2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

Here are our picks for open positions in teaching, hospitality, admin and more for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jul 18, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Front Desk Staff Company: Fudoki Co., Ltd.

Fudoki Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Their new hotel is looking for front desk staff to welcome their guests and make them feel comfortable during their stay.

As their hotel places emphasis on a traditional stay, all of the guest rooms are Japanese-style, equipped with tatami floors and futons.



They are looking for someone interested in the traditional side of Japan.

This is a hotel where you can let your creativity flow, meet guests from around the world, and use your skills to the fullest.



Main duties include but are not limited to:

-Overseeing customer service

-Hosting a casual tea ceremony

-Handling check-in/check-out procedures

-Managing the information desk Apply Here

Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / hour. Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~. 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / hour. Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~. 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers.

It comprises four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens created by the art collective TeamLab.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, they are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.



As operations staff, your main responsibilities are assisting in customer service and back-end operations in English.



Additional tasks include:

- Adjusting, repairing and cleaning the artworks.

- Taking care of the flowers used in the artworks and transporting equipment.

- Managing inventory and sales at the souvenir store. Apply Here

【IT KiDS】 Programming Teacher for children Company: IT Kids

IT Kids Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour, negotiable

¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan IT Kids offers programming classes for children ages 6 through 15, with instruction primarily in Japanese but also in English.



Their basic courses require knowledge of the Scratch programming language, and other languages such as Python are offered in more advanced courses.



Knowledge of other languages ​​such as Python and Lua is also required.



The main responsibilities are:

-Teaching programming classes primarily in Japanese

-Conducting 10-15 minutes of English-language activities during each class, separate from programming instruction



Your number one goal is to guide students to develop their logical thinking while having fun! Apply Here

Warehouse, Product specialist, Buyer Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal specializes in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.



The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.



Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.



Depending on your willingness to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the market. Apply Here

