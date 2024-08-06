2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

Work in hospitality, sales or teaching for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Japanese AI Evaluator Company: Outlier

Outlier Salary: ¥4,035 ~ ¥5,004 / Hour, Project Based

¥4,035 ~ ¥5,004 / Hour, Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Are you interested in helping to train AI models to become better writers?



Outlier has several open projects where they are looking for talented writers to help train generative artificial intelligence models to become better writers.



You can work on all of their projects remotely. Hours are flexible, so you can work whenever is best for you.

Your earnings from ongoing projects are sent out weekly.



You will work on various writing in Japanese projects to train generative AI models. Some examples of projects you might work on:

-Rank a series of responses that were produced by an AI model.

-Based on a given topic, write a short story about that topic.

-Assess whether a piece of text produced by an AI model is factually accurate or not. Apply Here

International Sales Company: Blauda

Blauda Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Negotiable Commission Based

¥260,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Month, Negotiable Commission Based Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Blauda was established in 2013 and started as a supplier to major car exporters in Japan.



Job Scope:

- Working with the marketing team to search and register new clients through various websites, calls, messages and emails on daily basis

- Introducing registered customers and familiarizing customers with ways to import cars from Japan and Blauda's business terms on daily basis

- Taking orders from customers and co-ordinate with buyer team to find exact type of car customer is looking for on daily basis

- Co-ordinating with accounting and logistics teams when necessary Apply Here

Hotel Manager Company: Active Life Japan

Active Life Japan Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Active Life Group owns and manages three hotels in Madarao Ski Resort in Nagano Prefecture. They are currently looking for a Hotel Manager.



Key responsibilities are:

-Managing and cleaning assigned guest rooms, common areas and exterior.

-Assisting with management tasks, such as creating staff rosters, payroll/records management and hotel inventory

-Overseeing daily hotel operations including front desk, sales, communications, online travel agent (OTA) platform management, payments, marketing, laundry room and hotel maintenance/snow clearing Apply Here

Trainer【Training, Coaching, School Support, English Instruction (Teacher)】 Company: GrapeSeed

GrapeSeed Salary: ¥3.7M ~ ¥3.8M / Year

¥3.7M ~ ¥3.8M / Year Location: Miyagi, Japan

Miyagi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan GrapeSeed is an English education curriculum designed for young children, based on the principle of natural language acquisition.



The Trainer position consists of four main parts: training, coaching, customer support and English instruction.



You will schedule these activities individually or as a team to carry out your daily work. Apply Here

Finance Executive Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subject to relevant experience and qualifications

Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subject to relevant experience and qualifications Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education. They are run by the Singapore headquartered non-profit foundation, the Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world class education across 8 countries.



Job responsibilities are:

-Handling accounts payable activities like invoice management and compliance checks of invoices

- Maintaining all vendor contracts, vendor payments via online Japanese banking systems and new vendor/employee bank set up (Japanese) Apply Here

