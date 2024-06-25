2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Warehouse manager
- Company: Ringo LLC
- Salary: ¥270,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Toyama, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Ringo LLC's main business is providing a "proxy shopping service called Remambo. They offer to buy items from Japan that would otherwise not be available internationally.
As a warehouse manager, you'll be in charge of:
-Organizing the warehouse workflow with different postal services
- Managing the acceptance and verification of incoming orders
- Updating the information into the warehouse database and accounting system
- Packing of postal parcels, paperwork and preparation for international postal shipments
Inbound Tourism Experts for the Italian and European Markets
- Company: MTJ Japan Travel
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
MTJ is a Japanese DMC specializing in ad-hoc itineraries for FIT and mid-to-high-end groups throughout Japan. They focus on tourists from Italy and the rest of European.
As inbound operations, you will be in charge of:
-Assisting in the planning and organization of itineraries for individual travelers and groups
-Coordinating with local suppliers to ensure quality service
-Supporting in managing bookings and customer requests
Warehouse product specialist, buyer
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Legend Metal specializes in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.
The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.
Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.
Depending on your willingness to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the market.
Ramen Chef & Teacher
- Company: Baba Ramen
- Salary: ¥288,000 ~ ¥320,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Baba Ramen is a start-up cooking school that teaches people how to make ramen. They currently teach from two locations in Tokyo and will be opening a larger school next year.
Their classes are hands-on and intensive.
All training will be provided. They will send you to an intensive ramen school for two weeks to gain general knowledge of ramen making before undertaking more responsibilities yourself.
They are currently looking for a new ramen chef and teacher for their main school in Meguro.
Sales Representative
- Company: LogiNet Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month, negotiable and commission based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Located in the heart of Tokyo, LogiNet provides auction access and export services to our customers all around the world.
The sales representative plays a pivotal role within the LogiNet Sales team, engaging with overseas clients throughout the sales process, and closing deals to generate revenues and meet targets.
The main responsibilities will be:
-Meeting and exceeding sales targets
-Providing regular updates on sales performance and contributing to forecasting efforts
-Utilizing customer feedback and market insights to tailor sales approaches and improve conversion rates
[August Start] Kitchen Manager at Dormitory Cafeteria in International School
- Company: Hokkaido International School
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable. Free Accomodation (2LDK Apartment)
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hokkaido International School believes in the power of experiential learning based on the needs and interests of the students.
They are currently seeking a full-time dedicated chef and Kitchen Manager starting in August at their dormitory kitchen in Sapporo, Hokkaido.
You will be working for their catering company Cezars Kitchen and support the creation of meals.
