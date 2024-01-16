2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

Sales, content creation, hospitality and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Jan 17, 2024

Japanese Kitchen Knives & Sake Brand Store Staff Company: Musashi Japan - Taimatsu

Musashi Japan - Taimatsu Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / hour

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Musashi Japan - Taimatsu is one of the top three high-end Japanese knife brands in Tokyo, with over 50,000 loyal fans worldwide.



They are looking for enthusiastic and communicative individuals to join their team at the main store in Asakusa and the newly opened branch near Senso-ji Temple.



The primary role is in sales and proficiency in English for seamless communication is desired.



They are seeking individuals who have a passion for Japanese traditional culture. Priority will be given to those who are bilingual or have relevant experience. Apply Here

Inbound Tourism Sales, Customer Service, including B2B and DMC Company: Oku Japan

Oku Japan Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥325,000 / month, negotiable

¥240,000 ~ ¥325,000 / month, negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Oku Japan is a Kyoto-based tour operator and destination management company (DMC) focused on adventure travel.



They create small-group guided, self-guided, walking, cultural, and special interest tours of Japan.



Job responsibilities for the positions available include but are not limited to the following:

-Learning their trip destinations and individual itineraries in detail and becoming the point person for a particular destination or tour type.

-Taking calls and replying to emails from prospective travelers and travel advisors, often in rapid succession, throughout the day.

-Building rapport and understanding the needs of your travelers and travel advisors. Apply Here

Sales Representative of Warhammer Company: Games Workshop

Games Workshop Salary: ¥3.5M / Year

¥3.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan This job as a sales representative is on-site and not an office-based position. This job is to visit their clients' stores in Tokyo and all over Japan on a daily basis as scheduled, and support them with appropriate inventory according to their sales strategy.



In this role, you will be responsible for:

-Regularly visiting Yodobashi Camera, Yellow Submarine and various other key business partners to support their product assortments.

-Advising them on what products to stock according to their business needs to maximize sales.

-Advising how to utilize assortments and sales support POS to maximize the Warhammer brand name. Apply Here

Restaurant Kitchen Staff in SHIBUYA and DAIKANYAMA Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd is a company that owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo, not only in Ropppongi, but they are also looking for English speaking staff for their other restaurants like in their Marunouchi, Ginza, Daikanyama and Otemachi branches.



They are now looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service, specifically in the positions of kitchen staff and dishwasher for their Thai-Vietnamese and Mexican restaurants in Shibuya and Daikanyama. Apply Here

Restaurant Staff in ROPPONGI and SHINAGAWA Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd is a company that owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo, not only in Ropppongi, but they are also looking for English speaking staff for their other restaurants like in their Marunouchi, Ginza, Daikanyama and Otemachi branches.



They are now looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service, specifically in the positions of waiter, bartender, food runner and kitchen staff for their Spanish-Italian and Mexican restaurants in Roppongi and Shinagawa. Apply Here

Tesla High-class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month. Income average between ¥450,000 ~ ¥600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions

¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month. Income average between ¥450,000 ~ ¥600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



They are looking for Tesla Dedicated Drivers, welcoming applicants and drivers of all types.



The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients. Apply Here

Video Content Creator Company: MCJ Export

MCJ Export Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.5M / year, negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.5M / year, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan MCJ Export is an export company that sells anime figures, plush and card games to all over the world with a very fast expansion.



They're currently on the lookout for a talented Video Content Creator to join their team and take their YouTube channel to the next level!



You will be responsible for:

-Create captivating videos that showcase their products in a compelling and informative way.

-Utilizing your editing skills to produce polished and professional videos.

-Effectively communicating product features and benefits to engage our audience.

-Bringing fresh and creative ideas to enhance the overall video content and presentation.

-Implementing SEO strategies to maximize the visibility and reach of their videos on YouTube. Apply Here

International Sales Administration Support Company: Number Three Inc.

Number Three Inc. Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable

¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Number Three stands as a Japanese pioneer of cosmetics and quasi-drugs that adhere to the strict guidelines of clean beauty, catering to beauty salons.



Currently there is an opening for an international sales administration support position. The chosen candidate is expected to support the international sales team and provide smooth coordination and communication for effective global sales activities.



The primary responsibilities cover the following:

1. Documentation and Record Keeping

-Managing and maintaining accurate sales records and contracts.

-Preparing and processing international sales orders, invoices and shipping documents.

-Ensuring compliance with international trade regulations and documentation requirements.



2. Communication and Coordination:

-Acting as a liaison between the international sales team and other departments.

-Coordinating communication with international clients, distributors and partners.

-Responding to inquiries and providing information regarding products, pricing and delivery.



3. Sales Support:

-Assisting in the preparation of sales proposals, presentations and reports.

-Collaborating with the sales team to create and maintain sales-related documents.

-Providing administrative support for international trade shows and events. Apply Here

