2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

General Manager Company: MLA JAPAN

MLA JAPAN Salary: Salary negotiable, commission based

Salary negotiable, commission based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Master Luxury is an e-commerce company specializing in the sale of new and pre-owned luxury watches. They are part of a global network, that is a recognized international leader and innovator in the B2B distribution of pre-owned luxury watches.



They are looking for a general manager to be in charge of:

-Leading, motivating and inspiring a team of professionals, fostering a positive and productive work environment.

-Overseeing all aspects of company operations, including buying, customer service, inventory management and marketing.

-Analyzing market trends and competitor activity to identify opportunities and challenges.

-Developing and implementing sales strategies to achieve revenue targets and maximize profitability.

-Building and maintaining strong relationships with key clients and industry partners. Apply Here

Administrative Assistant Company: MLA JAPAN

MLA JAPAN Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable and commission based

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable and commission based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Master Luxury is an e-commerce company specializing in the sale of new and pre-owned luxury watches. They are part of a global network, that is a recognized international leader and innovator in the B2B distribution of pre-owned luxury watches.



They are on the lookout for a meticulously organized and proactive individual to serve as their Administrative Assistant / Product Photographer, providing crucial support to their esteemed team.



You will be in charge of:

-Capturing photographs of luxury watches for e-commerce platforms and marketing materials.

-Managing product data entry using Microsoft Excel.

-Coordinating logistics for watch shipments, ensuring timely and secure delivery. Apply Here

Go-Kart tour Guide Company: Gorilla Kart Okinawa

Gorilla Kart Okinawa Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Okinawa, Japan

Okinawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Gorilla Kart Okinawa is based in Okinawa aiming to expand its footprints to northern parts of Japan.



As a tour guide, you will be in charge of:

-Driving Go-kart with the customers on public road (6-7hours per day)

-Teaching the customers about operating Go-kart before the tour.

-Taking photos and videos during the tour and later sharing them with company and customers. Apply Here

Anime Production Progression & Producer Company: Imagica Infos Co., Ltd.

Imagica Infos Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Imagica Infos Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Imagica Group, which has been a top player in the visual industry for many years.



They are a company engaged in editing and publishing, such as the light novel "Hero Bunko" and the magazine "Seiyu Grand Prix." Due to business expansion accompanying increased projects, they are recruiting anime production staff to become producer candidates.



They are recruiting Producer and Anime Production Candidates for overseas anime acquisitions.



You will be in charge of:

-Project management

-Producer tasks

-Participation in meetings with clients

-Assignment of work to animators

-Coordination with various related parties such as cooperating companies Apply Here

【Osaka and Hyogo】Part-Time Preschool/Afterschool Teaching Position Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School

Blue Dolphins International Pre School Salary: ¥2,000 / Hour

¥2,000 / Hour Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Blue Dolphins International School is dedicated to providing a dynamic and nurturing learning environment for their students.



They are currently seeking a part-time/on-call substitute teacher for their Preschools and After-schools programs.



They are mainly looking for on-call teachers who can work during the summer months (July and August); however, you can continue to be on their substitute teacher list. There is a great opportunity for you to transition into a part-time or full-time teaching position if your performance meets their requirements.



You will be responsible for:

-Following lesson plans provided by the regular teacher.

-Maintaining classroom management and discipline in accordance with school policies.

-Adapting to different classroom environments and student levels as needed.

-Communicating effectively with students and staff. Apply Here

Uber Eats Delivery Partner Company: Uber Technologies Inc

Uber Technologies Inc Salary: Amount not specified, commission based

Amount not specified, commission based Location: Japan

Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Uber Technologies Inc is looking for Delivery Partners for their business.



Uber Eats Delivery Partners can work anytime, anywhere and as much as they want. Even after you finish some other job, simply fire up the app and go make money! Apply Here

Operating Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450/hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450/hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

TeamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, they are looking for bilingual English and Japanese speakers.



Your main job responsibilities are to assist in customer service and back-end operations.



Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and respond to visitors who need assistance. Apply Here

Restaurant staff in the boutique hotel, Hiroshima <MORETHAN HIROSHIMA> Company: MOTHERS Inc.

MOTHERS Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill and experience.

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill and experience. Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Hiroshima, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

MOTHERS Inc. operates 25 hotel restaurants and bakeries across Japan, and are aiming to have hotel operations as well in 2025.



They are currently recruiting staff to work with them in Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima and other locations.



They are currently looking for staff for MORETHAN HIROSHIMA.



Located right next to the Peace Memorial Park, MORETHAN HIROSHIMA is an all-day dining restaurant with terrace seating on the first floor of the hotel where anyone can enjoy freshly sliced ​​prosciutto, wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, charcoal-grilled vegetables, beautiful pasta and other dishes in a homely atmosphere, from a balanced breakfast to a relaxing evening, with natural wine and seasonal tea in hand. Apply Here

Malay/Indonesian speaker Office Support (Admin staff) Company: Computec Engineering, Ltd.

Computec Engineering, Ltd. Salary: ¥3.3M / Year, depending on experience

¥3.3M / Year, depending on experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Computec Engineering, Ltd. was established in July 1991. Today, they have grown to include eight affiliates in Asia, providing support from a global perspective.



As Malay/Indonesian Office Support, you will be in charge of:

-Placing and managing orders (IT equipment/services).

-Keeping up to date with the transaction status.

-Reconciling invoices and identifying discrepancies. Apply Here

