postal services.
- Managing and verifying incoming orders.
- Updating data to the warehouse database and accounting system.

Tokyo American Club

Kitchen Staff for Premium Club

  • Company: Tokyo American Club
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 /month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational (preferred)
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Tokyo American Club has fostered a sense of community among its members and their families since it was established in 1928.

With more than 3,500 members from 50-plus nations, the club offers a diverse range of cultural, business and recreational activities and amenities in the heart of Tokyo.

In this position, you will be responsible for:
- Setting-up, preparing and servicing of your assigned section within the kitchen.
- Focusing on consistency and quality while adhering to all relevant Japanese laws and food safety regulations.
- Maintaining personal involvement in day to day operations and report daily to the outlet supervising Chef.

Hair ModelCompany: Milbon Co., Ltd.
Location: Osaka, Japan
Japanese: None
Salary: ¥5,000 ~ ¥10,000 / project, project based
Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Milbon Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures and sells professional products for hairdressers. They are looking for foreign women interested in testing product development for hair cosmetics specifically designed for their hair density. You will receive free hair styling, hair treatment or hair color treatment at their salon by a beauty professional. Participants’ experience will be used to monitor the brand of their own products and measure their results.   

Huge Co.,Ltd.

Restaurant SERVICE Staff at DAIMYO GARDEN CITY

  • Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable
  • Location: Fukuoka, Japan
  • English: Conversational (preferred)
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The CRAFT Bar and Grill by Huge Co.,Ltd. updates American cuisine in a modern way.

They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.

Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.

The positions they are currently hiring for are waiter, bartender and runner.

Huge Co.,Ltd.

Service Staff at Spanish Italian Restaurant in ROPPONGI

  • Company: Huge Co.,Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / hour, negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Rigoletto Bar and Grill by Huge Co.,Ltd. boasts a spacious floor area of 562 square meters, a chef's table where you can enjoy the lively atmosphere of the kitchen and private rooms with a view of the Tokyo Tower.

They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.

Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.

The positions they are currently hiring for are waiter, bartender and runner.

CardealPage Co., Ltd.

Overseas Sales Staff

  • Company: CardealPage Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month, negotiable and commission based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level (preferred)
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

CardealPage Co., Ltd. is a leading used car exporter operating one of the most buzzed websites, CardealPage.

Due to high demand, they now seek a highly motivated person to sell used cars to customers overseas. If you are new to office work or the automotive industry, not to worry as full training will be provided by their experienced staff.

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Marketing Manager

  • Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
  • Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification.
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level (preferred)
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

GIIS Japan is hiring for a Marketing Manager.

The chosen applicant will be tasked with the following:
- Focusing on lead generation through integrated online and offline campaigns.
- Working with the content and design team to develop a content strategy
- Creating the annual marketing calendar to meet the lead generation target.
- Crafting thoughtful, relevant content to support marketing initiatives.
- Conducting ongoing usability tests to gauge marketing effectiveness.
- Gathering data and handle analytics.
- Working with the admissions team to ensure lead effectiveness

Minimum Qualifications:
- Graduate/post-graduate with at least 10 years of experience in marketing, communications, business or related field.
- Strong understanding of marketing principles, branding strategies, and consumer behavior

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.

