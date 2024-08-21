2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

Looking to switch careers? Check out these jobs in hospitality, translation, sales and data science.

On Aug 22, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Customer Support & Operations Coordinator for a Japanese Proxy Shopping Service Company: Jable

Jable Salary: ¥220,000 / Month Negotiable

¥220,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan DEJAPAN is a proxy shopping service offered by Jable Corporation.



They handle every step of the process: purchasing products sought by overseas users interested in Japanese items, followed by receiving, inspecting, packing and shipping them to their destinations.



Your responsibilities will include:

-Responding to customer inquiries via email and social media in English

-Solving order issues with other teams and/or the seller in Japanese

-Processing claims with shipping companies (ex. parcel damage, loss) Apply Here

Manga Production/Production progress management of manga translation Company: Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd.

Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥247,445 / Month

¥247,445 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your responsibilities at this job will consist of:

-Supervising manga translation and transcription into Chinese and Japanese

-Schedule management, coordination and ordering of partners

-Meetings with clients

-Corrective actions as instructed by the client, etc. Apply Here

Translation/localization (from Japanese and English into Spanish and Portuguese) and marketing Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Clip Studio Paint is a digital drawing application used by 40 million creators worldwide.



The person hired will be responsible for the localization and cultural adaptation of services and content related to the Clip Studio Paint application, as well as marketing for Brazil and Latin America.



Among the tasks to be performed are the planning and production of content, advertisements and promotions to spread the application from Japan to other countries around the world and encourage more creators to use it.



Your responsibilities will include:

-Translation tasks: the coordinator assigns to the person in charge the translation requests generated in the company, such as UI for applications and services, content related to usage and marketing.

-Marketing tasks: Tasks will be decided based on the experience, skills and preferences of the person hired. After a promotion plan has been developed and internally reviewed and approved, the task will be carried out in collaboration with the rest of the team or persons involved. Apply Here

Tesla High class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based. Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions

¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based. Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



A new role, 'Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi),' is introduced, welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.



The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients. Apply Here

Restaurant staff at Stylish & Modern Restaurants in Tokyo Company: Mothers Inc.

Mothers Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill, experience (Monthly salary will be ¥250,000 ~, + Monthly incentive up to ¥30,000 depends on the company's performance, Bonus twice a year (Summer, Winter)

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill, experience (Monthly salary will be ¥250,000 ~, + Monthly incentive up to ¥30,000 depends on the company's performance, Bonus twice a year (Summer, Winter) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Mothers Inc. operates 25 restaurants and bakeries in Japan.



They are seeking full-time kitchen and service staff for the following establishments:



Tata, Spanish-Mexican restaurant including bite-sized original tacos, tapas and authentic paella.



Morethan Shinjuku, a restaurant in the modern hotel that is in front of Shinjuku Central Park.



Pizzeria Cantera, which offers a menu that focuses on ingredients such as freshly rubbed cured ham, pizza made of 100% whole wheat flour baked in an oven imported from Naples, and a wide variety of natural wines, and has won awards in the pizza category from 100 of the best restaurants in Japan. Apply Here

French manga translation production progress Company: Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd.

Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥247,445 / Month Negotiable

¥247,445 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will be in charge of:

-Supervising manga translations and layouts in French and Japanese

-Managing partners' schedules

-Meeting with customers

-Corrections based on customer instructions, etc. Apply Here

English Language Customer Support Company: ZenGroup Inc.

ZenGroup Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenGroup is a global e-commerce company based in Osaka serving customers all around the world.



With over 2 million users on their ZenMarket platform as of 2024, they are anticipating a surge in customer inquiries.



To maintain their high-quality customer service, we are looking for bilingual or trilingual individuals to join their dynamic customer support team.



Duties Include

-Responding to customer inquiries

-Coordinating with various teams to answer customer questions and solve customer problems

-Supervising part-time operators

-Other related tasks（Translation, etc.） Apply Here

Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab Planets is a museum that comprises 4 large-scale artwork spaces and 2 gardens created by art collective teamlab.



Due to popular demand, they have decided to extend the exhibition period from the end of 2023 to the end of 2027!



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, we are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.



As operation staff, your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of their visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.



Your primary responsibilities will include

- Teaching visitor how to enjoy the artworks

- Informing visitors on precautions at the entrance of the artworks

- Respond to visitors who need assistance. Apply Here

Data Analyst Company: Peroptyx Ltd

Peroptyx Ltd Salary: ¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / Month

¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Peroptyx offers a unique opportunity to be part of something bigger - from improving the quality of training data that transforms a local user experience to working on improving the relevance of the most widely used online services.



We are seeking passionate individuals to fill our part-time Data Analyst positions. And the best part is, no experience is necessary - they will provide comprehensive training during the application process! Apply Here

International Sales Agents for SOCIAL APARTMENT Company: Global Agents Co., Ltd.

Global Agents Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Agents is a prominent Japanese property development company that's focused on creating vibrant community living environments and communal spaces.



Join their dynamic sales team at Social Apartment, the most sought-after co-living apartment company in Tokyo.



Your responsibilities will be:

-Answering new inquiries received via email and phone, providing detailed information about our services and available properties.

-Following-up with existing customers by maintain strong relationships with existing customers, addressing any concerns or questions they may have and ensuring their satisfaction.

-Showing properties to customers. Apply Here

