2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

On May 28, 2024

Corporate Security Staff Company: Vector Risk Management

Vector Risk Management Salary: ¥1,950 ~ ¥2,350 / hour

¥1,950 ~ ¥2,350 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Vector Group consists of Vector Risk Management KK (Japan) and Vector Risk Management Co., Ltd (Korea), both full-service security and risk management firms based in central Tokyo and Seoul respectively.

They are currently looking for corporate security staff.

Your main responsibilities will be:

-Reception and access control at the entrances and exits of a major foreign IT company's offices.

-Data and reception management related to security

-Security, patrols, detection and response to suspicious persons and objects and disaster response

-Crisis management Apply Here

Coordinator（Japanese-English & Chinese）and Secretary and General Affairs Company: Oak Medical Group

Oak Medical Group Salary: ¥249,000 / month, negotiable

¥249,000 / month, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Oak Medical Group is a Clinical Group focusing on women's issues such as infertility treatment, pregnancy check-ups and gynecology.



You will be responsible for:

- Setting and managing appointments, answering patient questions and assisting in communication with Japanese staff

- Translating, editing and proofreading materials such as documents, webpages, test results, forms and medical letters from Japanese to English and Chinese

- Coordinating with English and Chinese-speaking businesses to assist Oak Clinic patients with international services and maintain company contacts Apply Here

Editor and Proofreader Company: Tokyo Institute of Technology

Tokyo Institute of Technology Salary: ¥420,000 ~ ¥420,000 / Month

¥420,000 ~ ¥420,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Tokyo Institute of Technology is the top national university for science and technology in Japan with a history spanning more than 140 years.



In order to ensure that all members have equal and timely access to information in this international environment, they are seeking individuals with strong editing and proofreading skills for English documents.



The main duties will involve：

- Proofreading and editing of the Institute's English content (internal documents, web pages, notices, etc.)

- Final check by a team of translators and administrative staff

- Support for international students/researchers, support for on-campus events, etc. Apply Here

Restaurant Service Staff at Spanish Italian Restaurant in KYOTO, Gion - BARTENDERS are WELCOME! Company: Huge Co., Ltd

Huge Co., Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Rigoletto Smoke Grill and Bar is located in Gion, Kyoto, where you can feel authentic Japanese culture.



Rigoletto attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



They are looking for someone who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.



They are currently looking for bartender and service staff. Apply Here

Social Media Coordinator (Online Marketing for US Market) Company: Clover Mfg Co., Ltd.

Clover Mfg Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Since its establishment in 1925, the company has developed and sold products related to "handmade and handcrafted" products, starting with sewing needles and continuing with knitting needles, knitting supplies and handicraft supplies, under various Clover brands.



If chosen, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing comprehensive support across marketing activities for their American on-site sales subsidiary (California). Apply Here

Videographer / Video Editor Company: GPlusMedia Inc.

GPlusMedia Inc. Salary: ¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Commute allowance

¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Commute allowance Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan GPlusMedia provides marketing, real estate, recruiting and student placement services to companies that want to reach foreigners in Japan.



Most notable brands under GPlusMedia include JapanToday (News), GaijinPot (Study Abroad + Job Search), and Real Estate Japan. ) Currently we are looking for a videographer/video Editor to join its multicultural team in Tokyo.



You will work within the Marketing & Content Team and will create videos for GPlusMedia and its brands, including GaijinPot and JapanToday. Talking-head videos with on-screen graphics, on-location client interviews, travel documentaries, event highlight reels, video podcasts, promotional advertisements with 2D graphics, are all examples of the types of videos that may be worked on within the company. Apply Here

