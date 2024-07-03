2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

Check out the open positions in hospitality, teaching, marketing, localization and more for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jul 4, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Restaurant Service staff at Modern Asian Restaurant in Shinjuku Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan HUGE is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



They are looking for English-speaking restaurant staff for their restaurant called Ginger Grass that features Thai-Vietnamese cuisine.



Customers can savor the feeling of the resort by its unique interior and atmosphere even in the center of Tokyo.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves as service staff/bartenders, even if you have no experience, as you will be well supported. Apply Here

Restaurant Service Staff at Modern Mexican Restaurant in Tokyo Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



They are looking for service staff, hall staff and bartenders for various of their Mexican restaurants in Tokyo.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry. Apply Here

E-Commerce Manager (German) Company: Doitsuya Company Limited

Doitsuya Company Limited Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / year, negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / year, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications Ok HosonoDE is part of Doitsuya Company Limited and is a start-up e-commerce marketing agency for the DACH region, specializing in various different online fields, such as Shopify, Wordpress & WooCommerce.



They are seeking a motivated E-commerce Manager eager to conquer the German and European markets with them. If you have a passion for sales, marketing or ERP systems and enjoy working with customers from the D-A-CH region, they want to hear from you!



You should bring experience in your respective field and be capable of supporting their services, particularly with shop systems like Shopware, Shopify, WordPress/WooCommerce, as well as Google, SEA and SEO. Apply Here

【Hyogo and Osaka】 Full-time Float Teacher Position for Preschool Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School

Blue Dolphins International Pre School Salary: ¥255,000 / Month, negotiable. Teaching Lisence/Teaching Certificate Allowance

¥255,000 / Month, negotiable. Teaching Lisence/Teaching Certificate Allowance Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blue Dolphins International Preschool is an English immersion school with classrooms in the Kansai area.



They are now hiring a full-time Float Teacher for their preschools. Work locations include their preschools in Mikage, Nishinomiya, Senrichuo and Takatsuki, situated in Osaka and Hyogo.



As a float teacher, you will cover for absent teachers and work at multiple schools based on the school's needs. You will have one or two "root schools" where you will be on standby. Apply Here

Licensed Classroom Teacher Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.

Growing-Trees, Inc. Salary: ¥290,100 ~ ¥360,100 / Month. The starting salary is 290,100 yen and can increase to upwards of 360,100 yen as a teacher. If you receive other title(s) using your talent, the salary will increase.

¥290,100 ~ ¥360,100 / Month. The starting salary is 290,100 yen and can increase to upwards of 360,100 yen as a teacher. If you receive other title(s) using your talent, the salary will increase. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Learning Tree is a CIS member preschool, kindergarten and elementary school in Tokyo.



Main classroom teachers work with assistant teachers, admin, headmistress and principal in a team with the shared goal of excellent education for our students.



Main classroom teachers are in charge of the complete academic and social development of their students, and as such, they must be experienced, responsible and professional.



Candidates also must be warm, active and energetic so that they can captivate and bond with the students and help move the school forward. Apply Here

Coordinator（Japanese-Chinese） Company: Oak Medical Group

Oak Medical Group Salary: ¥231,000 / Month Negotiable

¥231,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Oak Medical Group is a Clinical Group focusing on women's issues such as infertility treatment, pregnancy check-ups and gynecology.



You will be responsible for:

-Prompt, courteous customer service for Chinese-speaking patients. Setting and managing appointments, answering patient questions and assisting in communication with Japanese staff



-Translating, editing and proofreading materials such as documents, webpages, test results, forms and medical letters from Japanese to Chinese



-Coordinating with Chinese-speaking businesses to assist Oak Clinic patients with international services and maintain company contacts Apply Here

[Remote Work] Japanese-English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Gaming Support Agent at 5CA, you'll handle customer support issues for an assigned game studio.



You'll help players with account and technical issues and resolve purchase- and gameplay-related queries.



You'll work with a team of agents under the guidance of a Team Lead and an Operations Manager and take assisted training modules that help you grow, develop and improve your skills as you work.



You'll stay on top of the client's newest projects and updates, past releases and branding and help their players continue enjoying the games they love. Apply Here

【Cygames】English localization job for the game industry Company: Visionary Inc.

Visionary Inc. Salary: ¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, negotiable

¥1,700 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Visionary Inc. is a human resources company located in Akihabara.

They specialize in handling jobs in the gaming and entertainment industry.



We can assist you in your job search, including visa sponsorship.



Cygames, Inc. is in charge of localizing games from Japanese to English.



They aim to maintain the quality of the original text and their goal is to create a translation that will be accepted by a wide range of English-speaking people while maintaining the quality of the original text. Apply Here

