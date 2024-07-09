2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

Check out the open positions in customer support, property management, graphic design and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Customer Service for a JP Proxy Shopping Service Company: Jable Corporation

Jable Corporation Salary: ¥220,000 / month, negotiable

¥220,000 / month, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan DeJapan is a proxy shopping service offered by Jable Corporation.



They handle every step of the process: From purchasing products to receiving, inspecting, packing and shipping them to their destinations.



They provide a one-stop service that solves the problems of language, payment, delivery and customer support for customers from abroad who want access to Japanese products without having to understand Japanese or visit Japan.



Your responsibilities will include:

-Responding to customer inquiries via email and direct message (DM) in English

-Solving order issues with other teams and/or the seller in Japanese

-Processing claims with shipping companies (ex. parcel damage, loss) Apply Here

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a track record of success for over 15 years and still growing.



Their flagship title Evertale, has been ranked 1 RPG in over 122 countries and has been downloaded over 20 million times.



As a Motion Graphic Designer, you will be tasked with creating animated and still digital assets to be used as advertisements and within their games.



The world of game marketing moves quickly, so you will be expected to manage tight deadlines and work well under pressure.



The marketing team provides the lifeline for all our games and projects, so expectations for the team members are very high. However, your contributions will have a direct impact on the success of our business in a measurable way, which makes this a very gratifying job. Apply Here

Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZigZaGame Inc. is a Japan-based global gaming company with a track record of success for over 15 years and still growing.



Their flagship title Evertale, has been ranked 1 RPG in over 122 countries and has been downloaded over 20 million times.



As a Graphic Designer, you will be responsible for ensuring that the visual presentation of our games, advertisements, and promotional materials are visually distinct and appealing to their target audiences.



Your tasks will include:

-Designing different screenshots for our games with different approaches to see which one best communicates the game’s appeal to potential new players.

-Designing in-game UI and ensuring the quality of its visual presentation.

-Proposing designs for various logos and other graphic design needs for our games and marketing.

-Creating and/or modifying game assets for use in our games, advertisements and promotional materials. Apply Here

Mexican Restaurant Staff in Daikanyama Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co.,Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



Their restaurant Hacienda del Cielo Modern Mexicano in Daikanyama attracts people through its dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



They are looking for kitchen staff, service staff and bartenders. Apply Here

Bartender Company: Bar Glad Selvirtue

Bar Glad Selvirtue Salary: ¥60,000 ~ ¥120,000 / Month Negotiable Depending on your working schedule: based salary:1200yen/hour

¥60,000 ~ ¥120,000 / Month Negotiable Depending on your working schedule: based salary:1200yen/hour Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bar Glad, an authentic Early American-style bar in Osaka is currently looking for enthusiastic individuals to join its team.



Bar Glad has a rich history welcoming their guests from all over the world since 1996.



They are currently looking for bar staff (no experience required). Apply Here

KidZania Fukuoka Navigator Company: KCJ Group

KCJ Group Salary: ¥945 ~ ¥1,075 / hour

¥945 ~ ¥1,075 / hour Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan KidZania is a role-playing theme park where kids can participate in various jobs and activities.



They can also gain life skills and additional knowledge through the content included in the jobs, activities and structure of KidZania.



At KidZania Fukuoka, one of their primary goals with the English Activities Program (EAP) is to give kids the opportunity and means to interact with people from around the world.



Navigators hail from various countries and cultures and help KidZania offer a more diverse “Global” environment.



Navigators lead small groups of kids between the ages of 3 and 15 through activities conducted all in English. Apply Here

Specialist in Law and Business Development for an IP Law Firm Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law

Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / year, negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / year, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Sonoda & Kobayashi, a highly-respected Japanese intellectual property boutique law firm, provides quality services for intellectual property (patents, trademarks, designs) in Japan.



They are looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the international business development of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm.



You will be working with colleagues in their International Affairs Department to:

- Developing business opportunities and increase clients

- Prospecting and identifying new clients and key marketing/advertising partners

- Negotiating, implementing and managing the closing of new business

- Organizing and attending business trips and conferences to find new clients

- Facilitating communication between international client companies and our firm

- Discussing complex technical and legal issues arising from Japanese IP law with

our clients both orally and in writing

- Monitoring client relationships Apply Here

Property management staff Company: Kairos Marketing Corporation

Kairos Marketing Corporation Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month + various allowances + bonus

¥240,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month + various allowances + bonus Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Property Management Division of Kairos Marketing Corporation, a real estate company is seeking property management staff.



Your main duties will be:

-Rental Brokerage Services: Payment confirmation and rent collection.

-Corresponding with tenants: Recruiting tenants, requesting donations from rental brokers, arranging repairs and helping tenants with moving out.

-Monitoring and updating move-ins and move-outs, taking property photos, attending move-outs, arranging for lock changes, patrolling managed properties. Apply Here

Tesla High class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions

¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



A new role, 'Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi),' is introduced, welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.



The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients. Apply Here

English Customer Support Company: Tenso

Tenso Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tenso and Buyee provide services to deliver Japanese items to customers worldwide.



Due to sales expansion, they are looking for English customer service staff.



Your responsibilities will be:

-Answering customer inquiries through e-mails (with templates).

-Handling service-related duties (translating etc.)

-Communicating with warehouse staff in Japan using online tools (Japanese required). Apply Here

