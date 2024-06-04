2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Apply to the open positions in teaching, customer service, motion graphics and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jun 4, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥10.0M / year

¥3.5M ~ ¥10.0M / year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a track record of success for over 15 years and still growing. Founded in 2008, ZigZaGame has since grown into one of the most successful mobile gaming companies in Japan and an internationally acclaimed leader within the mobile entertainment industry. Their flagship title, Evertale, has been ranked 1 RPG in over 122 countries and has been downloaded over 20 million times.



As a Motion Graphic Designer, you will be tasked with creating animated and still digital assets to be used as advertisements and within their games. The world of game marketing moves quickly, so you will be expected to manage tight deadlines and work well under pressure. Apply Here

Tagalog Call Centre Staff Company: Altius Link Corporation

Altius Link Corporation Salary: ¥1,850 ~ ¥2,150 / hour

¥1,850 ~ ¥2,150 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Altius Link Corporation, a KDDI call center is looking for Tagalog-speaking call center staff. The successful candidate must be available to work from June 24, 2024.



Applicants must know how to either speak Japanese and Tagalog or Japanese, Tagalog and English. Apply Here

Corporate Recruiter -Human Resources Department Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan “Yume-kana Study Abroad” is an agency whose name is based on the following concept: "Study abroad to make dreams come true". They provide thorough support for studying abroad according to the individual purposes and goals of every client.



They are hiring a corporate recruiter to be in charge of:

-Recruitment (document screening, interview scheduling, etc.)

-Human resource development

-Recruitment event management Apply Here

Study Abroad Program Planning & Study Abroad Administration Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan “Yume-kana Study Abroad” is an agency whose name is based on the following concept: "Study abroad to make dreams come true". They provide thorough support for studying abroad according to the individual purposes and goals of every client.



As a “Study abroad support” team member, they will entrust you with the following tasks:

-Contacting existing overseas school partners

-Contacting overseas schools

-Assisting visa application procedures

-Organizing homestay and dormitory accommodations

-Creating materials and tools within the company Apply Here

Quality Management (English curriculum coordinator, assistant) Customer Success Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan “Yume-kana Study Abroad” is an agency whose name is based on the following concept: "Study abroad to make dreams come true". They provide thorough support for studying abroad according to the individual purposes and goals of every client.



The open position is for a Quality Management (QM) representative. This person is responsible for supporting Yume-kana students during their pre-study abroad English course in Japan and maintaining students' satisfaction.



QM is a bridge between students and teachers, and a substantial part of the job consists of contacting students throughout the pre-study English course.



QM analyzes the quality of lessons being conducted by our expert teachers.



It’s a unique position that helps Yume-kana to improve both our English lessons service and students' English skills before they join their study abroad program. Apply Here

English Teaching Position - teaching students to adults Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan “Yume-kana Study Abroad” is an agency whose name is based on the following concept: "Study abroad to make dreams come true".



In this position, you will be teaching English conversation lessons for high school students and adults who plan to study or work abroad in the future. This includes but is not limited to job interview practice for working holidays or overseas internships, presentation practice for preparation before enrolling at a college or university overseas. Apply Here

GaijinPot YouTube Guest or Host Company: GPlusMedia Inc.

GPlusMedia Inc. Salary: Project Based. Host: ¥2,000 to ¥2,500 per hour or ¥20,000 per session. Guest: ¥1,500 to ¥2,000 per hour or ¥5,000 per session

Project Based. Host: ¥2,000 to ¥2,500 per hour or ¥20,000 per session. Guest: ¥1,500 to ¥2,000 per hour or ¥5,000 per session Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are GPlusMedia Inc., part of the Gakken Group. A multinational team of professionals who share the goal of “Building International Japan.”



Operating some of Japan’s best-known websites for English-language news and information for more than 25 years, we put our skills to work to support the needs of clients looking to access and support Japan’s vibrant and growing “gaijin” (foreigner) market.



Our GaijinPot YouTube channel aims to make life easier for fellow foreigners in Japan by sharing experiences, advice and discussions on various aspects of living and visiting here.



We’re looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our video cast as guests and hosts. As a guest, you'll have the opportunity to share your experiences and insights about living in Japan (or visiting), participate in discussions and answer questions from our hosts and other guests. Hosts will guide the conversation, follow an outline and may occasionally read from a teleprompter. Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.