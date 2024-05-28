2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Corporate Security Staff
- Company: Vector Risk Management
- Salary: ¥1,950 ~ ¥2,350 / hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Vector Group consists of Vector Risk Management KK (Japan) and Vector Risk Management Co., Ltd (Korea), both full-service security and risk management firms based in central Tokyo and Seoul respectively.
They are currently looking for corporate security staff.
Your main responsibilities will be:
-Reception and access control at the entrances and exits of a major foreign IT company's offices.
-Data and reception management related to security
-Security, patrols, detection and response to suspicious persons and objects and disaster response
-Crisis management
Coordinator（Japanese-English & Chinese）and Secretary and General Affairs
- Company: Oak Medical Group
- Salary: ¥249,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Oak Medical Group is a Clinical Group focusing on women's issues such as infertility treatment, pregnancy check-ups and gynecology.
You will be responsible for:
- Setting and managing appointments, answering patient questions and assisting in communication with Japanese staff
- Translating, editing and proofreading materials such as documents, webpages, test results, forms and medical letters from Japanese to English and Chinese
- Coordinating with English and Chinese-speaking businesses to assist Oak Clinic patients with international services and maintain company contacts
Editor and Proofreader
- Company: Tokyo Institute of Technology
- Salary: ¥420,000 ~ ¥420,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Tokyo Institute of Technology is the top national university for science and technology in Japan with a history spanning more than 140 years.
In order to ensure that all members have equal and timely access to information in this international environment, they are seeking individuals with strong editing and proofreading skills for English documents.
The main duties will involve：
- Proofreading and editing of the Institute's English content (internal documents, web pages, notices, etc.)
- Final check by a team of translators and administrative staff
- Support for international students/researchers, support for on-campus events, etc.
Restaurant Service Staff at Spanish Italian Restaurant in KYOTO, Gion - BARTENDERS are WELCOME!
- Company: Huge Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Rigoletto Smoke Grill and Bar is located in Gion, Kyoto, where you can feel authentic Japanese culture.
Rigoletto attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
They are looking for someone who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.
They are currently looking for bartender and service staff.
Videographer / Video Editor
- Company: GPlusMedia Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Commute allowance
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
GPlusMedia provides marketing, real estate, recruiting and student placement services to companies that want to reach foreigners in Japan.
Most notable brands under GPlusMedia include JapanToday (News), GaijinPot (Study Abroad + Job Search), and Real Estate Japan. ) Currently we are looking for a videographer/video Editor to join its multicultural team in Tokyo.
You will work within the Marketing & Content Team and will create videos for GPlusMedia and its brands, including GaijinPot and JapanToday. Talking-head videos with on-screen graphics, on-location client interviews, travel documentaries, event highlight reels, video podcasts, promotional advertisements with 2D graphics, are all examples of the types of videos that may be worked on within the company.
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service