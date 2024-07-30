2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

Apply to the open positions in hospitality, translation, customer support and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

[Remote Work] Japanese-English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Gaming Support Agent at 5CA, you'll handle customer support issues for an assigned game studio.



You'll help players with account and technical issues and resolve purchase- and gameplay-related queries.



You'll work with a team of agents under the guidance of a Team Lead and an Operations Manager and take assisted training modules that help you grow, develop and improve your skills as you work.



You'll stay on top of the client's newest projects and updates, past releases and branding and help their players continue enjoying the games they love. Apply Here

Game Translator/Translation Director Company: Abracadabra

Abracadabra Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥440,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥440,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok As a member of the Animate Group, they provide full-service localization, from translation to promotion overseas, for Japanese entertainment companies.



Their mission is to create, localize and deliver a unique experience to the world.



Your main duties will be:

- Editing/proofreading JA to EN game translation (games are primarily R-18, geared towards a male audience)

- Discussing deadlines and localization with the client (mainly over written text, in Japanese)

- Creating translation guidelines (for in-house purposes)

- Providing comprehensive feedback on translation tools, as well as feedback on translations to computer models Apply Here

Luxury Handbag & Accessory Buyer Company: Eco Brand Japan

Eco Brand Japan Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Buyers commission bonus paid monthly after first year of work.

¥350,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Buyers commission bonus paid monthly after first year of work. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eco Brand Japan is an international luxury bags and accessories wholesaler.



The company is looking to hire a passionate buyer to join the buying team in Tokyo who would report to the Head of Buying.



The main duties & responsibilities are:

-Studying the company database of products and prices

-Completing training about product compliance and norms

-Researching market trends and resale market price

-Participating and bidding in international and domestic marketplaces.

-Assisting in expanding our companies sourcing opportunities Apply Here

[August Start] Kitchen Manager at Dormitory Cafeteria in International School Company: Hokkaido International School

Hokkaido International School Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Free Accomodation (2LDK Apartment)

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Free Accomodation (2LDK Apartment) Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Hokkaido International School, they believe in the power of experiential learning that is based on the needs and interests of the students.



They are currently seeking a full-time dedicated chef and Kitchen Manager from in August at their dormitory kitchen located in Sapporo, Hokkaido.



You will be working for their catering company Cezars Kitchen and supporting the creation of meals.



The main duties will be:

-Cooking from scratch with love

-Ensuring promptness, freshness and quality of dishes

-Implementing hygiene policies and examining equipment for cleanliness. Apply Here

Restaurant staff in the boutique hotel, Hiroshima <MORETHAN HIROSHIMA> Company: Mothers Inc.

Mothers Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill, experience. ie: ¥270,000 ~ (Receptionist / Restaurant service staff leader with JP / EN Bilingual skill and experiences)

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill, experience. ie: ¥270,000 ~ (Receptionist / Restaurant service staff leader with JP / EN Bilingual skill and experiences) Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Hiroshima, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mothers Inc. operates 25 hotel restaurants and bakeries across Japan, and are aiming to a hotel operations as well in 2025.



They are currently recruiting staff to work with them in Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima and other locations.



They are currently looking for staff for Morethan Hiroshima.



Located right next to the Peace Memorial Park, Morethan Hiroshima is an all-day dining restaurant with terrace seating on the first floor of the hotel where anyone can enjoy freshly sliced ​​prosciutto, wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, charcoal-grilled vegetables, beautiful pasta and other dishes in a homely atmosphere, from a balanced breakfast to a relaxing evening, with natural wine and seasonal tea in hand. Apply Here

