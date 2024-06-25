2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

Apply to the open positions in hospitality, sales, admin and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jun 25, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Warehouse manager Company: Ringo LLC

Ringo LLC Salary: ¥270,000 / month, negotiable

¥270,000 / month, negotiable Location: Toyama, Japan

Toyama, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Ringo LLC's main business is providing a "proxy shopping service called Remambo. They offer to buy items from Japan that would otherwise not be available internationally.



As a warehouse manager, you'll be in charge of:

-Organizing the warehouse workflow with different postal services

- Managing the acceptance and verification of incoming orders

- Updating the information into the warehouse database and accounting system

- Packing of postal parcels, paperwork and preparation for international postal shipments Apply Here

Inbound Tourism Experts for the Italian and European Markets Company: MTJ Japan Travel

MTJ Japan Travel Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan MTJ is a Japanese DMC specializing in ad-hoc itineraries for FIT and mid-to-high-end groups throughout Japan. They focus on tourists from Italy and the rest of European.



As inbound operations, you will be in charge of:

-Assisting in the planning and organization of itineraries for individual travelers and groups

-Coordinating with local suppliers to ensure quality service

-Supporting in managing bookings and customer requests Apply Here

Warehouse product specialist, buyer Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal specializes in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.



The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.



Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.



Depending on your willingness to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the market. Apply Here

Ramen Chef & Teacher Company: Baba Ramen

Baba Ramen Salary: ¥288,000 ~ ¥320,000 / month, negotiable

¥288,000 ~ ¥320,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Baba Ramen is a start-up cooking school that teaches people how to make ramen. They currently teach from two locations in Tokyo and will be opening a larger school next year.



Their classes are hands-on and intensive.



All training will be provided. They will send you to an intensive ramen school for two weeks to gain general knowledge of ramen making before undertaking more responsibilities yourself.



They are currently looking for a new ramen chef and teacher for their main school in Meguro. Apply Here

Sales Representative Company: LogiNet Co., Ltd.

LogiNet Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month, negotiable and commission based

¥270,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month, negotiable and commission based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Located in the heart of Tokyo, LogiNet provides auction access and export services to our customers all around the world.



The sales representative plays a pivotal role within the LogiNet Sales team, engaging with overseas clients throughout the sales process, and closing deals to generate revenues and meet targets.



The main responsibilities will be:

-Meeting and exceeding sales targets

-Providing regular updates on sales performance and contributing to forecasting efforts

-Utilizing customer feedback and market insights to tailor sales approaches and improve conversion rates Apply Here

[August Start] Kitchen Manager at Dormitory Cafeteria in International School Company: Hokkaido International School

Hokkaido International School Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable. Free Accomodation (2LDK Apartment)

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable. Free Accomodation (2LDK Apartment) Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hokkaido International School believes in the power of experiential learning based on the needs and interests of the students.



They are currently seeking a full-time dedicated chef and Kitchen Manager starting in August at their dormitory kitchen in Sapporo, Hokkaido.



You will be working for their catering company Cezars Kitchen and support the creation of meals. Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.