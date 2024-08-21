2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Customer Support & Operations Coordinator for a Japanese Proxy Shopping Service
- Company: Jable
- Salary: ¥220,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
DEJAPAN is a proxy shopping service offered by Jable Corporation.
They handle every step of the process: purchasing products sought by overseas users interested in Japanese items, followed by receiving, inspecting, packing and shipping them to their destinations.
Your responsibilities will include:
-Responding to customer inquiries via email and social media in English
-Solving order issues with other teams and/or the seller in Japanese
-Processing claims with shipping companies (ex. parcel damage, loss)
Manga Production/Production progress management of manga translation
- Company: Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥247,445 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your responsibilities at this job will consist of:
-Supervising manga translation and transcription into Chinese and Japanese
-Schedule management, coordination and ordering of partners
-Meetings with clients
-Corrective actions as instructed by the client, etc.
Translation/localization (from Japanese and English into Spanish and Portuguese) and marketing
- Company: Celsys
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Clip Studio Paint is a digital drawing application used by 40 million creators worldwide.
The person hired will be responsible for the localization and cultural adaptation of services and content related to the Clip Studio Paint application, as well as marketing for Brazil and Latin America.
Among the tasks to be performed are the planning and production of content, advertisements and promotions to spread the application from Japan to other countries around the world and encourage more creators to use it.
Your responsibilities will include:
-Translation tasks: the coordinator assigns to the person in charge the translation requests generated in the company, such as UI for applications and services, content related to usage and marketing.
-Marketing tasks: Tasks will be decided based on the experience, skills and preferences of the person hired. After a promotion plan has been developed and internally reviewed and approved, the task will be carried out in collaboration with the rest of the team or persons involved.
Tesla High class Uber Driver
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based. Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.
A new role, 'Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi),' is introduced, welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.
The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients.
Restaurant staff at Stylish & Modern Restaurants in Tokyo
- Company: Mothers Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable depends on your skill, experience (Monthly salary will be ¥250,000 ~, + Monthly incentive up to ¥30,000 depends on the company's performance, Bonus twice a year (Summer, Winter)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Mothers Inc. operates 25 restaurants and bakeries in Japan.
They are seeking full-time kitchen and service staff for the following establishments:
Tata, Spanish-Mexican restaurant including bite-sized original tacos, tapas and authentic paella.
Morethan Shinjuku, a restaurant in the modern hotel that is in front of Shinjuku Central Park.
Pizzeria Cantera, which offers a menu that focuses on ingredients such as freshly rubbed cured ham, pizza made of 100% whole wheat flour baked in an oven imported from Naples, and a wide variety of natural wines, and has won awards in the pizza category from 100 of the best restaurants in Japan.
French manga translation production progress
- Company: Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥247,445 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be in charge of:
-Supervising manga translations and layouts in French and Japanese
-Managing partners' schedules
-Meeting with customers
-Corrections based on customer instructions, etc.
English Language Customer Support
- Company: ZenGroup Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenGroup is a global e-commerce company based in Osaka serving customers all around the world.
With over 2 million users on their ZenMarket platform as of 2024, they are anticipating a surge in customer inquiries.
To maintain their high-quality customer service, we are looking for bilingual or trilingual individuals to join their dynamic customer support team.
Duties Include
-Responding to customer inquiries
-Coordinating with various teams to answer customer questions and solve customer problems
-Supervising part-time operators
-Other related tasks（Translation, etc.）
Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum)
- Company: Planets
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TeamLab Planets is a museum that comprises 4 large-scale artwork spaces and 2 gardens created by art collective teamlab.
Due to popular demand, they have decided to extend the exhibition period from the end of 2023 to the end of 2027!
As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, we are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.
As operation staff, your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of their visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.
Your primary responsibilities will include
- Teaching visitor how to enjoy the artworks
- Informing visitors on precautions at the entrance of the artworks
- Respond to visitors who need assistance.
Data Analyst
- Company: Peroptyx Ltd
- Salary: ¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Peroptyx offers a unique opportunity to be part of something bigger - from improving the quality of training data that transforms a local user experience to working on improving the relevance of the most widely used online services.
We are seeking passionate individuals to fill our part-time Data Analyst positions. And the best part is, no experience is necessary - they will provide comprehensive training during the application process!
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
